PEPPER
GONZAG

No Text

Williams leads No. 9 Gonzaga over Pepperdine 81-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Pepperdine had closed within two points with more than seven minutes left, and forwards Johnathan Williams and Killian Tillie of No. 9 Gonzaga rose to meet the challenge.

Williams had two dunks and a block, and Tillie hit a couple of 3-pointers, to sink the Waves 81-67 on Saturday night.

''I'm playing with confidence,'' said Williams, who had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for his sixth consecutive double-double. It's rebound first. Points will come second. It's been working for me.''

Coach Mark Few said Williams' exceptional play during February was not a surprise.

''When he plays assertively, athletically ... he's a handful,'' Few said. ''He's cutting loose a little bit.''

Tillie and Josh Perkins each scored 15 points for Gonzaga (25-4, 15-1 West Coast), which has won nine consecutive games and remains in first place in the West Coast Conference.

Colbey Ross scored 21 points for Pepperdine (4-24, 1-15), which has lost seven straight.

''Give them credit,'' Williams said about Pepperdine. ''They played a hell of a game out there. It was gut-check time.''

Gonzaga has won 35 straight games against Pepperdine dating to 2002. The Waves have not won in Spokane since 1998.

''They dialed it up defensively late in the game and got on a run,'' Pepperdine coach Marty Wilson said of Gonzaga.

''We talked about not letting the crowd get in our heads, but it did,'' Wilson said. ''They went on a couple runs and the more the crowd was in the game, the better they played.''

Gonzaga hit four 3-pointers during an early 20-6 run to take a 26-12 lead.

Gonzaga began missing and Pepperdine clawed back to trail just 34-28 late in the first.

The Zags led 39-32 at halftime, after holding the Waves to 41 percent shooting.

Three 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half lifted the Bulldogs to a 54-40 lead.

But the Waves came back and a basket by Trae Berhow cut Gonzaga's lead to 66-64 with 7:32 left. Tillie hit a 3-pointer and Williams dunked to push Gonzaga's lead back to seven.

The Waves were scoreless for more than six minutes, missing seven shots, as the Zags built a 77-64 lead.

''In the end we were solid in the last four minutes,'' Few said. ''We were making plays at the end. We started the game well, but we couldn't quite put them away (until the closing minutes).''

WEIRD SHOOTING

Gonzaga shot nearly 57 percent from 3-point range (13 of 23), but just 53 percent from the free throw line (8 of 15). Pepperdine shot 41.4 percent in each half.

TWENTY FIVE WINS

Gonzaga has won at least 25 games for 11 consecutive seasons, trailing only Kansas' streak of 12. ''That's really significant,'' Few said. ''Those are hard to come by. I don't take them for granted.''

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: The school announced earlier this week that Coach Marty Wilson, in his seventh season, will not return next year. ''I was blessed to be able to coach at my alma mater for seven years,'' Wilson said. ''Not many people get that opportunity.'' Few said the close game was a sign of how much Wilson's players respect him. Nine of the Waves have missed games with injuries this season. Ross leads all WCC freshmen in scoring at 14.3 points per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs and No. 3 Villanova are the only teams in the nation that have six players averaging at least 10 points per game. The Zags are seeking a 20th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. This was senior night for Williams and Silas Melson.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine plays at No. 15 Saint Mary's next Thursday.

Gonzaga, which wrapped up its home season on Saturday, plays at San Diego next Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Ross
4 G
J. Perkins
13 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
47.3 Field Goal % 43.6
46.7 Three Point % 41.0
83.7 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Silas Melson 30.0
  Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Silas Melson 30.0
  Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Pepperdine 32.0
  Eric Cooper Jr. missed layup 34.0
+ 2 Josh Perkins made layup, assist by Zach Norvell Jr. 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Gonzaga 46.0
  Colbey Ross missed layup, blocked by Killian Tillie 48.0
+ 1 Zach Norvell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
Team Stats
Points 67 81
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 23 26
Team 5 6
Assists 12 17
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Ross G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
3
J. Williams F
18 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Pepperdine 4-24 323567
home team logo 9 Gonzaga 25-4 394281
O/U 151.0, GONZAG -25.0
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
O/U 151.0, GONZAG -25.0
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 4-24 71.3 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 9 Gonzaga 25-4 85.2 PPG 44 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
C. Ross G 14.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.6 APG 47.1 FG%
3
J. Williams F 13.6 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.6 APG 55.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Ross G 21 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
3
J. Williams F 18 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
41.4 FG% 51.7
42.1 3PT FG% 56.5
64.7 FT% 53.3
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
T. Berhow
E. Cooper Jr.
K. Edwards
M. Atewe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ross 37 21 2 6 0 1 1 2 8/14 2/5 3/5 1 1
T. Berhow 35 9 7 1 1 0 1 3 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 6
E. Cooper Jr. 21 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/8 2/5 2/2 0 1
K. Edwards 27 8 5 0 0 0 1 3 3/9 2/2 0/2 0 5
M. Atewe 30 7 9 0 0 0 3 3 3/7 0/0 1/2 2 7
Starters
C. Ross
T. Berhow
E. Cooper Jr.
K. Edwards
M. Atewe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ross 37 21 2 6 0 1 1 2 8/14 2/5 3/5 1 1
T. Berhow 35 9 7 1 1 0 1 3 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 6
E. Cooper Jr. 21 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/8 2/5 2/2 0 1
K. Edwards 27 8 5 0 0 0 1 3 3/9 2/2 0/2 0 5
M. Atewe 30 7 9 0 0 0 3 3 3/7 0/0 1/2 2 7
Bench
D. Dunn
A. Udenyi
J. Smith
K. Hellums
E. Lee
N. Taylor
K. Yee-Stephens
K. Hempy
C. Martin
E. Mailliard
H. Meads
M. Wexler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Dunn 23 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/1 3/4 0 1
A. Udenyi 14 3 0 4 1 0 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
J. Smith 9 2 2 0 1 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
K. Hellums 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hempy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Meads - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 27 12 3 2 9 15 24/58 8/19 11/17 4 23
Gonzaga
Starters
J. Williams
J. Perkins
K. Tillie
S. Melson
B. Pete
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 36 18 12 1 0 3 2 3 7/11 1/2 3/6 2 10
J. Perkins 39 15 4 7 1 0 1 1 6/11 2/5 1/3 1 3
K. Tillie 25 15 6 2 0 1 0 3 6/9 3/3 0/0 2 4
S. Melson 31 9 3 3 0 0 0 2 3/8 3/4 0/0 0 3
B. Pete 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Williams
J. Perkins
K. Tillie
S. Melson
B. Pete
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 36 18 12 1 0 3 2 3 7/11 1/2 3/6 2 10
J. Perkins 39 15 4 7 1 0 1 1 6/11 2/5 1/3 1 3
K. Tillie 25 15 6 2 0 1 0 3 6/9 3/3 0/0 2 4
S. Melson 31 9 3 3 0 0 0 2 3/8 3/4 0/0 0 3
B. Pete 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
Z. Norvell Jr.
R. Hachimura
C. Kispert
J. Jones
J. Larsen
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
J. Wade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Norvell Jr. 27 13 1 4 0 0 2 3 4/8 3/6 2/2 0 1
R. Hachimura 16 6 3 0 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 2/4 1 2
C. Kispert 17 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Jones 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Larsen 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 32 17 3 5 8 15 30/58 13/23 8/15 6 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores