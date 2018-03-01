BUTLER
Simon scores 24, St. John's rallies past Butler 75-68, 2OT

  • Mar 01, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Justin Simon turned three takeaways in the last minute - a steal and two defensive rebounds - into five points at the other end and St. John's defeated Butler 72-68 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Simon, a transfer from Arizona, led St. John's (15-15, 4-13 Big East) with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and five assists. Marvin Clark II, who sank a pair of insurance free throws at the very end, added 20 points and two blocked shots, Bashir Ahmed tossed in 22 points.

And the resurgent Red Storm did it without sophomore sensation Shamorie Ponds, who did not play due to an abdominal strain and is listed as day-to-day. Since shocking then No. 4 Duke, St. John's reeled off four straight and now has won five of its last seven.

Butler, a No. 4 seed to the NCAA Tournament last season, advancing to the Elite Eight, has lost four of six. The Bulldogs have been mentioned as a possible bubble team to the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Paul Jorgenson and Kelan Martin scored 17 points each for the Bulldogs (19-11, 9-8).

The win lifts St. John's into ninth place in the Big East and is the first overtime (and double overtime) win since March 8, 2014.

Key Players
K. Martin
J. Simon
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
44.4 Field Goal % 46.6
36.3 Three Point % 39.4
85.0 Free Throw % 65.2
  Defensive rebound by Tariq Owens 6.0
  Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Marvin Clark II made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Marvin Clark II made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Sean McDermott 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Clark II 15.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Justin Simon made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Justin Simon missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Sean McDermott 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Simon 22.0
Team Stats
Points 68 75
Field Goals 26-74 (35.1%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 41
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 26 33
Team 3 4
Assists 14 8
Steals 13 10
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 17 24
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
30
K. Martin F
17 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
5
J. Simon G
24 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo Butler 19-11 25336468
home team logo St. John's 15-15 283061175
O/U 145.0, STJOHN +4.5
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 19-11 80.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo St. John's 15-15 73.5 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
5
P. Jorgensen G 10.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.7 APG 43.3 FG%
5
J. Simon G 11.5 PPG 7.1 RPG 5.0 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
P. Jorgensen G 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
5
J. Simon G 24 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
35.1 FG% 47.3
28.6 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 82.6
Butler
Starters
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
T. Wideman
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 45 17 5 0 0 1 1 0 7/23 2/9 1/5 2 3
K. Baldwin 42 11 6 2 0 0 7 1 3/14 2/7 3/3 0 6
S. McDermott 27 5 7 1 4 0 1 4 2/6 1/5 0/0 2 5
T. Wideman 21 3 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 3
A. Thompson 27 0 2 5 3 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
St. John's
Starters
J. Simon
B. Ahmed
M. Clark II
T. Owens
A. Alibegovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Simon 50 24 10 5 4 1 6 1 9/16 0/1 6/7 0 10
B. Ahmed 48 22 6 0 2 0 6 3 7/14 3/6 5/5 1 5
M. Clark II 46 20 4 2 1 2 3 1 7/12 1/3 5/6 1 3
T. Owens 42 9 8 1 2 3 6 3 3/7 0/0 3/5 1 7
A. Alibegovic 43 0 6 0 1 2 2 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 5
