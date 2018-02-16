UTAH
WASH

No Text

Collette leads Utah past Washington 70-58

  STATS AP
  Feb 16, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) David Collette picked up the offensive pace in the second half and his Utah teammates followed suit.

Collette scored 16 of his 22 points after the break and Tyler Rawson added 15 points as Utah overcame a sluggish first half to rally for a 70-58 victory over Washington in a Pac-12 Conference game on Thursday night.

Utah (16-9, 8-6) erased a 32-24 halftime deficit with a 21-6 surge after intermission. Rawson's jumper from the lane capped a 12-0 run that put the Utes up 45-38 with 12:10 remaining.

Utah, which shot just 27 percent in the first half, made 11 of its first 15 shots after the break to push the lead to 51-40.

''In the first four minutes of the second half, we narrowed the gap from eight and tied it up and got a little momentum,'' said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Forward Noah Dickerson, the Huskies second leading scorer at 15.6 points per game and top rebounder with 8.8, finished with just three points on 1 of 6 shooting and six rebounds before fouling out with 3:25 remaining.

''They executed down the stretch when we didn't,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ''It's one of those things, you know you have an eight-point lead and it disappears in how long? You're watching it and you know you're trying to pick up the pieces and trying to regroup. You're trying to put different guys in, you're looking for energy. ''

Sedrick Barefield, Justin Bibbins and Parker Van Dyke each added 10 points for Utah, which extended its winning streak against Washington to six. Rawson also had 11 rebounds to help Utah to a 36-26 advantage on the boards.

The Utes shot 70 percent in the second half, making 14 of 20 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 three-pointers. Collette was 6 for 7 in the second half.

''It's a defensive game. You let good shooters get open shots, they're going to knock them down eventually,'' Hopkins said. ''We didn't cover it well. There's got to be more fight, more energy. It's got to be a 40-minute game, it can't be a 20-minute game.''

Washington closed the first half with a 10-0 run for a 32-24 lead. The Utes missed their final eight shots of the half, failing to score after a free throw with 3:15 left. Utah was just 9 of 33 in the first half, including 3 of 16 beyond the arc.

''If shots don't go in, a bunch of teams starting changing their identity and try to figure out new ways to score,'' Krystkowiak said. ''As long as you're getting good shots, and I thought we had a good zone attack, we were going to stay with it . Sometimes you panic and we just stayed with it and kept trusting each other and some shots went in.''

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies hopes for an NCAA tournament berth may hinge on their final four games - on the road at Stanford and California, then home against Oregon State and Oregon. The Huskies lost earlier to three of those teams, defeating California.

Utah: After their two games this week in Washington, the Utes close out the regular season with three games at home, where they are 10-2, losing only to Arizona and Arizona State.

UTAH'S TOURNAMENT HOPES

''We're kind of on the outside looking in at a lot of these tournament discussions,'' Krystkowiak said. ''The message to our team is there are rare times in life that you're presented an opportunity to do something special. And, we're kind of at that precipice right now. You've got to come into a road game against a team that's penciled into the NCAA Tournament in Washington, playing really well. It's not time for a lot of talk, it's time for action.''

THOMAS JERSEY RETIREMENT

Former Washington standout Isaiah Thomas, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, will have his No. 2 jersey retired Saturday during the Huskies game against Colorado. Thomas becomes the third Washington player to have his jersey retired, joining Bob Houbregs (No. 25) and Brandon Roy (No. 3).

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Utah is at Washington State on Saturday.

--

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Key Players
J. Bibbins
1 G
D. Crisp
1 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
47.3 Field Goal % 38.8
45.6 Three Point % 29.2
86.3 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 David Crisp made layup 19.0
+ 1 Justin Bibbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Justin Bibbins made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Jaylen Nowell 19.0
+ 3 David Crisp made 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 2 David Collette made dunk, assist by Sedrick Barefield 49.0
+ 2 Nahziah Carter made dunk 55.0
+ 1 Sedrick Barefield made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Sedrick Barefield made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Sedrick Barefield 58.0
Team Stats
Points 70 58
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 26
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 25 18
Team 1 3
Assists 18 10
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
13
D. Collette F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1
D. Crisp G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Utah 16-9 74.2 PPG 37.1 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Washington 17-9 74.6 PPG 36.2 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
13
D. Collette F 13.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.1 APG 61.8 FG%
1
D. Crisp G 11.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.2 APG 38.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Collette F 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
D. Crisp G 18 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
43.4 FG% 41.2
31.8 3PT FG% 35.0
77.3 FT% 64.3
Utah
Starters
D. Collette
T. Rawson
P. Van Dyke
J. Bibbins
S. Barefield
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collette 19 22 5 1 0 0 0 4 8/10 0/0 6/6 3 2
T. Rawson 36 15 11 5 0 2 3 2 7/16 0/4 1/2 3 8
P. Van Dyke 37 10 4 2 1 0 0 0 3/7 3/7 1/2 0 4
J. Bibbins 36 10 1 4 4 0 2 2 2/6 2/5 4/4 1 0
S. Barefield 38 10 6 6 0 0 2 1 2/7 2/5 4/6 1 5
Bench
J. Johnson
C. Seeley
G. Bealer
D. Tillman
J. Connor
J. Jokl
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
K. Caldwell
D. Doutrive
N. Duda
B. King
C. Popoola
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 17 2 5 0 1 1 2 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 3
C. Seeley 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
G. Bealer 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Tillman 8 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. Connor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jokl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Duda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Popoola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 35 18 6 3 10 18 23/53 7/22 17/22 10 25
Washington
Bench
D. Green
N. Carter
H. Wright
M. Carter III
D. Kingma
G. Bowman
B. Baruti
C. Johnson
J. Crandall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Green 25 7 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/3 3/4 1 2
N. Carter 15 5 3 0 0 1 2 2 2/5 0/1 1/2 1 2
H. Wright 18 4 2 0 0 2 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 2
M. Carter III 7 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Kingma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Baruti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 23 10 4 3 13 20 21/51 7/20 9/14 5 18
NCAA BB Scores