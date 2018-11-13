Alston, Rose help Temple hold off Georgia 81-77
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. and Quinton Rose poured in 25 points apiece and Temple held off Georgia 81-77 on Tuesday night.
The Owls (3-0) opened up a 45-34 lead by the end of the first half with Alston and Rose accounting for 23 points.
The Bulldogs (1-1) whittled away at the lead and pulled within 49-45 on Derek Ogbeide's dunk, but Alston had buckets at both ends of a 7-0 run and Temple pushed its lead back to double figures at 56-45. Georgia pulled within 77-74 on a two free throws by Ogbeide with 1:12 to play, but Rose buried a jumper and Alston hit two free throws with three seconds left to preserve the win.
''The character was definitely there, but we have to learn to be the same team both halves,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''The first half, we were back on our heels against the pressure, and we weren't attacking once we set the screen in the middle of the floor. We didn't attack, and we work on attacking every day.''
Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 points and six rebounds for Temple.
Ogbeide and Crump finished with 16 points each for Georgia. Ogbeide added 11 rebounds for his seventh career double-double. Rayshaun Hammonds added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
DOUBLE-DIGIT BUCKETS
Rose's 25 points came on 11-of-24 shooting from the floor. The 6-foot-8 junior guard was also the most recent Owl to make 10 shots in a game, hitting 10 last November in a win over South Carolina.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia: The Bulldogs were coming off a 110-76 win over Savannah State in which they shot 57 percent from the floor for their highest point total since 1999. ... Georgia shot just 42 percent in the first half in falling behind the Owls, but connected at a 62.5-percent clip (15 of 24) after intermission and finished at 51 percent for the game.
Temple: Alston scored his 1,000th career point early in the second half, becoming the 53rd Owl to accomplish the feat. The senior added six assists and three steals. ... A key stat in the game for Temple was 20 forced turnovers that led to 22 points.
UP NEXT
Georgia: The Bulldogs host Sam Houston State on Thursday.
Temple: The Owls host Loyola-Maryland on Friday as part of the GotPrint.com Legends Classic.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Temple
|0.0
|William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
|4.0
|Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Ernest Aflakpui
|4.0
|Derek Ogbeide missed jump shot
|6.0
|Turnover on Quinton Rose
|27.0
|+ 3
|Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Claxton
|28.0
|+ 2
|Quinton Rose made jump shot
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|81
|Field Goals
|28-55 (50.9%)
|30-69 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-10 (40.0%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-22 (77.3%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|32
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|9
|6
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|9
|13
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.9
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|77.3
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ogbeide
|32
|16
|11
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6/13
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|9
|R. Hammonds
|17
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6/8
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Claxton
|21
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|T. Hightower
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Jackson II
|20
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ogbeide
|32
|16
|11
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6/13
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|9
|R. Hammonds
|17
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6/8
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Claxton
|21
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|T. Hightower
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Jackson II
|20
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|13
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/8
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Fagan
|19
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|2
|E. Wilridge
|26
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|A. Ngumezi
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|I. Sargiunas
|13
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Toppin
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Edwards
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|30
|15
|9
|4
|17
|17
|28/55
|4/10
|17/22
|3
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|36
|25
|3
|6
|3
|0
|3
|2
|9/18
|3/8
|4/4
|2
|1
|Q. Rose
|30
|25
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11/24
|0/3
|3/6
|0
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|33
|16
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|5
|D. Perry
|22
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Aflakpui
|23
|0
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|36
|25
|3
|6
|3
|0
|3
|2
|9/18
|3/8
|4/4
|2
|1
|Q. Rose
|30
|25
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11/24
|0/3
|3/6
|0
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|33
|16
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|5
|D. Perry
|22
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Aflakpui
|23
|0
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Moore II
|21
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Moore
|17
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|J. Moorman II
|18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|26
|11
|13
|2
|10
|17
|30/69
|6/20
|15/18
|7
|19
-
WISC
XAVIER77
68
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT61
92
Final
-
CARVER
WOFF35
94
Final
-
MANCH
IPFW65
111
Final
-
UGA
TEMPLE77
81
Final
-
HARDIN
TEXST52
97
Final
-
WMICH
OAK85
77
Final/OT
-
HOLY
PROV61
70
Final
-
MILW
FIU83
86
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR99
134
Final
-
TNTECH
SAV83
97
Final
-
ELMS
DART54
100
Final
-
REGENT
HOW51
108
Final
-
DELST
LOYMD62
91
Final
-
HARV
UMASS74
71
Final
-
NCGRN
NCWILM82
61
Final
-
CHNHL
DEL62
100
Final
-
CORT
WAGNER58
90
Final
-
MASLOW
CCTST74
86
Final
-
SFA
MIAMI58
96
Final
-
NCASHV
NCST49
100
Final
-
LAFAY
PENN61
91
Final
-
STHRN
LVILLE54
104
Final
-
SHAWN
KENTST69
90
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU44
104
Final
-
NCCU
CINCY51
73
Final
-
MERCER
GAST60
62
Final
-
LONGWD
UMES66
63
Final
-
NORFLK
SC64
81
Final
-
GWEBB
FURMAN86
88
Final/OT
-
GMASON
GASOU89
98
Final
-
MARIST
LEHIGH72
78
Final
-
MEMP
22LSU76
85
Final
-
MIDW
EKY52
107
Final
-
CAN
BUCK82
73
Final
-
RI
CHARLS55
66
Final
-
URBN
CLEVST65
94
Final
-
SCST
CHARSO72
89
Final
-
SELOU
TXTECH40
59
Final
-
HARD
LATECH58
89
Final
-
LIU
FAIR89
87
Final
-
CSTCAR
TULANE76
81
Final
-
ARKLR
TNST83
67
Final
-
DRAKE
COLO71
100
Final
-
CALBPTST
ORAL70
69
Final
-
NALAB
STLOU58
69
Final
-
CHIST
ILLST71
75
Final
-
GTOWN
ILL88
80
Final
-
TRVC
LIB40
93
Final
-
MVSU
UTAHST59
94
Final
-
CSN
LOYMRY64
79
Final
-
PEPPER
NCOLO80
88
Final
-
GATECH
5TENN53
66
Final
-
IONA
NMEX83
90
Final
-
NWST
BYU57
82
Final
-
CALLTHRN
UCSB32
88
Final
-
HAMP
CAL66
80
Final
-
UCRIV
UNLV51
72
Final
-
NICHST
IDAHO83
80
Final
-
CLS
UOP66
91
Final