Thomas putback at 1.2 lifts Bradley over Drake 63-61 in MVC
ST. LOUIS (AP) Donte Thomas wrapped up his 13-point, 14-rebound double-double with a putback with 1.2 seconds left to lift Bradley to a 63-61 win over Drake on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Darrell Brown led the fifth-seeded Braves (20-12) with 24 points. He sank a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game at 61 with 2:49 to play. Both teams had opportunities after that, but the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-16) missed their last eight shots after Reed Timmer's 3-pointer at 6:29 produced a 57-56 lead. Bradley had four misses between its last two baskets.
Bradley faces league champion Loyola Chicago in the semifinals on Saturday.
Drake, which hasn't played in a MVC semifinal since 2008, closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 35-27 lead. Bradley scored the first 12 points of the second half to go up 39-35 and the biggest lead after that was six points.
Timmer led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Drake shot 29 percent from the floor in the second half and was outrebounded 25-14 after intermission.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|35.2
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|36.1
|Three Point %
|42.6
|80.4
|Free Throw %
|88.5
|+ 2
|Donte Thomas made dunk
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Donte Thomas
|0.0
|Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye missed layup
|2.0
|Personal foul on Graham Woodward
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Donte Thomas
|11.0
|De'Antae McMurray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick McGlynn
|44.0
|Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye missed layup
|46.0
|Offensive rebound by Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye
|46.0
|Darrell Brown Jr. missed jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|61
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|D. Brown Jr. G
|13.3 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|4.5 APG
|34.7 FG%
|
12
|R. Timmer G
|19.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Brown Jr. G
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|R. Timmer G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown Jr.
|33
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/20
|4/10
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|28
|13
|14
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|1/5
|7
|7
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|34
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|N. Kennell
|32
|5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|6
|K. Bar
|19
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown Jr.
|33
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/20
|4/10
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|28
|13
|14
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|1/5
|7
|7
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|34
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|N. Kennell
|32
|5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|6
|K. Bar
|19
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|22
|6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|R. Stipanovich
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Hodgson
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Lundy Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Barker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. van Bree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|35
|11
|4
|4
|7
|15
|25/56
|6/18
|7/11
|13
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Timmer
|38
|18
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/16
|3/9
|3/3
|0
|1
|N. McGlynn
|30
|9
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|5
|D. McMurray
|26
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Rivers
|30
|4
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|O. Arogundade
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Timmer
|38
|18
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/16
|3/9
|3/3
|0
|1
|N. McGlynn
|30
|9
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|5
|D. McMurray
|26
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Rivers
|30
|4
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|O. Arogundade
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Woodward
|25
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Thomas
|16
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Schlatter
|10
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Gibbs
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Kuenstling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|26
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|21/53
|9/26
|10/13
|7
|19
-
EMICH
TOLEDO70
69
2nd 8.0 CBSSN
-
PSU
13OHIOST46
44
2nd 11:47 BTN
-
PRINCE
BROWN32
25
2nd 20:00 ESFC
-
CLMB
DART33
42
2nd 17:54 ESFC
-
CHATT
SAMFORD24
24
1st 6:36 ESP3
-
CORN
HARV33
35
1st 0.0 ESFC
-
TXARL
TEXST41
42
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
MOST
SILL28
29
1st 0.0
-
STPETE
RIDER27
25
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
OHIO
MIAOH32
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
PENN
YALE35
34
1st 0.0
-
KENTST
AKRON31
31
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
WISC
2MICHST60
63
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI50
54
Final
-
15MICH
NEB77
58
Final
-
BRAD
DRAKE63
61
Final
-
VMI
CIT70
78
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB81
93
Final
-
BUFF
BGREEN100
70
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD52
61
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST0
0135.0 O/U
-5.0
8:00pm ESPU
-
YOUNG
CLEVST0
0152.0 O/U
+2.0
8:00pm ESP3
-
17RI
DAVID0
0144.0 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
BALLST
NILL0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
LIB
NCASHV0
0138.0 O/U
-1.5
8:18pm ESP3
-
RUT
8PURDUE0
0132.0 O/U
-15.0
8:55pm BTN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0140.0 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm ATSN
-
IOWAST
OKLA0
0166.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
INDST
ILLST0
0144.0 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm
-
QUINN
CAN0
0146.5 O/U
-9.0
9:30pm ESP3
-
BELMONT
PEAY0
0
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA0
0136.5 O/U
-2.0
11:00pm ATSN
-
WMICH
CMICH0
0
PPD