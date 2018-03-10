OREG
USC

No Text

USC rolls past Oregon 74-54 into Pac-12 title game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jonah Mathews scored 27 points, Elijah Stewart added 15 and Southern California stormed its way into the Pac-12 Tournament title game with a 74-54 rout over Oregon on Friday night.

USC (23-10) took advantage of the tired Ducks at both ends. The Trojans shot 50 percent and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range, while harassing Oregon into turnovers and missed shots.

No. 2 seed USC moves on to face No. 15 and top-seeded Arizona in the Pac-12 title game Saturday night.

Oregon (22-12) labored in its third game in three days, unable to get shots to fall or keep up with the fresh-legged Trojans. The Ducks had two long scoreless stretches, shot 33 percent from the field and 8 of 30 from the 3-point arc.

MiKyle McIntosh led Oregon with 21 points.

Oregon and USC entered the Pac-12 tournament on the NCAA bubble.

The Trojans have the better resume with four Quadrant 1 wins and kept their hopes alive with a quarterfinal win over Oregon State. The Ducks are more of a longshot, taking the first step to a needed deep run in the Pac-12 tournament by beating Utah in the quarterfinals.

USC and Oregon met twice during the regular season, twice tight games, both won by the Trojans.

Playing the day before seemed to take something out of the Ducks. They had some careless turnovers early and struggled offensively, going scoreless for nearly 6 1/2 minutes before another drought over the final 4:47 of the first half. Oregon shot 9 of 31 from the field, 4 of 16 from the 3-point arc, before the break.

USC led 37-23 at halftime behind Mathews' 16 points.

It didn't get any better for the Ducks in the second half. Oregon missed its first seven shots and USC kept stretching the lead, to 53-25 in the opening six minutes.

The Ducks caused USC some problems with their full-court press, cutting the lead to 14 with 6 1/2 minutes left, but got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon's longshot NCAA Tournament bid took a big hit with a loss to another bubble team.

USC may have secured its NCAA Tournament spot with a dominating performance at both ends.

UP NEXT

Oregon is likely headed to a lower-tier postseason tournament.

USC plays No. 15 Arizona in Saturday night's Pac-12 title game.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Pritchard
3 G
J. McLaughlin
11 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.0 Field Goal % 44.8
41.1 Three Point % 39.3
78.5 Free Throw % 76.6
  Defensive rebound by Harrison Henderson 18.0
  Victor Bailey Jr. missed layup 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Victor Bailey Jr. 20.0
  Shaqquan Aaron missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Kurt Karis 45.0
  Victor Bailey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 2 Charles O'Bannon Jr. made jump shot 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews 1:08
  MiKyle McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Victor Bailey Jr. 1:20
  Jordan McLaughlin missed jump shot, blocked by Kenny Wooten 1:22
Team Stats
Points 54 74
Field Goals 20-60 (33.3%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 41
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 16 27
Team 0 5
Assists 11 16
Steals 13 10
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
M. McIntosh F
21 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
2
J. Mathews G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon 22-12 233154
home team logo USC 23-10 373774
O/U 138.0, USC -3.0
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
O/U 138.0, USC -3.0
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon 22-12 77.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo USC 23-10 77.7 PPG 37 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
22
M. McIntosh F 11.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.5 APG 45.7 FG%
2
J. Mathews G 8.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.9 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. McIntosh F 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
2
J. Mathews G 27 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
33.3 FG% 50.0
26.7 3PT FG% 43.5
60.0 FT% 85.7
Oregon
Starters
M. McIntosh
E. Brown
T. Brown
P. Pritchard
P. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McIntosh 33 21 4 0 1 0 1 3 9/17 2/6 1/1 2 2
E. Brown 25 16 5 2 1 0 4 4 6/11 4/9 0/1 1 4
T. Brown 32 11 5 2 2 0 5 1 4/13 1/4 2/2 4 1
P. Pritchard 38 4 3 7 3 0 2 2 1/11 1/6 1/2 0 3
P. White 22 2 4 0 3 2 0 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 3
Starters
M. McIntosh
E. Brown
T. Brown
P. Pritchard
P. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McIntosh 33 21 4 0 1 0 1 3 9/17 2/6 1/1 2 2
E. Brown 25 16 5 2 1 0 4 4 6/11 4/9 0/1 1 4
T. Brown 32 11 5 2 2 0 5 1 4/13 1/4 2/2 4 1
P. Pritchard 38 4 3 7 3 0 2 2 1/11 1/6 1/2 0 3
P. White 22 2 4 0 3 2 0 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 3
Bench
R. Sorkin
K. Smith
V. Bailey Jr.
A. Kigab
K. Wooten
M. Cage
E. Gross
W. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Sorkin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Smith 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Bailey Jr. 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 2
A. Kigab 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Wooten 18 0 2 0 2 1 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 1
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 25 11 13 3 14 16 20/60 8/30 6/10 9 16
USC
Starters
J. Mathews
E. Stewart
C. Metu
J. McLaughlin
N. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mathews 38 27 3 3 3 0 2 0 8/10 7/9 4/4 1 2
E. Stewart 36 15 5 1 0 1 2 1 5/10 3/6 2/3 0 5
C. Metu 38 10 9 2 1 3 2 1 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 8
J. McLaughlin 36 9 3 9 4 1 10 3 3/13 0/5 3/3 1 2
N. Rakocevic 32 7 11 0 1 0 2 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 4 7
Starters
J. Mathews
E. Stewart
C. Metu
J. McLaughlin
N. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mathews 38 27 3 3 3 0 2 0 8/10 7/9 4/4 1 2
E. Stewart 36 15 5 1 0 1 2 1 5/10 3/6 2/3 0 5
C. Metu 38 10 9 2 1 3 2 1 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 8
J. McLaughlin 36 9 3 9 4 1 10 3 3/13 0/5 3/3 1 2
N. Rakocevic 32 7 11 0 1 0 2 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 4 7
Bench
S. Aaron
C. O'Bannon Jr.
K. Karis
H. Henderson
J. Usher
D. Thornton
B. Boatwright
D. Fleming
V. Uyaelunmo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Aaron 12 4 1 0 1 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. O'Bannon Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Karis 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
H. Henderson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Usher 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 0
D. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Boatwright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 36 16 10 5 19 13 26/52 10/23 12/14 9 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores