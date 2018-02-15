AF
UNLV

No Text

UNLV pulls away late, beats Air Force 81-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jovan Mooring scored 24 points, Brandon McCoy added 10 points and 13 rebounds and UNLV beat Air Force 81-73 on Wednesday night.

UNLV (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference) has won five of its last six games. Air Force (10-14, 4-8) had its two-game win streak snapped.

The Falcons pulled to 65-64 with 3:33 to play, but McCoy answered with a dunk and Mooring a 3-pointer to spark a 16-9 surge to seal it for UNLV.

Mooring was 7 of 12 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Jordan Johnson and Tervell Beck added 16 points apiece for the Runnin' Rebels, who made 9 of 17 (53 percent) from long range and outrebounded Air Force 52-25.

Trevor Lyons scored 19 points and Ryan Swan had 16 to lead the Falcons.

UNLV opened the game on a 23-8 run, led 31-25 at halftime and never trailed after Air Force made the opening bucket.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bad pass turnover on Jacob Van 10.0
+ 1 Jovan Mooring made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Jovan Mooring missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Manning 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston 20.0
  Jacob Van missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Kris Clyburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Kris Clyburn made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Trevor Lyons 26.0
+ 3 Ryan Swan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Van 28.0
+ 1 Brandon McCoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
Team Stats
Points 73 81
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 13-30 (43.3%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 22-32 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 52
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 16 30
Team 4 7
Assists 19 16
Steals 5 2
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 6 18
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
T. Lyons G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
30
J. Mooring G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 10-14 254873
home team logo UNLV 19-7 315081
O/U 156.5, UNLV -13.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
O/U 156.5, UNLV -13.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 10-14 69.4 PPG 34.5 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo UNLV 19-7 85.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
20
T. Lyons G 9.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.2 APG 43.4 FG%
30
J. Mooring G 14.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.4 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
20
T. Lyons G 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
30
J. Mooring G 24 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
40.6 FG% 44.6
43.3 3PT FG% 52.9
66.7 FT% 68.8
Air Force
Starters
T. Lyons
R. Swan
L. Scottie
C. Siples
S. Tomes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Lyons 37 19 8 1 1 0 2 4 7/12 4/5 1/2 1 7
R. Swan 28 16 3 2 1 1 0 3 5/12 2/3 4/6 0 3
L. Scottie 19 11 0 0 1 0 1 4 4/7 2/3 1/2 0 0
C. Siples 17 0 0 2 0 2 0 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 0
S. Tomes 19 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
Starters
T. Lyons
R. Swan
L. Scottie
C. Siples
S. Tomes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Lyons 37 19 8 1 1 0 2 4 7/12 4/5 1/2 1 7
R. Swan 28 16 3 2 1 1 0 3 5/12 2/3 4/6 0 3
L. Scottie 19 11 0 0 1 0 1 4 4/7 2/3 1/2 0 0
C. Siples 17 0 0 2 0 2 0 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 0
S. Tomes 19 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Manning
J. Van
K. Van Soelen
F. Toohey
C. Morris
J. DeWane
P. Louder
D. Norman
K. Betts
L. Brown
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. Joyce
C. O'Briant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Manning 17 11 2 1 1 0 0 2 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 2
J. Van 18 7 1 3 1 0 2 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 0
K. Van Soelen 26 4 4 3 0 2 0 2 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
F. Toohey 10 3 3 1 0 0 1 4 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 1
C. Morris 7 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. DeWane 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Louder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Norman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Betts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 21 19 5 5 6 25 26/64 13/30 8/12 5 16
UNLV
Starters
J. Mooring
J. Johnson
T. Beck
B. McCoy
S. Juiston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooring 37 24 3 5 0 0 3 2 7/12 5/9 5/8 1 2
J. Johnson 36 16 6 6 1 0 1 0 4/7 1/3 7/8 2 4
T. Beck 27 16 4 1 0 2 3 3 7/9 1/1 1/3 4 0
B. McCoy 27 10 13 0 0 5 4 4 2/11 0/0 6/8 5 8
S. Juiston 31 4 12 3 0 1 3 3 2/8 0/0 0/0 1 11
Starters
J. Mooring
J. Johnson
T. Beck
B. McCoy
S. Juiston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooring 37 24 3 5 0 0 3 2 7/12 5/9 5/8 1 2
J. Johnson 36 16 6 6 1 0 1 0 4/7 1/3 7/8 2 4
T. Beck 27 16 4 1 0 2 3 3 7/9 1/1 1/3 4 0
B. McCoy 27 10 13 0 0 5 4 4 2/11 0/0 6/8 5 8
S. Juiston 31 4 12 3 0 1 3 3 2/8 0/0 0/0 1 11
Bench
K. Clyburn
C. Diong
A. Hardy
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 18 10 4 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 2/3 2/2 1 3
C. Diong 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 1/3 1 1
A. Hardy 16 0 1 1 1 0 2 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 45 16 2 9 18 17 25/56 9/17 22/32 15 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores