Mooney, S. Dakota beat Denver, advance to Summit title game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Matt Mooney scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help No. 2 seed South Dakota beat third-seeded Denver 76-58 on Monday night in the Summit League Tournament semifinals.

The Coyotes, who have won nine of their last 10 games since an 84-68 loss at Denver on Jan. 27, will play top-seeded South Dakota State in Tuesday's championship game. South Dakota (26-7) split its regular-season series with the Jackrabbits, handing South Dakota State its only conference loss of the season.

A win in the title game would clinch South Dakota's first NCAA Tournament berth and tie the Coyotes' single-season record for wins.

Ade Murkey's jumper about five minutes in gave Denver (15-15) a 5-4 lead, but Mooney answered with a jumper and Triston Simpson followed with a layup and then a 3-pointer to spark a 22-4 run over the next six-plus minutes and South Dakota led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Pioneers, who came in ranked No. 38 in Division I in field goal percentage (.479) and No. 7 in 3-point field-goal percentage (.410), shot just 32.6 percent (22 of 67) from the field and a season-low 15 percent (3 of 20) from beyond the arc.

Daniel Amigo led Denver with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Pioneers had their five-game win streak snapped.

Key Players
J. Rosga
M. Mooney
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
46.2 Field Goal % 45.3
42.8 Three Point % 36.9
90.8 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by South Dakota 1.0
  Elvin Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 3 Logan Power made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 2 Elvin Rodriguez made jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Neff 49.0
  Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
+ 2 Emil Knighton made jump shot 1:03
  Offensive rebound by Emil Knighton 1:14
  Thomas Neff missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:16
  Offensive rebound by Thomas Neff 1:29
  Luke Neff missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:31
Team Stats
Points 58 76
Field Goals 22-67 (32.8%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 34
Offensive 17 4
Defensive 22 24
Team 2 6
Assists 6 12
Steals 3 7
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
D. Amigo C
16 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
M. Mooney G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Denver
Starters
D. Amigo
A. Murkey
J. Rosga
J. Pemberton
J. Krafka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Amigo 27 16 12 1 1 3 4 3 7/16 1/3 1/2 5 7
A. Murkey 29 10 6 1 0 3 2 2 2/10 0/0 6/7 2 4
J. Rosga 33 5 3 1 0 0 2 2 2/13 1/7 0/0 1 2
J. Pemberton 29 4 2 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Krafka 22 4 3 0 0 0 1 4 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 2
Bench
C. Mackey
A. Akintola
E. Rodriguez
L. Neff
E. Knighton
D. Carlisle
J. Holtzmann
T. Neff
E. Blake
D. Joiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Mackey 6 4 3 0 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
A. Akintola 10 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 1
E. Rodriguez 10 4 2 0 2 0 1 1 1/6 0/2 2/2 1 1
L. Neff 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
E. Knighton 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Carlisle 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Holtzmann 17 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Neff 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
E. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 39 6 3 7 12 14 22/67 3/20 11/13 17 22
South Dakota
Starters
M. Mooney
T. Simpson
T. Hagedorn
T. Peterson
T. Burch-Manning
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mooney 30 20 4 3 2 0 2 1 8/10 2/3 2/2 0 4
T. Simpson 27 11 1 2 1 0 2 2 5/8 1/3 0/0 1 0
T. Hagedorn 20 10 3 1 0 2 0 3 4/10 2/3 0/0 0 3
T. Peterson 24 7 4 2 1 0 1 3 2/6 1/3 2/5 0 4
T. Burch-Manning 21 6 5 2 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 5
Bench
N. Fuller
B. Armstrong
L. Power
C. Hurst
A. Sparks
J. Doss
J. Stensgard
S. Umude
J. Williams
D. Jech
B. Delimont
W. Prevost
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Fuller 18 8 5 0 1 1 1 3 2/5 0/1 4/6 2 3
B. Armstrong 20 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
L. Power 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
C. Hurst 13 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Sparks 16 2 3 0 2 1 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Doss 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Stensgard 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Umude 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Williams 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Jech - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Delimont - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Prevost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 28 12 7 5 10 18 29/55 8/18 10/15 4 24
