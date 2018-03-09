USC knocks off Oregon State 61-48 in Pac-12 quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS (AP) Southern California had some good offensive moments against Oregon State, just not consistent through the entire game.
The Trojans' defense: Spot on all night.
Chimezie Metu had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Southern California smothered Oregon State defensively to beat the Beavers 61-48 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
''We really played team defense today,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''Very proud of our players. They challenged every shot, rebounded the ball, and we made enough shots to win.''
Second-seeded USC (22-10) jumped on Oregon State early and hounded the Beavers all night, holding them to 31-percent shooting.
Jordan McLaughlin had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Trojans, who move on to face the Oregon-Utah winner in Friday's semifinals.
''We were just having fun,'' McLaughlin said. ''That's what we talked about in the locker room: Go out there, play hard, play defense, have fun and play it like it's our last game.''
Oregon State (16-16) played a tough game in the opening round and was no match for USC's early energy. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 12 points for the Beavers, who shot 5 of 20 from the 3-point arc.
''It was a tough first half, 19 points. Dug ourselves a hole,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''And I think all that we've been through, as hard as we've fought the last few weeks, it all kind of caught up to us.''
USC played its way to the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble with four straight wins, but a season-ending loss to rival UCLA made its margin for error slimmer. A loss to Oregon State, the Pac-12's No. 10 seed, would make it narrower still.
The Trojans swept the regular-season series, winning by seven in Corvallis and 13 at home.
The Beavers reached the quarterfinals by spoiling Washington's NCAA Tournament hopes and were hoping to do the same against USC.
USC got off to a fast start, hitting six of its first eight shots to go up 16-5. The Beavers chipped the lead down to four, but struggled to find room for good looks against the Trojans' physical defense. USC held Oregon State to 8-of-28 shooting to lead 29-19 at halftime.
Oregon State cut the lead to 41-35 midway through the second half, but USC scored the next nine points to go up 50-35.
''I don't really think it was about running out of gas or anything like that,'' Thompson said. ''I think we played hard and we played well defensively. We just had, like Coach said, the wrong time to have one of our worst offensive games of the year.''
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State had trouble establishing anything or anyone against USC's defense to drop out of the bracket.
USC had a rough night from the perimeter - 4 for 16 from 3 - but made up for it with a 34-14 scoring advantage in the paint to reach the semifinals.
TINKLE RETURNS
Oregon State's Tres Tinkle was hampered by a sprained ankle early against Washington and limped off the court. The ankle seemed to still be bothering him against USC, preventing him from getting good lift on drives to the basket.
Tinkle finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting and was 1 for 5 on 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Oregon State is holding out hope of playing in a smaller postseason tournament.
USC faces the Oregon-Utah winner in the semifinals Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|32.7
|Three Point %
|41.0
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|75.9
|Defensive rebound by Southern California
|1.0
|Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Shaqquan Aaron
|25.0
|Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|31.0
|Ethan Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Rakocevic
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|44.0
|Drew Eubanks missed hook shot
|46.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Chimezie Metu
|1:14
|Offensive rebound by Chimezie Metu
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|61
|Field Goals
|18-59 (30.5%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|38
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|10
|9
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon St. 16-16
|73.9 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|USC 22-10
|78.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Thompson Jr. G
|15.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.3 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
4
|C. Metu F
|15.9 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|1.6 APG
|51.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Thompson Jr. G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|C. Metu F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|30.5
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|33
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|D. Eubanks
|35
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|9
|T. Tinkle
|36
|11
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4/14
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|4
|A. Hollins
|24
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|E. Thompson
|37
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|33
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|D. Eubanks
|35
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|9
|T. Tinkle
|36
|11
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4/14
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|4
|A. Hollins
|24
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|E. Thompson
|37
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Manuel
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Berger
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Rakocevic
|16
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Kone
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Reichle
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. N'diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stacy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|48
|32
|10
|3
|0
|10
|13
|18/59
|5/20
|7/9
|11
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Metu
|37
|22
|11
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|10/15
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|6
|J. McLaughlin
|39
|13
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/11
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|5
|J. Mathews
|36
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|28
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|E. Stewart
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Metu
|37
|22
|11
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|10/15
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|6
|J. McLaughlin
|39
|13
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/11
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|5
|J. Mathews
|36
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|28
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|E. Stewart
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Aaron
|27
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|5
|J. Usher
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Karis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thornton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Boatwright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|34
|9
|5
|3
|6
|12
|24/53
|4/16
|9/13
|8
|26
-
PORTST
EWASH70
77
2nd 9.0
-
WYO
NMEX66
73
2nd 5:28 CBSSN
-
CPOLY
UCSB29
57
2nd 12:28
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE43
53
2nd 9:53 ESP3
-
OREG
UTAH41
47
2nd 11:42 FS1
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
OREGST
USC48
61
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV67
68
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
12UNC
24MIAMI82
65
Final
-
BAYLOR
18WVU65
78
Final
-
LATECH
ODU58
62
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON75
74
Final
-
ECU
UCF52
66
Final
-
SC
ARK64
69
Final
-
UAB
WKY70
98
Final