SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) David Jenkins Jr. had 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 78-57 in the Summit League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

Mike Daum added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Jackrabbits (27-6), who won their 10th straight and matched the program record for wins in a season (2003-04 and 2011-12).

South Dakota State will face the Denver-South Dakota winner in the championship on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits went on an 18-2 run to build their largest lead of the game at 75-45 and led by over 20 points the rest of the way.

South Dakota State opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 36-12 on Jenkins' jumper with 3:06 left in the half. No. 5 seed North Dakota State had a 19-3 run covering both halves to pull within 39-31 early in the second half but would get no closer.

Tyson Ward had 15 points to lead the Bison (15-17). Paul Miller added 14 points, Cameron Hunter scored 11 and A.J. Jacobson 10.

