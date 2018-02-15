UNLV pulls away late, beats Air Force 81-73
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jovan Mooring scored 24 points, Brandon McCoy added 10 points and 13 rebounds and UNLV beat Air Force 81-73 on Wednesday night.
UNLV (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference) has won five of its last six games. Air Force (10-14, 4-8) had its two-game win streak snapped.
The Falcons pulled to 65-64 with 3:33 to play, but McCoy answered with a dunk and Mooring a 3-pointer to spark a 16-9 surge to seal it for UNLV.
Mooring was 7 of 12 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Jordan Johnson and Tervell Beck added 16 points apiece for the Runnin' Rebels, who made 9 of 17 (53 percent) from long range and outrebounded Air Force 52-25.
Trevor Lyons scored 19 points and Ryan Swan had 16 to lead the Falcons.
UNLV opened the game on a 23-8 run, led 31-25 at halftime and never trailed after Air Force made the opening bucket.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Jacob Van
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jovan Mooring made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Jovan Mooring missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Manning
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|20.0
|Jacob Van missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Kris Clyburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Kris Clyburn made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Trevor Lyons
|26.0
|+ 3
|Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Van
|28.0
|+ 1
|Brandon McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|81
|Field Goals
|26-64 (40.6%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-30 (43.3%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|22-32 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|52
|Offensive
|5
|15
|Defensive
|16
|30
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|19
|16
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|6
|18
|Fouls
|25
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
20
|T. Lyons G
|9.9 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
30
|J. Mooring G
|14.5 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.4 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Lyons G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|J. Mooring G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|43.3
|3PT FG%
|52.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lyons
|37
|19
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/12
|4/5
|1/2
|1
|7
|R. Swan
|28
|16
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5/12
|2/3
|4/6
|0
|3
|L. Scottie
|19
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Siples
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Tomes
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lyons
|37
|19
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/12
|4/5
|1/2
|1
|7
|R. Swan
|28
|16
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5/12
|2/3
|4/6
|0
|3
|L. Scottie
|19
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Siples
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Tomes
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Manning
|17
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Van
|18
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Van Soelen
|26
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|F. Toohey
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|C. Morris
|7
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. DeWane
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Louder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Norman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Betts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Akaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Joyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|21
|19
|5
|5
|6
|25
|26/64
|13/30
|8/12
|5
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooring
|37
|24
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7/12
|5/9
|5/8
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|36
|16
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|4
|T. Beck
|27
|16
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7/9
|1/1
|1/3
|4
|0
|B. McCoy
|27
|10
|13
|0
|0
|5
|4
|4
|2/11
|0/0
|6/8
|5
|8
|S. Juiston
|31
|4
|12
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooring
|37
|24
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7/12
|5/9
|5/8
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|36
|16
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|4
|T. Beck
|27
|16
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7/9
|1/1
|1/3
|4
|0
|B. McCoy
|27
|10
|13
|0
|0
|5
|4
|4
|2/11
|0/0
|6/8
|5
|8
|S. Juiston
|31
|4
|12
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|18
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|3
|C. Diong
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|1
|A. Hardy
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|45
|16
|2
|9
|18
|17
|25/56
|9/17
|22/32
|15
|30
