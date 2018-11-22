LSALLE
MIAMI

No Text

Miami rolls over La Salle 85-49 in Wooden Legacy

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Chris Lykes scored 18 points and Miami embraced the morning tipoff in a dominant 85-49 win over La Salle in the first round of the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.

The Hurricanes (4-0), who came in as the highest-scoring team in the tournament, continued to put up big numbers and got to the lane with ease. Five players scored in double figures for Miami.

It was a dunk-fest early on as guard Anthony Lawrence dunked for the game's first basket inside two minutes after tipoff. He later had a breakaway dunk, and his teammates were in on the slam-dunk party all game as well.

Jared Kimbrough scored 10 points for La Salle (0-5).

Besides Miami and LaSalle, the bracketed tournament at Titan Gym on the campus of Cal State Fullerton includes Northwestern, Fresno State, Seton Hall, Grand Canyon, Hawaii and Utah, with games Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Key Players
P. Powell
C. Lykes
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
43.2 Field Goal % 46.2
30.0 Three Point % 45.5
85.0 Free Throw % 79.3
+ 3 Willie Herenton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Johnson 25.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Deas 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Cian Sullivan 1:01
  Anthony Lawrence II missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Zach Johnson 1:29
  David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:31
  Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell 1:38
  Ed Croswell missed jump shot 1:40
+ 1 Willie Herenton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:01
+ 1 Willie Herenton made 1st of 2 free throws 2:01
  Shooting foul on Cian Sullivan 2:01
Team Stats
Points 49 85
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 2-25 (8.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 39
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 17 30
Team 4 3
Assists 9 15
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 20 19
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 1 0
24
J. Kimbrough F
10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
0
C. Lykes G
18 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo La Salle 0-5 183149
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 4-0 493685
away team logo La Salle 0-5 74.0 PPG 32.5 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 4-0 85.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
24
J. Kimbrough F 4.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.3 APG 58.3 FG%
0
C. Lykes G 21.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.3 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Kimbrough F 10 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
0
C. Lykes G 18 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
35.0 FG% 54.5
8.0 3PT FG% 42.1
55.6 FT% 81.0
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
S. Waardenburg
A. Lawrence II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 29 18 1 0 2 0 3 2 5/7 1/1 7/8 0 1
D. Vasiljevic 28 15 7 3 0 0 2 0 5/8 3/5 2/2 0 7
E. Izundu 23 10 8 1 1 1 5 4 5/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
S. Waardenburg 28 10 4 2 0 1 2 0 4/10 1/3 1/2 1 3
A. Lawrence II 32 6 5 3 2 2 4 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 5
Starters
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
S. Waardenburg
A. Lawrence II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 29 18 1 0 2 0 3 2 5/7 1/1 7/8 0 1
D. Vasiljevic 28 15 7 3 0 0 2 0 5/8 3/5 2/2 0 7
E. Izundu 23 10 8 1 1 1 5 4 5/5 0/0 0/0 2 6
S. Waardenburg 28 10 4 2 0 1 2 0 4/10 1/3 1/2 1 3
A. Lawrence II 32 6 5 3 2 2 4 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 5
Bench
Z. Johnson
A. Mack
W. Herenton
D. Gak
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 27 12 4 5 1 0 1 0 3/8 1/3 5/7 0 4
A. Mack 15 5 0 0 1 0 2 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
W. Herenton 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 0
D. Gak 15 4 7 1 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 4
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 85 36 15 7 4 19 14 30/55 8/19 17/21 6 30
