Howard leads Marquette past Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Markus Howard had the go-ahead basket in overtime to cap a 21-point night and lead Marquette past Louisville 77-74 in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (4-2) were once again led by Sam Hauser, who followed up his strong semifinal performance with 22 points. His brother Joey hit the two free throws to put Marquette up by three with 18 seconds left in OT.

Joey Hauser had a put-back of Howard's miss to tie it at 68 with 20 seconds left in regulation. Darius Perry then missed a 3-pointer from the wing, and Louisville couldn't get a couple of put-back attempts to drop before the buzzer.

Christie Cunningham scored 16 points for Louisville (4-2). Jordan Nwora had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Steven Enoch hit his first three shots and finished with 10 points.

Louisville led by as many as eight before Marquette took its first lead, 55-53, on a dunk by Theo John with 6:42 remaining. From there, it was back and forth.

Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
M. Howard
0 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
40.9 Field Goal % 41.3
46.2 Three Point % 36.7
72.7 Free Throw % 89.3
  Defensive rebound by Marquette 0.0
  Christen Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Christen Cunningham 2.0
  Christen Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Joey Hauser made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Joey Hauser made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Ed Morrow 30.0
  V.J. King missed layup, blocked by Sam Hauser 32.0
  Offensive rebound by V.J. King 32.0
  Christen Cunningham missed layup 32.0
Team Stats
Points 74 77
Field Goals 26-69 (37.7%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 40
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 23 28
Team 6 3
Assists 10 11
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Cunningham G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
S. Hauser G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Louisville 3-2 3533674
home team logo Marquette 4-2 3038977
O/U 154.5, MARQET -3.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Louisville 3-2 89.0 PPG 36 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Marquette 4-2 74.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
1
C. Cunningham G 5.3 PPG 1.3 RPG 2.3 APG 31.3 FG%
10
S. Hauser G 16.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.8 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Cunningham G 16 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
10
S. Hauser G 22 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
37.7 FG% 39.7
30.0 3PT FG% 38.9
76.2 FT% 87.0
Louisville
Starters
C. Cunningham
S. Enoch
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Cunningham 35 16 2 3 0 0 0 0 5/12 2/4 4/6 1 1
S. Enoch 22 10 5 0 0 2 1 0 3/8 1/2 3/4 1 4
R. McMahon 16 6 1 0 0 0 2 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Sutton 32 5 6 0 2 1 4 5 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 3
V. King 28 5 7 0 2 0 0 3 2/10 1/3 0/0 3 4
Bench
J. Nwora
A. Agau
K. Fore
D. Perry
M. Williams
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 30 15 7 2 1 0 0 3 5/12 0/3 5/5 0 7
A. Agau 9 6 2 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/3 2 0
K. Fore 25 5 0 3 1 0 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Perry 15 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 0
M. Williams 13 2 4 1 0 1 0 3 0/4 0/1 2/3 1 3
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 74 35 10 6 5 10 21 26/69 6/20 16/21 12 23
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
M. Howard
J. Hauser
T. John
J. Cain
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 40 22 7 1 0 1 0 2 7/13 4/7 4/4 2 5
M. Howard 44 21 3 5 2 0 1 4 7/16 2/6 5/5 0 3
J. Hauser 33 11 5 2 1 1 1 3 2/7 0/2 7/8 2 3
T. John 25 10 6 0 2 2 1 5 5/13 0/0 0/0 3 3
J. Cain 9 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
E. Morrow
B. Bailey
S. Anim
J. Chartouny
M. Heldt
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Morrow 13 8 3 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 3
B. Bailey 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
S. Anim 27 2 7 1 1 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 2/4 2 5
J. Chartouny 22 0 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
M. Heldt 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 77 37 11 6 4 9 20 25/63 7/18 20/23 9 28
