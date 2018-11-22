Miami rolls over La Salle 85-49 in Wooden Legacy
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Chris Lykes scored 18 points and Miami embraced the morning tipoff in a dominant 85-49 win over La Salle in the first round of the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.
The Hurricanes (4-0), who came in as the highest-scoring team in the tournament, continued to put up big numbers and got to the lane with ease. Five players scored in double figures for Miami.
It was a dunk-fest early on as guard Anthony Lawrence dunked for the game's first basket inside two minutes after tipoff. He later had a breakaway dunk, and his teammates were in on the slam-dunk party all game as well.
Jared Kimbrough scored 10 points for La Salle (0-5).
Besides Miami and LaSalle, the bracketed tournament at Titan Gym on the campus of Cal State Fullerton includes Northwestern, Fresno State, Seton Hall, Grand Canyon, Hawaii and Utah, with games Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|30.0
|Three Point %
|45.5
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|79.3
|+ 3
|Willie Herenton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Johnson
|25.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Deas
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Cian Sullivan
|1:01
|Anthony Lawrence II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Zach Johnson
|1:29
|David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:31
|Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|1:38
|Ed Croswell missed jump shot
|1:40
|+ 1
|Willie Herenton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:01
|+ 1
|Willie Herenton made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:01
|Shooting foul on Cian Sullivan
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|85
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-25 (8.0%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|17
|30
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|20
|19
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|La Salle 0-5
|74.0 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 4-0
|85.7 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Kimbrough F
|4.3 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|58.3 FG%
|
0
|C. Lykes G
|21.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.3 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Kimbrough F
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|C. Lykes G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|8.0
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kimbrough
|26
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|P. Powell
|30
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/12
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Brookins
|25
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|D. Beatty
|18
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Carter
|15
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mosely
|21
|7
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Croswell
|16
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|2
|I. Deas
|28
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2/7
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|0
|C. Sullivan
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Moultrie
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Lafond
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Phiri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|49
|24
|9
|6
|3
|20
|22
|21/60
|2/25
|5/9
|7
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|29
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/7
|1/1
|7/8
|0
|1
|D. Vasiljevic
|28
|15
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|E. Izundu
|23
|10
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|S. Waardenburg
|28
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|32
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|3/8
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Johnson
|27
|12
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|5/7
|0
|4
|A. Mack
|15
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Herenton
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Gak
|15
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|85
|36
|15
|7
|4
|19
|14
|30/55
|8/19
|17/21
|6
|30
