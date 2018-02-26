JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jace Hogan scored a career-best 39 points, the most by a Jacksonville player in an Atlantic Sun Tournament game, and the Dolphins knocked off Kennesaw State 87-68 on Monday night in the opening round.

Hogan, whose previous best was 29, also set a program record for field goals in a game with 17 (on 25 shots) to help the Dolphins win their first home ASUN tournament game.

Tanner Rubio made two 3-pointers for Jacksonville (15-17) to move into 10th in program history with 120. Jalyn Hinton scored 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Devin Harris had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Cody Helgeland reached double figures, with 10 points, for the fourth time in five games.

Hogan had 15 of Jacksonville's first 30 points and he finished the half with 22 points.

James Scott led Kennesaw State (10-20) with 26 points. Nick Masterson added 14 points.

The third-seeded Dolphins, who won their first postseason game since 2011, will play in the semifinals on Thursday.

