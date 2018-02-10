TCU tops Texas 87-71, creates Big 12 logjam of NCAA hopefuls
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) TCU did its part to pull Texas into a tie for sixth place in the rugged Big 12.
Upsets by Oklahoma State and Baylor made it a four-team scramble of NCAA Tournament hopefuls with six regular-season games remaining.
''There's nothing like this league,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said after Vladimir Brodziansky scored 25 points and Kouat Noi had his second straight career high with 18 in an 87-71 victory over the Longhorns on Saturday.
''I've been in other leagues that have been called the best league, maybe in history. There were bad teams in some of those leagues. We don't have that in this league. Every team is good, top to bottom.''
The Horned Frogs (17-8, 5-7 Big 12) shot 60 percent with one turnover before halftime and never trailed in answering a double-overtime loss at Texas a day after the Longhorns learned that sophomore guard Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia.
TCU shot 55 percent for the game, a season high against the Longhorns (15-10, 5-7), while creating the sixth-place tie. Oklahoma State joined the group by beating No. 19 West Virginia, while Baylor knocked off No. 10 Kansas about the same time TCU won.
Mo Bamba scored 23 points but the 6-foot-11 freshman and Big 12 rebounding leader had a season-low five boards as the Longhorns got outrebounded 33-22 in their fifth straight Big 12 road loss.
Texas won its first three true road games this season before the current skid after going 0-11 in those games while finishing last in the Big 12 last season.
The Longhorns suddenly look shaky with two straight losses after rallying to beat No. 17 Oklahoma at home.
''A week ago, I have enough perspective to know we were in really good shape with the wins we've had and where we were,'' coach Shaka Smart said. ''Obviously we're not in as good a shape now after these last two losses.''
Noi, a redshirt freshman from Australia making his second career start, made his first three 3-pointers in the first four minutes and had 13 first-half points. Noi's previous high was 17 in a loss at Kansas on Tuesday.
Desmond Bane scored 17 points, including a desperation 3-pointer from several feet behind the arc for a 16-point lead with the shot clock about to expire early in the second half. Bane had another 3 to push the lead to 15 with about six minutes left after Texas had pulled within eight.
Alex Robinson had 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds for TCU, which finished with just six turnovers. Eric Davis Jr. scored 16 for Texas.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: Smart criticized his team's effort in its last loss at home against Kansas State. The message didn't sink in. The Longhorns lacked aggression again, best illustrated by Bamba's low rebounding total. He even had a rebound grabbed out of his hands by the 6-1 Robinson. Bamba made it worse by swiping at Robinson in frustration on a foul call as the TCU player went up for a shot, leading to some shoving. A video review did not result in a more serious foul.
TCU: The Horned Frogs really couldn't afford their second three-game losing streak in the Big 12. Now last season's NIT champions have a chance to get within a game of .500 again in conference following a 1-4 start. TCU had reached that point before consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas.
HOT LONGHORNS, TOO
Lost in TCU shooting at least 55 percent for the third time in five games was a season-best 50 percent showing from 3-point range for Texas (10 of 20). The Longhorns came in as the worst-shooting team from 3 in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs also were 10 of 20 from long range.
COACH MIGHT SAY OTHERWISE
Bane didn't hesitate to acknowledge that the NCAAs will be on the players' minds over the final third of the Big 12 schedule. ''It's always going to be in the back of your head,'' said Bane, who was 3 of 4 from long range. ''It's always going to be something you think about, just living in the world we live in today, social media, TV. You see it everywhere.''
UP NEXT
Texas: Baylor at home Monday.
TCU: At No. 19 West Virginia on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Eric Davis Jr. made layup
|13.0
|+ 2
|Vladimir Brodziansky made layup
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Vladimir Brodziansky
|23.0
|Vladimir Brodziansky missed layup
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson
|51.0
|Matt Coleman missed jump shot
|53.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on TCU
|1:08
|+ 2
|Eric Davis Jr. made layup
|1:45
|+ 1
|Alex Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:02
|+ 1
|Alex Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:03
|Personal foul on Matt Coleman
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|87
|Field Goals
|27-52 (51.9%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|33
|Offensive
|4
|11
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|18
|23
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|5
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|M. Bamba F
|13.2 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|55.3 FG%
|
00
|V. Brodziansky F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bamba F
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|V. Brodziansky F
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bamba
|33
|23
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9/16
|1/3
|4/7
|1
|4
|M. Coleman
|35
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Roach II
|24
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|17
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Osetkowski
|30
|4
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bamba
|33
|23
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9/16
|1/3
|4/7
|1
|4
|M. Coleman
|35
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Roach II
|24
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|17
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Osetkowski
|30
|4
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Davis Jr.
|31
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/8
|3/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Febres
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Young
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. McClurg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Banks III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|21
|18
|3
|3
|11
|11
|27/52
|10/20
|7/12
|4
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Brodziansky
|33
|25
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11/19
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|2
|K. Noi
|33
|18
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6/11
|4/6
|2/2
|4
|0
|D. Bane
|38
|17
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Robinson
|40
|11
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|8
|K. Williams
|40
|8
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Brodziansky
|33
|25
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11/19
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|2
|K. Noi
|33
|18
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6/11
|4/6
|2/2
|4
|0
|D. Bane
|38
|17
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Robinson
|40
|11
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|8
|K. Williams
|40
|8
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hamdy
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Olden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sottile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mayen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Nembhard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Samuel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|30
|23
|8
|1
|5
|13
|34/62
|10/20
|9/10
|11
|19
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH50
64
2nd 1:54
-
CSN
HAWAII33
29
1st 1:46
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD