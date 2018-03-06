Mooney, S. Dakota beat Denver, advance to Summit title game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Matt Mooney scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help No. 2 seed South Dakota beat third-seeded Denver 76-58 on Monday night in the Summit League Tournament semifinals.
The Coyotes, who have won nine of their last 10 games since an 84-68 loss at Denver on Jan. 27, will play top-seeded South Dakota State in Tuesday's championship game. South Dakota (26-7) split its regular-season series with the Jackrabbits, handing South Dakota State its only conference loss of the season.
A win in the title game would clinch South Dakota's first NCAA Tournament berth and tie the Coyotes' single-season record for wins.
Ade Murkey's jumper about five minutes in gave Denver (15-15) a 5-4 lead, but Mooney answered with a jumper and Triston Simpson followed with a layup and then a 3-pointer to spark a 22-4 run over the next six-plus minutes and South Dakota led by double figures the rest of the way.
The Pioneers, who came in ranked No. 38 in Division I in field goal percentage (.479) and No. 7 in 3-point field-goal percentage (.410), shot just 32.6 percent (22 of 67) from the field and a season-low 15 percent (3 of 20) from beyond the arc.
Daniel Amigo led Denver with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Pioneers had their five-game win streak snapped.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|17.3
|Pts. Per Game
|17.3
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|42.8
|Three Point %
|36.9
|90.8
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by South Dakota
|1.0
|Elvin Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Logan Power made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 2
|Elvin Rodriguez made jump shot
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Neff
|49.0
|Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 2
|Emil Knighton made jump shot
|1:03
|Offensive rebound by Emil Knighton
|1:14
|Thomas Neff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|Offensive rebound by Thomas Neff
|1:29
|Luke Neff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|76
|Field Goals
|22-67 (32.8%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|34
|Offensive
|17
|4
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|14
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Denver 15-15
|73.1 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.1 APG
|South Dakota 26-7
|80.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|32.8
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mooney
|30
|20
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8/10
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|T. Simpson
|27
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Hagedorn
|20
|10
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Peterson
|24
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|2/5
|0
|4
|T. Burch-Manning
|21
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mooney
|30
|20
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|8/10
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|T. Simpson
|27
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Hagedorn
|20
|10
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Peterson
|24
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|2/5
|0
|4
|T. Burch-Manning
|21
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Fuller
|18
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|3
|B. Armstrong
|20
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Power
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Hurst
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Sparks
|16
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Doss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Stensgard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Umude
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Jech
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Delimont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Prevost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|28
|12
|7
|5
|10
|18
|29/55
|8/18
|10/15
|4
|24
