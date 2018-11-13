UGA
TEMPLE

No Text

Alston, Rose help Temple hold off Georgia 81-77

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. and Quinton Rose poured in 25 points apiece and Temple held off Georgia 81-77 on Tuesday night.

The Owls (3-0) opened up a 45-34 lead by the end of the first half with Alston and Rose accounting for 23 points.

The Bulldogs (1-1) whittled away at the lead and pulled within 49-45 on Derek Ogbeide's dunk, but Alston had buckets at both ends of a 7-0 run and Temple pushed its lead back to double figures at 56-45. Georgia pulled within 77-74 on a two free throws by Ogbeide with 1:12 to play, but Rose buried a jumper and Alston hit two free throws with three seconds left to preserve the win.

''The character was definitely there, but we have to learn to be the same team both halves,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''The first half, we were back on our heels against the pressure, and we weren't attacking once we set the screen in the middle of the floor. We didn't attack, and we work on attacking every day.''

Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 points and six rebounds for Temple.

Ogbeide and Crump finished with 16 points each for Georgia. Ogbeide added 11 rebounds for his seventh career double-double. Rayshaun Hammonds added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

DOUBLE-DIGIT BUCKETS

Rose's 25 points came on 11-of-24 shooting from the floor. The 6-foot-8 junior guard was also the most recent Owl to make 10 shots in a game, hitting 10 last November in a win over South Carolina.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs were coming off a 110-76 win over Savannah State in which they shot 57 percent from the floor for their highest point total since 1999. ... Georgia shot just 42 percent in the first half in falling behind the Owls, but connected at a 62.5-percent clip (15 of 24) after intermission and finished at 51 percent for the game.

Temple: Alston scored his 1,000th career point early in the second half, becoming the 53rd Owl to accomplish the feat. The senior added six assists and three steals. ... A key stat in the game for Temple was 20 forced turnovers that led to 22 points.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs host Sam Houston State on Thursday.

Temple: The Owls host Loyola-Maryland on Friday as part of the GotPrint.com Legends Classic.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Temple 0.0
  William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower 4.0
  Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Ernest Aflakpui 4.0
  Derek Ogbeide missed jump shot 6.0
  Turnover on Quinton Rose 27.0
+ 3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Claxton 28.0
+ 2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 46.0
Team Stats
Points 77 81
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 32
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 27 19
Team 9 6
Assists 15 11
Steals 9 13
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
D. Ogbeide F
16 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 1-1 344377
home team logo Temple 3-0 453681
O/U 150.5, TEMPLE -5.5
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
O/U 150.5, TEMPLE -5.5
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 1-1 110.0 PPG 65 RPG 28.0 APG
home team logo Temple 3-0 79.0 PPG 47.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
T. Crump G 14.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 36.4 FG%
1
Q. Rose G 16.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Crump G 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
1
Q. Rose G 25 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
50.9 FG% 43.5
40.0 3PT FG% 30.0
77.3 FT% 83.3
Georgia
Starters
D. Ogbeide
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
T. Hightower
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ogbeide 32 16 11 0 2 1 3 0 6/13 0/0 4/5 2 9
R. Hammonds 17 13 1 3 1 0 2 5 6/8 1/1 0/0 0 1
N. Claxton 21 7 3 1 2 1 1 4 3/6 0/0 1/3 0 3
T. Hightower 14 5 1 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 1
W. Jackson II 20 0 2 3 1 1 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
D. Ogbeide
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
T. Hightower
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ogbeide 32 16 11 0 2 1 3 0 6/13 0/0 4/5 2 9
R. Hammonds 17 13 1 3 1 0 2 5 6/8 1/1 0/0 0 1
N. Claxton 21 7 3 1 2 1 1 4 3/6 0/0 1/3 0 3
T. Hightower 14 5 1 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 1
W. Jackson II 20 0 2 3 1 1 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
T. Crump
T. Fagan
E. Wilridge
A. Ngumezi
I. Sargiunas
J. Toppin
M. Edwards
J. Harris
C. Harrison
C. O'Neill
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Crump 13 16 3 0 0 0 2 0 6/8 2/3 2/2 0 3
T. Fagan 19 8 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 4/4 0 2
E. Wilridge 26 5 3 1 1 1 1 2 1/2 0/1 3/4 1 2
A. Ngumezi 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 1
I. Sargiunas 13 2 1 3 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Toppin 7 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
M. Edwards 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Harris 8 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 30 15 9 4 17 17 28/55 4/10 17/22 3 27
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Perry
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 36 25 3 6 3 0 3 2 9/18 3/8 4/4 2 1
Q. Rose 30 25 3 0 2 0 1 1 11/24 0/3 3/6 0 3
N. Pierre-Louis 33 16 6 1 3 0 1 1 5/14 0/1 6/6 1 5
D. Perry 22 3 1 1 2 0 3 4 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
E. Aflakpui 23 0 9 1 1 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Perry
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 36 25 3 6 3 0 3 2 9/18 3/8 4/4 2 1
Q. Rose 30 25 3 0 2 0 1 1 11/24 0/3 3/6 0 3
N. Pierre-Louis 33 16 6 1 3 0 1 1 5/14 0/1 6/6 1 5
D. Perry 22 3 1 1 2 0 3 4 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
E. Aflakpui 23 0 9 1 1 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8
Bench
A. Moore II
D. Moore
J. Moorman II
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
J. Hamilton
A. Parks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Moore II 21 8 0 1 0 0 2 2 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 0
D. Moore 17 2 2 1 2 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 0
J. Moorman II 18 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 26 11 13 2 10 17 30/69 6/20 15/18 7 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores