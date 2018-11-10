BUFF
Massinburg scores 43, Buffalo stuns No. 13 WVU 99-94 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) CJ Massinburg had 43 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo pulled off another big upset against a power program, stunning No. 13 West Virginia 99-94 in overtime Friday night.

Jeremy Harris added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls in the season opener for both teams. Buffalo grabbed attention last March when the 13th-seeded Bulls blew out No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This time, the Bulls (1-0) rallied with a late 15-4 surge to force overtime before outscoring the Mountaineers 15-10 in the extra period.

It was the first time West Virginia (0-1) lost its home opener since a 91-84 defeat against Northeastern in 2003.

Jayvon Graves added 14 points for Buffalo, and Nate Perkins scored 10 off the bench.

Lamont West led West Virginia with 22 points and nine rebounds. James ''Beetle'' Bolden scored a career-high 21.

Buffalo had a 29-14 edge in offensive rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Hits the road to take on Southern Illinois, which just gave Kentucky a game in Lexington. It was Kentucky that knocked Buffalo out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round last season. The Bulls get more opportunities at major teams with Syracuse and Marquette on the slate for December.

West Virginia: After the Mountaineers dropped their opener against the Bulls, more mid-major powers like Valparaiso, Western Kentucky, Monmouth, UCF and Rhode Island are still on the horizon.

UP NEXT

Buffalo continues its early-season road trip at Southern Illinois on Monday.

West Virginia travels south to take on Monmouth in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 99 94
Field Goals 32-80 (40.0%) 29-66 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 24-32 (75.0%) 25-35 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 50 46
Offensive 17 14
Defensive 28 30
Team 5 2
Assists 17 16
Steals 8 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 25 24
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Buffalo 2-0 82.0 PPG 45 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo 13 West Virginia 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
5
C. Massinburg G 11.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.0 APG 45.5 FG%
00
L. West F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Massinburg G 43 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
15
L. West F 22 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 43.9
29.7 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 71.4
Buffalo
Starters
C. Massinburg
J. Harris
J. Graves
D. Jordan
M. McRae
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 41 43 14 3 0 1 1 2 12/22 9/15 10/12 7 7
J. Harris 38 16 9 5 1 1 2 3 6/17 1/9 3/4 2 7
J. Graves 30 14 4 1 2 0 2 0 5/14 0/3 4/4 3 1
D. Jordan 31 2 4 5 2 0 2 5 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 3
M. McRae 15 2 2 0 1 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 2/4 1 1
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
T. Fagan
B. Bertram
R. Segu
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Perkins 28 10 9 0 0 1 0 5 4/11 1/5 1/4 1 8
D. Caruthers 21 6 1 2 2 0 2 4 1/2 0/0 4/4 0 1
J. Williams 10 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Fagan 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Bertram 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Segu 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 99 45 17 8 3 11 25 32/80 11/37 24/32 17 28
West Virginia
Starters
L. West
J. Bolden
E. Ahmad
S. Konate
C. Harler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. West 30 22 9 1 0 0 0 3 6/16 3/10 7/8 4 5
J. Bolden 23 21 4 4 2 0 1 0 6/9 3/4 6/8 1 3
E. Ahmad 36 15 7 3 0 0 6 3 5/13 0/4 5/8 2 5
S. Konate 28 15 7 1 1 3 3 3 6/9 3/4 0/0 4 3
C. Harler 37 3 4 1 0 1 2 5 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
B. Knapper
W. Harris
A. Gordon
L. Routt
J. Haley
J. McCabe
T. Horton
D. Culver
E. Matthews Jr.
T. Doomes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Knapper 17 6 3 2 0 0 4 3 1/4 1/3 3/4 0 3
W. Harris 24 5 5 2 0 1 2 3 1/4 0/2 3/5 2 3
A. Gordon 7 5 0 1 0 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 0
L. Routt 9 2 3 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Haley 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. McCabe 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
T. Horton 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Culver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Matthews Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Doomes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 94 44 16 4 6 19 24 29/66 11/33 25/35 14 30
