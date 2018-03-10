TXARL
LALAF

UT-Arlington upsets top-seed Louisiana-Lafayette in Sun Belt

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Kaelon Wilson scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 4 seed UT-Arlington upset top-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette 71-68 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal.

The 2017 regular-season champion Mavericks (21-12) have won five straight and advanced to their first Sun Belt championship.

Louisiana-Lafayette (27-6) had its last lead, 68-67, with 1:54 to play. Wilson and Kevin Hervey made two free throws apiece while the Ragin' Cajuns missed their last four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers in the last five seconds.

Erick Neal had 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting and five assists to lead UT-Arlington. He made his first nine shots and scored 37 points in the Mavericks' quarterfinal over Appalachian State. Hervey had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Johnny Hamilton chipped in with 12 points.

Frank Bartley IV scored 19 points and Justin Miller had 14 for ULL. Bryce Washington and Malik Marquetti each added 11 points, with Washington grabbing 10 rebounds.

Key Players
E. Neal
B. Washington
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
41.4 Field Goal % 53.5
32.6 Three Point % 0.0
88.9 Free Throw % 54.5
  Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington 0.0
  Bryce Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Washington 4.0
  Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Kevin Hervey made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Kevin Hervey made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Justin Miller 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Kaelon Wilson 18.0
  Erick Neal missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Hervey 50.0
  Malik Marquetti missed jump shot 52.0
Team Stats
Points 71 68
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 31
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 27 18
Team 2 1
Assists 14 15
Steals 2 9
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
E. Neal G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
F. Bartley G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas-Arlington 21-12 373471
home team logo Louisiana 27-6 343468
O/U 159.0, LALAF -7.0
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-Arlington 21-12 78.4 PPG 42.4 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Louisiana 27-6 83.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 17.7 APG
Key Players
1
E. Neal G 16.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 6.9 APG 44.6 FG%
4
F. Bartley G 17.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
E. Neal G 18 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
4
F. Bartley G 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
45.5 FG% 41.0
38.1 3PT FG% 23.1
81.3 FT% 63.2
Texas-Arlington
Starters
E. Neal
K. Wilson
J. Hamilton
N. Hawkins
J. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Neal 40 18 6 5 1 0 3 1 7/16 3/9 1/2 1 5
K. Wilson 36 17 8 1 0 0 3 1 5/14 2/5 5/7 5 3
J. Hamilton 28 12 8 0 0 0 2 2 5/6 0/0 2/2 3 5
N. Hawkins 23 4 0 3 1 0 0 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Harris 17 3 3 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 3
Bench
K. Hervey
D. Bryant
L. Kabadyundi
M. Clarke
S. Muirhead
D. Azore
P. Castro
T. Holland
N. Huizenga
D. Turner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Hervey 35 14 11 2 0 0 4 4 4/10 2/5 4/4 2 9
D. Bryant 21 3 2 3 0 0 2 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
L. Kabadyundi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muirhead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Azore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Castro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Huizenga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 38 14 2 1 14 17 25/55 8/21 13/16 11 27
Louisiana
Starters
F. Bartley
M. Marquetti
B. Washington
M. Stroman
J. Gant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Bartley 37 19 6 3 2 0 3 2 5/13 4/11 5/8 0 6
M. Marquetti 36 11 4 2 1 0 2 3 5/9 1/2 0/0 1 3
B. Washington 35 11 10 3 0 1 0 2 5/12 0/1 1/2 7 3
M. Stroman 35 9 4 7 3 1 2 5 3/7 0/2 3/4 2 2
J. Gant 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Miller
J. Davis
J. Stove
C. Russell
J. Broussard
K. Evans
M. Aucoin
P. Hardy
L. Stalcup
E. McCoy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 26 14 4 0 1 0 0 4 6/14 0/6 2/3 2 2
J. Davis 4 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 1
J. Stove 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Russell 13 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Broussard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Aucoin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalcup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 30 15 9 2 7 17 25/61 6/26 12/19 12 18
