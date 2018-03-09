STLOU
Aldridge's 35 pts paces Davidson past Saint Louis 78-60

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Peyton Aldridge scored 35 points, 22 in the first half, and third-seeded Davidson beat No. 6 seed Saint Louis 78-60 in a Friday night Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.

Davidson (19-11) moves on to the semis to play No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

The Wildcats made six of their first nine shots and Aldridge made a pair of 3-pointers and Kellan Grady added another for a 15-10 lead. Davidson continued its barrage of 3s with Aldridge adding two more and one from Will Magarity as part of an 11-0 run. Jon Axel Gudmundsson's 3 made it 39-13 with 4:14 left before intermission.

Before intermission, Aldridge made all six of his 3-point attempts and was 8-of-12 shooting overall as the Wildcats led 41-23 at the break. Davidson led by double figures throughout the second half. Aldridge finished 13-of-19 shooting and Grady scored 19.

Davell Roby led the Billikens (17-16) with 26 points, Javon Bess scored 13 and Jalen Johnson, 10.

Key Players
J. Goodwin
0 G
J. Gudmundsson
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
37.2 Field Goal % 46.5
23.5 Three Point % 40.4
69.1 Free Throw % 81.1
  Defensive rebound by Carter Collins 19.0
  Markos Psimitis missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Malcolm Wynter made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Malcolm Wynter made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Rusty Reigel 57.0
  Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Turnover on Davidson 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Davidson 1:10
  Bates Jones missed jump shot 1:12
+ 3 Aaron Hines made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Bess 1:42
Team Stats
Points 60 78
Field Goals 20-46 (43.5%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 10-10 (100.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 23 26
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 16 20
Team 1 1
Assists 9 18
Steals 2 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Roby G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
P. Aldridge F
35 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 17-16 233760
home team logo Davidson 19-11 413778
O/U 125.5, DAVID -7.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 125.5, DAVID -7.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 17-16 65.9 PPG 39.7 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Davidson 19-11 76.8 PPG 35.7 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
5
D. Roby G 11.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.9 APG 36.5 FG%
23
P. Aldridge F 21.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.4 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Roby G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
23
P. Aldridge F 35 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
43.5 FG% 54.9
45.5 3PT FG% 47.8
100.0 FT% 78.6
Saint Louis
Starters
D. Roby
J. Bess
J. Johnson
H. French
D. Foreman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Roby 36 26 3 1 0 0 1 4 8/15 6/9 4/4 2 1
J. Bess 40 13 7 4 1 1 1 3 5/9 1/3 2/2 1 6
J. Johnson 40 10 4 2 0 0 0 3 2/7 2/6 4/4 1 3
H. French 34 8 4 1 0 1 4 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 4
D. Foreman 13 0 2 0 0 0 3 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
A. Hines
R. Anthony
M. Psimitis
A. Henriquez
J. Bishop
E. Welmer
T. Graves
J. Goodwin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hines 29 3 2 1 1 0 1 3 1/7 1/3 0/0 0 2
R. Anthony 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Psimitis 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Henriquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 22 9 2 2 10 19 20/46 10/22 10/10 6 16
Davidson
Starters
P. Aldridge
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
O. Michelsen
K. Pritchett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Aldridge 36 35 7 5 0 1 0 0 13/19 6/6 3/4 0 7
K. Grady 35 19 5 3 3 0 0 1 7/11 1/4 4/6 2 3
J. Gudmundsson 35 8 4 4 1 0 1 0 2/5 2/4 2/2 0 4
O. Michelsen 15 0 1 1 1 0 2 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Pritchett 33 0 3 3 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 1
Bench
W. Magarity
R. Reigel
M. Wynter
C. Collins
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
J. Watkins
L. Frampton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Magarity 16 7 0 1 0 0 0 3 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 0
R. Reigel 21 5 3 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 2
M. Wynter 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
C. Collins 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
M. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Freundlich 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 25 18 6 1 4 11 28/51 11/23 11/14 5 20
NCAA BB Scores