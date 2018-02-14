Ponds leads St. John's past DePaul 77-76 for 4th straight
CHICAGO (AP) Shamorie Ponds continued his remarkable run with 26 points and a career-high 10 assists and St. John's continued its turnaround with a 77-76 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.
Marvin Clark II added a career-high 24 points for St.John's (14-13, 3-11 Big East), which has won four straight - beating Villanova and Duke - since ending an 11-game losing streak.
Ponds, who averaged 34.3 points while shooting 54.5 percent in the previous wins, was 10 of 18. He had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play before feeding Tariq Owens to complete a 10-2 run for a 75-71 lead 47 seconds left.
Marin Maric had a tip-in with 19.7 seconds remaining for the Blue Demons but Clark and Owens both made 1 of 2 free throws to offset a 3 at the buzzer.
Eli Cain had 19 points and 11 assists for DePaul (10-15, 3-10), which won 91-74 at St. John's.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Max Strus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre'Darius McCallum
|1.0
|+ 1
|Tariq Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Tariq Owens missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Marin Maric
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Tariq Owens
|5.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Marvin Clark II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Marvin Clark II missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Tre'Darius McCallum
|17.0
|+ 2
|Marin Maric made dunk
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Marin Maric
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|76
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|29-66 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|45
|Offensive
|2
|13
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|15
|21
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|St. John's 14-13
|73.5 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|DePaul 10-15
|73.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|48.3
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|40
|26
|5
|10
|2
|0
|5
|1
|10/18
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|4
|M. Clark II
|40
|24
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8/15
|5/9
|3/4
|1
|4
|J. Simon
|29
|16
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Owens
|31
|3
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|6
|B. Ahmed
|36
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|1/3
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|40
|26
|5
|10
|2
|0
|5
|1
|10/18
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|4
|M. Clark II
|40
|24
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8/15
|5/9
|3/4
|1
|4
|J. Simon
|29
|16
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Owens
|31
|3
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|6
|B. Ahmed
|36
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|1/3
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Trimble Jr.
|22
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Yakwe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Alibegovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|24
|15
|8
|2
|9
|15
|28/58
|12/24
|9/13
|2
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cain
|37
|19
|1
|11
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6/12
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Maric
|24
|15
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6/10
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|5
|M. Strus
|38
|14
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|4/10
|2/2
|1
|7
|T. McCallum
|34
|12
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6/13
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|B. Cyrus
|37
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cain
|37
|19
|1
|11
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6/12
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Maric
|24
|15
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6/10
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|5
|M. Strus
|38
|14
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|4/10
|2/2
|1
|7
|T. McCallum
|34
|12
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6/13
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|B. Cyrus
|37
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|0
|P. Ryckbosch
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|P. Reed
|9
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Roberts
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Hanel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Grandstaff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dwumaah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|38
|21
|6
|0
|14
|19
|29/66
|9/24
|9/13
|13
|25
