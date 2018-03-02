BRAD
Thomas putback at 1.2 lifts Bradley over Drake 63-61 in MVC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Donte Thomas wrapped up his 13-point, 14-rebound double-double with a putback with 1.2 seconds left to lift Bradley to a 63-61 win over Drake on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Darrell Brown led the fifth-seeded Braves (20-12) with 24 points. He sank a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game at 61 with 2:49 to play. Both teams had opportunities after that, but the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-16) missed their last eight shots after Reed Timmer's 3-pointer at 6:29 produced a 57-56 lead. Bradley had four misses between its last two baskets.

Bradley faces league champion Loyola Chicago in the semifinals on Saturday.

Drake, which hasn't played in a MVC semifinal since 2008, closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 35-27 lead. Bradley scored the first 12 points of the second half to go up 39-35 and the biggest lead after that was six points.

Timmer led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Drake shot 29 percent from the floor in the second half and was outrebounded 25-14 after intermission.

Key Players
D. Brown Jr.
R. Timmer
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
35.2 Field Goal % 45.9
36.1 Three Point % 42.6
80.4 Free Throw % 88.5
+ 2 Donte Thomas made dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Donte Thomas 0.0
  Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye missed layup 2.0
  Personal foul on Graham Woodward 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Donte Thomas 11.0
  De'Antae McMurray missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick McGlynn 44.0
  Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye missed layup 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye 46.0
  Darrell Brown Jr. missed jump shot 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell 1:13
Team Stats
Points 63 61
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 28
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 22 19
Team 4 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 4 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
D. Brown Jr. G
24 PTS, 2 AST
R. Timmer G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 20-12 273663
home team logo Drake 16-16 352661
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 20-12 67.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Drake 16-16 74.0 PPG 36.7 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
5
D. Brown Jr. G 13.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.5 APG 34.7 FG%
12
R. Timmer G 19.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.4 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Brown Jr. G 24 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
12
R. Timmer G 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 39.6
33.3 3PT FG% 34.6
63.6 FT% 76.9
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown Jr.
D. Thomas
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
N. Kennell
K. Bar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Brown Jr. 33 24 0 2 0 0 2 1 9/20 4/10 2/2 0 0
D. Thomas 28 13 14 2 1 2 1 2 6/9 0/0 1/5 7 7
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 34 10 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/6 0/1 4/4 1 2
N. Kennell 32 5 6 2 0 0 0 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 6
K. Bar 19 2 3 2 2 1 3 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
E. Childs
R. Stipanovich
J. Hodgson
L. Lundy Jr.
C. Barker
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
L. van Bree
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Childs 22 6 8 0 0 1 1 2 3/9 0/0 0/0 2 6
R. Stipanovich 10 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0
J. Hodgson 21 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Lundy Jr. 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Barker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. van Bree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 35 11 4 4 7 15 25/56 6/18 7/11 13 22
Drake
Starters
R. Timmer
N. McGlynn
D. McMurray
C. Rivers
O. Arogundade
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Timmer 38 18 1 3 0 0 2 0 6/16 3/9 3/3 0 1
N. McGlynn 30 9 9 0 0 3 0 2 4/9 0/0 1/4 4 5
D. McMurray 26 9 3 1 1 0 1 4 3/8 1/3 2/2 0 3
C. Rivers 30 4 4 7 2 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 4
O. Arogundade 21 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
G. Woodward
N. Thomas
C. Schlatter
J. Gibbs
K. Kuenstling
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Woodward 25 9 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/10 3/8 0/0 0 2
N. Thomas 16 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
C. Schlatter 10 2 4 1 1 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 3
J. Gibbs 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
K. Kuenstling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 26 13 4 4 5 12 21/53 9/26 10/13 7 19
