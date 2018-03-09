Aldridge's 35 pts paces Davidson past Saint Louis 78-60
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Peyton Aldridge scored 35 points, 22 in the first half, and third-seeded Davidson beat No. 6 seed Saint Louis 78-60 in a Friday night Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.
Davidson (19-11) moves on to the semis to play No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure on Saturday.
The Wildcats made six of their first nine shots and Aldridge made a pair of 3-pointers and Kellan Grady added another for a 15-10 lead. Davidson continued its barrage of 3s with Aldridge adding two more and one from Will Magarity as part of an 11-0 run. Jon Axel Gudmundsson's 3 made it 39-13 with 4:14 left before intermission.
Before intermission, Aldridge made all six of his 3-point attempts and was 8-of-12 shooting overall as the Wildcats led 41-23 at the break. Davidson led by double figures throughout the second half. Aldridge finished 13-of-19 shooting and Grady scored 19.
Davell Roby led the Billikens (17-16) with 26 points, Javon Bess scored 13 and Jalen Johnson, 10.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|37.2
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|23.5
|Three Point %
|40.4
|69.1
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|19.0
|Markos Psimitis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Malcolm Wynter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Malcolm Wynter made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Rusty Reigel
|57.0
|Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Turnover on Davidson
|1:10
|Offensive rebound by Davidson
|1:10
|Bates Jones missed jump shot
|1:12
|+ 3
|Aaron Hines made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Bess
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|78
|Field Goals
|20-46 (43.5%)
|28-51 (54.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-10 (100.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|26
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|16
|20
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|4
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 17-16
|65.9 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Davidson 19-11
|76.8 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|D. Roby G
|11.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|36.5 FG%
|
23
|P. Aldridge F
|21.3 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|2.4 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Roby G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|P. Aldridge F
|35 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|54.9
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roby
|36
|26
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8/15
|6/9
|4/4
|2
|1
|J. Bess
|40
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Johnson
|40
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|3
|H. French
|34
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Foreman
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roby
|36
|26
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8/15
|6/9
|4/4
|2
|1
|J. Bess
|40
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Johnson
|40
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|3
|H. French
|34
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Foreman
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hines
|29
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Anthony
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Psimitis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Henriquez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goodwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|22
|9
|2
|2
|10
|19
|20/46
|10/22
|10/10
|6
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|36
|35
|7
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13/19
|6/6
|3/4
|0
|7
|K. Grady
|35
|19
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|1/4
|4/6
|2
|3
|J. Gudmundsson
|35
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|O. Michelsen
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Pritchett
|33
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|36
|35
|7
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13/19
|6/6
|3/4
|0
|7
|K. Grady
|35
|19
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|1/4
|4/6
|2
|3
|J. Gudmundsson
|35
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|O. Michelsen
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Pritchett
|33
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Magarity
|16
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Reigel
|21
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Wynter
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|C. Collins
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Freundlich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|25
|18
|6
|1
|4
|11
|28/51
|11/23
|11/14
|5
|20
