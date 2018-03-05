NDAKST
South Dakota State beats North Dakota State 78-57

  • Mar 05, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) David Jenkins Jr. had 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 78-57 in the Summit League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

Mike Daum added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Jackrabbits (27-6), who won their 10th straight and matched the program record for wins in a season (2003-04 and 2011-12).

South Dakota State will face the Denver-South Dakota winner in the championship on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits went on an 18-2 run to build their largest lead of the game at 75-45 and led by over 20 points the rest of the way.

South Dakota State opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 36-12 on Jenkins' jumper with 3:06 left in the half. No. 5 seed North Dakota State had a 19-3 run covering both halves to pull within 39-31 early in the second half but would get no closer.

Tyson Ward had 15 points to lead the Bison (15-17). Paul Miller added 14 points, Cameron Hunter scored 11 and A.J. Jacobson 10.

Key Players
P. Miller
M. Daum
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
44.6 Field Goal % 46.8
34.6 Three Point % 41.1
82.8 Free Throw % 85.2
+ 3 Rocky Kreuser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Hunter 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Samuelson 34.0
  Beau Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Howell 54.0
  Cameron Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Quayle 1:03
  Chris Howell missed jump shot 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Chris Quayle 1:18
+ 3 Chris Howell made 3-pt. jump shot 1:37
+ 2 Deng Geu made layup 1:54
  Defensive rebound by Chris Quayle 2:12
Team Stats
Points 57 78
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 28 33
Team 2 1
Assists 6 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
T. Ward G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo No. Dak. St. 15-17 203757
home team logo S. Dak. St. 27-6 384078
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Team Stats
away team logo No. Dak. St. 15-17 75.0 PPG 36.7 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo S. Dak. St. 27-6 84.7 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
24
T. Ward G 11.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.6 APG 46.7 FG%
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G 15.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.6 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
24
T. Ward G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G 24 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
34.5 FG% 48.3
20.8 3PT FG% 32.0
82.4 FT% 63.2
No. Dak. St.
Starters
T. Ward
P. Miller
C. Hunter
A. Jacobson
S. Eliason
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Ward 33 15 4 1 1 0 5 1 5/12 0/3 5/7 1 3
P. Miller 35 14 5 0 1 0 3 2 4/14 1/8 5/6 0 5
C. Hunter 32 11 4 3 0 0 3 3 3/8 1/3 4/4 0 4
A. Jacobson 27 10 3 0 0 1 0 4 4/7 2/3 0/0 0 3
S. Eliason 12 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
D. Geu
R. Kreuser
J. Samuelson
C. Quayle
D. Miller
T. Eady
J. Meidinger
J. Mertens
N. Van Dulm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Geu 15 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3
R. Kreuser 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Samuelson 29 0 3 2 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3
C. Quayle 11 0 4 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Eady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meidinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mertens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Van Dulm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 31 6 4 1 12 17 19/55 5/24 14/17 3 28
S. Dak. St.
Starters
D. Jenkins Jr.
M. Daum
S. Flatten
T. King
R. Tellinghuisen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jenkins Jr. 37 24 5 2 1 0 2 0 10/15 2/6 2/3 0 5
M. Daum 26 19 11 1 1 0 0 3 7/15 2/5 3/3 2 9
S. Flatten 28 8 5 1 2 1 1 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 5
T. King 25 8 3 5 1 0 2 2 3/5 0/1 2/5 0 3
R. Tellinghuisen 27 5 6 2 0 0 0 3 1/6 0/3 3/4 2 4
Bench
B. Key
L. Severyn
C. Howell
I. Theisen
B. Brown
A. Arians
M. Dentlinger
A. Dillon
R. Krueger
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Key 22 6 2 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 2
L. Severyn 16 5 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/1 2/2 1 1
C. Howell 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/2 0 1
I. Theisen 14 0 3 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3
B. Brown 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Arians - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dentlinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Krueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 38 12 5 1 8 15 29/60 8/25 12/19 5 33
NCAA BB Scores