Pinson scores career-high 23, UNC holds off Syracuse 78-74
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) When Syracuse threatened one final time, Joel Berry II had an answer for North Carolina.
Theo Pinson scored a career-high 23 points, Berry added 18, including the tiebreaking layup with 1:36 left, and the No. 10 Tar Heels held off the Orange 78-74 on Wednesday night.
Syracuse had trailed almost the entire game until a late eight-point run knotted the score. Tyus Battle scored six of the points, his jumper with 3:05 to go tying it at 74.
With the clock ticking down inside the final 2 minutes, Syracuse had an opportunity to go ahead for the first time since the second minute. But after towering center Paschal Chukwu snared an important rebound after two straight Orange misses, Berry stole the ball and scored at the other end and the Tar Heels escaped.
''I knew he wasn't a solid player when it came to holding onto the ball,'' Berry said. ''I saw through the span of the game his teammates were throwing it to him and he was losing the ball, so when he put it down it was like, `This is my opportunity to grab it,' and so I just pulled it out and I got it.''
North Carolina (22-7, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six straight, but this was the most difficult against a team fighting for its postseason life. Syracuse (18-10, 7-8) was coming off an important road victory over Miami and was teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the game.
''We did everything we could to get back in it,'' Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. ''These guys played their heart out. They have all year long. We did everything we could offensively to win. When you're tied, you can't make a turnover in that situation.''
The Orange shot 50 percent in the second half while holding UNC to 13-of-36 shooting (36.1 percent) to rally back, but they missed five shots in the final frantic 74 seconds.
''We just have to do a better job closing out games,'' said Battle, who had 26 points but missed all five 3s he attempted. ''Just missed a couple of shots at the end. We had the game won. We just gave them the ball, gave them plays.''
Sterling Manley had 12 points and top scorer Luke Maye had nine points and three rebounds, scoring only one point and snaring one rebound in the second half for UNC. Maye was averaging 18.4 and 10.5.
Frank Howard had 23 points and Oshae Brissett 17 points and 10 rebounds for Syracuse, the 10th double-double of his freshman year.
UNC built a double-digit lead early and every time Syracuse threatened the Tar Heels had an answer. Berry hit a 3 after Battle's drive had made it a one-possession game, 51-48 with 14:33 left. When Chukwu lost an offensive rebound seconds later, Pinson roared in for a slam at the other end.
''They're fighting to get into the tournament, so you knew they were going to keep coming at you,'' said Pinson, who had seven assists. ''They fought the whole game and I know they wish they had this one.''
Pinson's three-point play midway through the half gave UNC a 61-51 lead, but the Orange weren't through.
Battle's driving layup moved Syracuse back within 68-64 with 6:32 to go as the season-high crowd of 27,165, largest in the nation this season, shook the Carrier Dome walls.
Another 3 by Berry gave UNC an eight-point edge before the Orange made a final push with an eight-point run to knot the score. Battle scored six of the points, his jumper with 3:05 to go tying it at 74.
After Berry put the Tar Heels ahead, he missed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key, giving the Orange the ball with 32.6 seconds left.
Howard missed a 3-pointer with 17.2 seconds left and Berry's two free throws iced it.
BIG PICTURE
UNC: With just two games left in the regular season, the Tar Heels are in the hunt for second place in the ACC. They entered the game a half-game behind second-place Duke, which played Louisville later Wednesday. An upcoming five-day break will give UNC a nice respite heading to the postseason. Carolina has 10 wins over current Quadrant I opponents, most in the country.
Syracuse: The Orange still have games against Boston College and two ranked teams - Duke and Clemson - as well as the ACC Tournament to bolster their resume for the postseason.
NUMBERS
UNC had 25 assists on 29 baskets while Syracuse had 13 on 25.
TOO MANY MEN
UNC used 10 players in the first half and seven scored as its bench held a 13-2 edge over the Orange's reserves. High scorers were Maye and Manley with 8 apiece, Pinson with 7, and Berry 6. As usual, Battle, Howard and Brissett played every minute of the period for the Orange.
UP NEXT
UNC: The Tar Heels have five days off before they host Miami next Tuesday night.
Syracuse: The Orange travel to play No. 5 Duke on Saturday night.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Kekis on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/Greek1947
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|3.0
|Oshae Brissett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Syracuse
|6.0
|Tyus Battle missed layup, blocked by Luke Maye
|7.0
|+ 1
|Joel Berry II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Joel Berry II made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Frank Howard
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Theo Pinson
|17.0
|Frank Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu
|41.0
|Joel Berry II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|74
|Field Goals
|29-65 (44.6%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|25
|13
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 North Carolina 22-7
|83.4 PPG
|46.6 RPG
|18.2 APG
|Syracuse 18-10
|68.9 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|11.4 APG
|
|44.6
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pinson
|34
|23
|6
|7
|3
|0
|3
|2
|9/12
|2/2
|3/4
|2
|4
|J. Berry II
|36
|18
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/17
|4/12
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. Maye
|36
|9
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Johnson
|28
|6
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|K. Williams
|36
|5
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pinson
|34
|23
|6
|7
|3
|0
|3
|2
|9/12
|2/2
|3/4
|2
|4
|J. Berry II
|36
|18
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/17
|4/12
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. Maye
|36
|9
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Johnson
|28
|6
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|K. Williams
|36
|5
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Manley
|17
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|1
|A. Platek
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Robinson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Woods
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rohlman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|32
|25
|9
|3
|8
|14
|29/65
|8/22
|12/15
|13
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|40
|26
|1
|6
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9/23
|0/5
|8/9
|0
|1
|F. Howard
|40
|23
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/17
|5/10
|2/2
|0
|2
|O. Brissett
|40
|17
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|6/6
|3
|7
|M. Dolezaj
|30
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|P. Chukwu
|29
|2
|11
|0
|2
|4
|3
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|40
|26
|1
|6
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9/23
|0/5
|8/9
|0
|1
|F. Howard
|40
|23
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/17
|5/10
|2/2
|0
|2
|O. Brissett
|40
|17
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|6/6
|3
|7
|M. Dolezaj
|30
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|P. Chukwu
|29
|2
|11
|0
|2
|4
|3
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Moyer
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Sidibe
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Herlihy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|31
|13
|4
|7
|10
|16
|25/58
|8/23
|16/17
|8
|23
-
UGA
SC57
66
Final
-
4XAVIER
GTOWN89
77
Final
-
10UNC
CUSE78
74
Final
-
DUQ
STBON67
73
Final
-
17MICH
PSU72
63
Final
-
BING
UVM54
75
Final
-
FAIR
SIENA70
69
Final
-
15CLEM
VATECH58
65
Final
-
RICH
GWASH77
103
Final
-
6TXTECH
OKLAST71
79
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW76
88
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA95
88
Final
-
GATECH
1UVA54
65
Final
-
VCU
UMASS82
78
Final
-
FORD
DAVID52
76
Final
-
ARMY
COLG83
87
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK61
85
Final
-
LAFAY
BU65
81
Final
-
SMU
ECU77
58
Final
-
NH
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES79
76
Final
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD80
74
Final
-
EVAN
INDST53
58
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC64
57
Final
-
AMER
HOLY64
70
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU54
57
Final
-
TULANE
13WICHST86
93
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE96
79
Final
-
CARK
SFA62
97
Final
-
BRAD
MOST82
78
Final
-
NWST
UIW66
54
Final
-
LOYCHI
SILL75
56
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP87
73
Final
-
TCU
IOWAST89
83
Final
-
DRAKE
ILLST81
89
Final/OT
-
STJOHN
MARQET73
85
Final
-
DEPAUL
3NOVA62
93
Final
-
BAMA
12AUBURN71
90
Final
-
TEXAS
KSTATE48
58
Final
-
UCF
TULSA61
70
Final
-
BOISE
COLOST87
54
Final
-
FLA
19TENN57
62
Final
-
IOWA
MINN82
86
Final
-
WAKE
PITT63
57
Final
-
LVILLE
5DUKE56
82
Final
-
SDGST
AF67
56
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV65
69
Final
-
SJST
20NEVADA67
80
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV77
64
Final
-
USC
COLO75
64
Final
-
SETON
PROV0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
ABIL0
0
PPD