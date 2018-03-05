South Dakota State beats North Dakota State 78-57
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) David Jenkins Jr. had 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 78-57 in the Summit League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Mike Daum added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Jackrabbits (27-6), who won their 10th straight and matched the program record for wins in a season (2003-04 and 2011-12).
South Dakota State will face the Denver-South Dakota winner in the championship on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits went on an 18-2 run to build their largest lead of the game at 75-45 and led by over 20 points the rest of the way.
South Dakota State opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 36-12 on Jenkins' jumper with 3:06 left in the half. No. 5 seed North Dakota State had a 19-3 run covering both halves to pull within 39-31 early in the second half but would get no closer.
Tyson Ward had 15 points to lead the Bison (15-17). Paul Miller added 14 points, Cameron Hunter scored 11 and A.J. Jacobson 10.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|23.1
|Pts. Per Game
|23.1
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|34.6
|Three Point %
|41.1
|82.8
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|+ 3
|Rocky Kreuser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Hunter
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Samuelson
|34.0
|Beau Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Howell
|54.0
|Cameron Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Quayle
|1:03
|Chris Howell missed jump shot
|1:05
|Bad pass turnover on Chris Quayle
|1:18
|+ 3
|Chris Howell made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:37
|+ 2
|Deng Geu made layup
|1:54
|Defensive rebound by Chris Quayle
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|78
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|28
|33
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|No. Dak. St. 15-17
|75.0 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|S. Dak. St. 27-6
|84.7 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|T. Ward G
|11.6 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
5
|D. Jenkins Jr. G
|15.5 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Ward G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|D. Jenkins Jr. G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|33
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5/12
|0/3
|5/7
|1
|3
|P. Miller
|35
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/14
|1/8
|5/6
|0
|5
|C. Hunter
|32
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|4
|A. Jacobson
|27
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Eliason
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Geu
|15
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Kreuser
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Samuelson
|29
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Quayle
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Eady
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Meidinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mertens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Van Dulm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|31
|6
|4
|1
|12
|17
|19/55
|5/24
|14/17
|3
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|37
|24
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10/15
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|5
|M. Daum
|26
|19
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/15
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|9
|S. Flatten
|28
|8
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. King
|25
|8
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|3
|R. Tellinghuisen
|27
|5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|22
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Severyn
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Howell
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|I. Theisen
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Arians
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dentlinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dillon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Krueger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|38
|12
|5
|1
|8
|15
|29/60
|8/25
|12/19
|5
|33
