Massinburg scores 43, Buffalo stuns No. 13 WVU 99-94 in OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) CJ Massinburg had 43 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo pulled off another big upset against a power program, stunning No. 13 West Virginia 99-94 in overtime Friday night.
Jeremy Harris added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls in the season opener for both teams. Buffalo grabbed attention last March when the 13th-seeded Bulls blew out No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
This time, the Bulls (1-0) rallied with a late 15-4 surge to force overtime before outscoring the Mountaineers 15-10 in the extra period.
It was the first time West Virginia (0-1) lost its home opener since a 91-84 defeat against Northeastern in 2003.
Jayvon Graves added 14 points for Buffalo, and Nate Perkins scored 10 off the bench.
Lamont West led West Virginia with 22 points and nine rebounds. James ''Beetle'' Bolden scored a career-high 21.
Buffalo had a 29-14 edge in offensive rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Buffalo: Hits the road to take on Southern Illinois, which just gave Kentucky a game in Lexington. It was Kentucky that knocked Buffalo out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round last season. The Bulls get more opportunities at major teams with Syracuse and Marquette on the slate for December.
West Virginia: After the Mountaineers dropped their opener against the Bulls, more mid-major powers like Valparaiso, Western Kentucky, Monmouth, UCF and Rhode Island are still on the horizon.
UP NEXT
Buffalo continues its early-season road trip at Southern Illinois on Monday.
West Virginia travels south to take on Monmouth in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Wesley Harris made driving layup
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
|13.0
|CJ Massinburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jordan McCabe
|13.0
|+ 2
|Esa Ahmad made layup, assist by Taevon Horton
|18.0
|+ 1
|CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|CJ Massinburg made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Chase Harler
|29.0
|+ 1
|Esa Ahmad made free throw
|40.0
|Shooting foul on Davonta Jordan
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|99
|94
|Field Goals
|32-80 (40.0%)
|29-66 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-37 (29.7%)
|11-33 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|24-32 (75.0%)
|25-35 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|46
|Offensive
|17
|14
|Defensive
|28
|30
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|19
|Fouls
|25
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Buffalo 2-0
|82.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|22.0 APG
|13 West Virginia 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Massinburg G
|11.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
00
|L. West F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Massinburg G
|43 PTS
|14 REB
|3 AST
|L. West F
|22 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|29.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Massinburg
|41
|43
|14
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12/22
|9/15
|10/12
|7
|7
|J. Harris
|38
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/17
|1/9
|3/4
|2
|7
|J. Graves
|30
|14
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/14
|0/3
|4/4
|3
|1
|D. Jordan
|31
|2
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|M. McRae
|15
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Massinburg
|41
|43
|14
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12/22
|9/15
|10/12
|7
|7
|J. Harris
|38
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/17
|1/9
|3/4
|2
|7
|J. Graves
|30
|14
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5/14
|0/3
|4/4
|3
|1
|D. Jordan
|31
|2
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|M. McRae
|15
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Perkins
|28
|10
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4/11
|1/5
|1/4
|1
|8
|D. Caruthers
|21
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Fagan
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Bertram
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Segu
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|99
|45
|17
|8
|3
|11
|25
|32/80
|11/37
|24/32
|17
|28
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Knapper
|17
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|3
|W. Harris
|24
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|3
|A. Gordon
|7
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|L. Routt
|9
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Haley
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. McCabe
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Culver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Matthews Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Doomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|94
|44
|16
|4
|6
|19
|24
|29/66
|11/33
|25/35
|14
|30
