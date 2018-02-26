KENSAW
Jacksonville beats Kennesaw State 87-68 in ASUN tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jace Hogan scored a career-best 39 points, the most by a Jacksonville player in an Atlantic Sun Tournament game, and the Dolphins knocked off Kennesaw State 87-68 on Monday night in the opening round.

Hogan, whose previous best was 29, also set a program record for field goals in a game with 17 (on 25 shots) to help the Dolphins win their first home ASUN tournament game.

Tanner Rubio made two 3-pointers for Jacksonville (15-17) to move into 10th in program history with 120. Jalyn Hinton scored 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Devin Harris had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Cody Helgeland reached double figures, with 10 points, for the fourth time in five games.

Hogan had 15 of Jacksonville's first 30 points and he finished the half with 22 points.

James Scott led Kennesaw State (10-20) with 26 points. Nick Masterson added 14 points.

The third-seeded Dolphins, who won their first postseason game since 2011, will play in the semifinals on Thursday.

Key Players
N. Masterson
D. Harris
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
53.0 Field Goal % 45.6
50.0 Three Point % 28.0
87.9 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Jalyn Hinton 26.0
  Anthony Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Jalyn Hinton made dunk 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Jace Hogan 42.0
  Tyler Hooker missed layup 44.0
+ 1 Devin Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Devin Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Hooker 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwon Clayton 53.0
  James Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
+ 1 Jace Hogan made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
Team Stats
Points 68 87
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 33-58 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 40
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 16 28
Team 3 2
Assists 12 15
Steals 7 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Scott G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
14
J. Hogan F
39 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Kennesaw State 10-20 323668
home team logo Jacksonville 15-17 404787
O/U 147.5, JVILLE -3.0
Swisher Gym Jacksonville, FL
O/U 147.5, JVILLE -3.0
Swisher Gym Jacksonville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Kennesaw State 10-20 72.7 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Jacksonville 15-17 73.2 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Scott G 17.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.2 APG 41.6 FG%
14
J. Hogan F 17.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.2 APG 51.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Scott G 26 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
14
J. Hogan F 39 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
43.5 FG% 56.9
36.4 3PT FG% 30.8
60.0 FT% 77.3
Kennesaw State
Starters
J. Scott
N. Masterson
J. Jones
K. Clarke
I. Mbuyamba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Scott 37 26 2 3 3 1 4 4 10/18 3/8 3/4 0 2
N. Masterson 40 14 2 2 1 0 2 3 5/10 3/7 1/3 0 2
J. Jones 20 5 2 1 1 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 1
K. Clarke 16 3 3 2 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/0 1/2 0 3
I. Mbuyamba 15 0 4 1 0 2 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 1
Bench
T. Hooker
A. Wilson
K. Jankovic
B. Lockley
T. Jarrett
A. Gray
M. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hooker 24 8 0 1 0 0 0 4 3/10 2/4 0/0 0 0
A. Wilson 17 8 5 2 1 0 0 2 4/8 0/2 0/0 1 4
K. Jankovic 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Lockley 23 2 5 0 1 1 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 3
T. Jarrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 23 12 7 4 9 21 27/62 8/22 6/10 7 16
Jacksonville
Starters
J. Hogan
D. Harris
C. Helgeland
T. Rubio
A. Clayton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hogan 36 39 8 2 1 0 2 1 17/25 0/0 5/6 2 6
D. Harris 40 11 11 9 2 0 4 2 3/8 0/1 5/6 1 10
C. Helgeland 35 10 4 0 1 0 2 2 3/9 2/6 2/3 2 2
T. Rubio 30 8 2 3 1 0 1 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 2
A. Clayton 21 0 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
Bench
J. Hinton
D. Flowers
L. Richmond
D. Sears
R. Bakkali
J. Notae
C. Romich
A. Santos
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hinton 27 19 8 1 1 3 1 1 7/7 0/0 5/7 3 5
D. Flowers 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Richmond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sears - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bakkali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Notae - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Romich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Santos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 38 15 6 3 12 13 33/58 4/13 17/22 10 28
