Ponds leads St. John's past DePaul 77-76 for 4th straight

  • Feb 14, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Shamorie Ponds continued his remarkable run with 26 points and a career-high 10 assists and St. John's continued its turnaround with a 77-76 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.

Marvin Clark II added a career-high 24 points for St.John's (14-13, 3-11 Big East), which has won four straight - beating Villanova and Duke - since ending an 11-game losing streak.

Ponds, who averaged 34.3 points while shooting 54.5 percent in the previous wins, was 10 of 18. He had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play before feeding Tariq Owens to complete a 10-2 run for a 75-71 lead 47 seconds left.

Marin Maric had a tip-in with 19.7 seconds remaining for the Blue Demons but Clark and Owens both made 1 of 2 free throws to offset a 3 at the buzzer.

Eli Cain had 19 points and 11 assists for DePaul (10-15, 3-10), which won 91-74 at St. John's.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Max Strus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre'Darius McCallum 1.0
+ 1 Tariq Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Tariq Owens missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Marin Maric 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Tariq Owens 5.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Marvin Clark II made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Marvin Clark II missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Tre'Darius McCallum 17.0
+ 2 Marin Maric made dunk 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Marin Maric 19.0
Team Stats
Points 77 76
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 29-66 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 25 45
Offensive 2 13
Defensive 22 25
Team 1 7
Assists 15 21
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 1 1
S. Ponds G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
E. Cain G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 11 AST
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
J. Simon
T. Owens
B. Ahmed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 40 26 5 10 2 0 5 1 10/18 4/8 2/2 1 4
M. Clark II 40 24 5 1 2 0 0 2 8/15 5/9 3/4 1 4
J. Simon 29 16 3 3 2 0 0 3 6/11 2/2 2/2 0 3
T. Owens 31 3 6 0 1 2 0 4 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 6
B. Ahmed 36 3 3 1 1 0 3 2 1/7 0/2 1/3 0 3
Bench
B. Trimble Jr.
K. Yakwe
A. Alibegovic
J. Camus
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
B. Diakite
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Trimble Jr. 22 5 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
K. Yakwe 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Alibegovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 24 15 8 2 9 15 28/58 12/24 9/13 2 22
DePaul
Starters
E. Cain
M. Maric
M. Strus
T. McCallum
B. Cyrus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cain 37 19 1 11 1 0 4 0 6/12 3/6 4/4 0 1
M. Maric 24 15 9 1 1 0 1 5 6/10 0/1 3/4 4 5
M. Strus 38 14 8 3 1 0 3 3 4/13 4/10 2/2 1 7
T. McCallum 34 12 7 3 1 0 1 4 6/13 0/1 0/0 0 7
B. Cyrus 37 10 4 2 1 0 1 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 3 1
Bench
J. Butz
P. Ryckbosch
P. Reed
J. Roberts
J. Hanel
A. Grandstaff
J. Anderson
T. Dwumaah
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Butz 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 0
P. Ryckbosch 6 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 1
P. Reed 9 0 4 0 1 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
J. Roberts 9 0 1 1 0 0 3 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Hanel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Grandstaff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dwumaah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 38 21 6 0 14 19 29/66 9/24 9/13 13 25
