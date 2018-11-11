FSU
Mann leads No. 17 Florida State past Tulane, 80-69

  • Nov 11, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Terance Mann had 21 points and 10 rebounds, PJ Savoy added 14 points and No. 17 Florida State wore down a feisty and seemingly improved Tulane squad, 80-69 on Sunday night.

Tulane was buoyed by the debut of freshman Kevin Zhang, who scored 24 points, including 10 points during a mid-second-half surge that briefly pulled the Green Wave as close as 62-56.

But Christ Koumadje's dunk sparked a 10-0 Seminoles run that included layups by Mann and Trent Forest, and FSU maintained a double-digit lead for most of the final seven minutes.

Forrest finished with 13 points and Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12 for Florida State (2-0), which shot 48.3 percent (29 of 60).

Samir Sehic scored 19 points for Tulane (0-1), but took only four shots in the second half and missed all of them.

Tulane never led by more than three but pulled in front a number of times during the first 12 minutes, thanks in large part to Sehic's 17 first-half points.

Sehic's layup have Tulane a 27-26 lead with 8:45 left in the opening half, but after Jordan Cornish scored with 7:33 left in the half, FSU held the Green Wave without a field goal until 16:25 remained in the second half.

Solid defense and sporadic free throws allowed Tulane to go into half time down only 39-35, but Florida State opened the second half on a 9-0 run that included Koumadje's dunk and Savoy's third 3 of the game to make it a 13-point game.

Tulane, which shot 44.2 percent (23 of 52), never got closer than six points after that.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles have yet to play this season with star forward Phil Cofer, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury. It hasn't mattered yet, thanks largely to their depth and ability to play lock-down defense for pivotal stretches. In addition to holding Tulane without a field goal for more than a 10-minute stretch in the middle of the he game, FSU forced 18 Tulane turnovers and converted them into 20 points. That defensive showing came after limiting Florida to 37 percent shooting in a season-opening win on Tuesday.

Tulane: Tulane could not have hoped for a better debut for Zhang, who scored on everything from 3-pointers to a driving tomahawk dunk. The Green Wave delighted a packed home-opening crowd to a high-energy showing that kept the game competitive for significant stretches. That kind of showing - particularly with starting point guard Ray Ona Embo sitting out as he recovers from a knee injury - should give the Wave hope they can be more competitive in the American Athletic Conference this season.

UP NEXT

Florida State hosts Canisius on Nov. 19

Tulane hosts Coastal Carolina on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 80 69
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 24 18
Team 3 7
Assists 14 16
Steals 8 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
P. Savoy
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Mann 36 21 10 3 1 0 0 0 9/17 1/2 2/3 4 6
P. Savoy 35 14 1 0 0 0 3 1 3/6 3/6 5/6 0 1
T. Forrest 33 13 7 5 3 2 2 1 4/7 0/1 5/6 2 5
C. Koumadje 11 8 4 0 0 1 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
M. Walker 33 5 4 1 1 0 3 2 2/9 1/4 0/2 1 3
Bench
M. Kabengele
A. Polite
R. Gray
D. Nichols
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
M. Osborne
D. Vassell
T. Hands
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 21 12 5 1 1 1 2 4 4/8 0/1 4/7 0 5
A. Polite 11 5 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
R. Gray 6 2 0 2 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Nichols 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 0
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
W. Wilkes 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Vassell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 34 14 8 4 14 22 29/60 6/19 16/24 10 24
Tulane
Starters
K. Zhang
S. Sehic
J. Cornish
C. Daniels
S. Barrett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Zhang 35 24 7 2 0 0 1 2 9/13 4/5 2/4 1 6
S. Sehic 35 19 3 1 2 2 1 2 5/10 2/4 7/9 0 3
J. Cornish 27 7 0 4 0 0 4 4 3/9 0/4 1/1 0 0
C. Daniels 28 5 5 4 0 1 7 4 2/7 1/4 0/0 2 3
S. Barrett 18 0 2 1 0 0 4 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
C. Crabtree
M. Wood
B. Paul
B. Koka
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Crabtree 22 9 2 3 1 0 0 5 2/5 1/4 4/6 0 2
M. Wood 26 3 3 1 1 1 0 2 1/3 0/1 1/4 0 3
B. Paul 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Koka 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 22 16 4 4 17 22 23/52 8/23 15/24 4 18
