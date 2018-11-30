COLG
SFLA

No Text

Collins scored 20 points, South Florida beats Colgate 73-63

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 30, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 20 points, Alexis Yetna added 14 and South Florida beat Colgate 73-63 on Friday night in the first meeting of the teams.

Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points with three assists for the Bulls (6-2), who shot 47 percent to the Raiders' 39 percent and outscored them 30-18 in the paint. It was Collins' fourth 20-point game of the season.

Rapolas Ivanauskas' 3 put Colgate up 51-45 midway through the second half, but the Bulls tied it at 51 before Michael Durr's go-ahead dunk amid a 14-2 run and South Florida led 60-53 with 4:46 to go on Yetna's layup. Colgate closed to within seven points on Ivanauskas' free throws with 2:10 left, but got no closer.

South Florida's T.J. Lang tied it at 24 with a free throw, but Ivanauskas hit two from the line for a 36-34 Raiders' halftime lead.

Jordan Burns scored 17 points and Ivanauskas had 14 with seven rebounds for Colgate (5-3), which turned it over 20 times.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Ivanauskas
A. Yetna
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
25.0 Field Goal % 50.0
30.0 Three Point % 37.5
66.7 Free Throw % 68.4
  Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau 10.0
  Alexis Yetna missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
  David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Jack Ferguson 38.0
+ 1 Jordan Burns made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Jordan Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda 48.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on Will Rayman 54.0
Team Stats
Points 63 73
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 24-33 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 19 18
Team 5 6
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 11
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 20 13
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
J. Burns G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Colgate 5-3 362763
home team logo South Florida 6-2 343973
O/U 138.5, SFLA -3
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
O/U 138.5, SFLA -3
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Colgate 5-3 75.4 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo South Florida 6-2 74.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
1
J. Burns G 16.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.4 APG 47.9 FG%
0
D. Collins G 16.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.6 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Burns G 17 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
0
D. Collins G 20 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
39.2 FG% 46.8
36.7 3PT FG% 33.3
63.2 FT% 72.7
Colgate
Starters
J. Burns
R. Ivanauskas
W. Rayman
T. Richardson
D. Batt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Burns 26 17 1 2 2 0 2 3 5/10 4/7 3/4 0 1
R. Ivanauskas 35 14 7 3 2 0 4 0 3/11 2/5 6/9 2 5
W. Rayman 36 9 7 3 1 2 6 4 3/8 1/3 2/3 2 5
T. Richardson 34 5 3 1 0 0 4 3 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 2
D. Batt 13 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
Starters
J. Burns
R. Ivanauskas
W. Rayman
T. Richardson
D. Batt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Burns 26 17 1 2 2 0 2 3 5/10 4/7 3/4 0 1
R. Ivanauskas 35 14 7 3 2 0 4 0 3/11 2/5 6/9 2 5
W. Rayman 36 9 7 3 1 2 6 4 3/8 1/3 2/3 2 5
T. Richardson 34 5 3 1 0 0 4 3 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 2
D. Batt 13 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
M. Regisford
F. Amiel
J. Ferguson
S. Lindgren
M. Williams
N. Cummings
H. Baxter
D. Maynard
Z. Light
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Regisford 17 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 1/3 1 1
F. Amiel 25 6 3 1 0 0 2 4 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
J. Ferguson 14 3 1 2 0 0 1 4 1/6 1/6 0/0 0 1
S. Lindgren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Cummings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Maynard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 27 12 5 2 20 23 20/51 11/30 12/19 8 19
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
A. Yetna
L. Rideau
M. Durr
T. Lang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 36 20 2 2 4 2 1 1 6/11 0/1 8/13 0 2
A. Yetna 27 14 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/8 1/2 5/6 2 3
L. Rideau 26 12 3 3 4 0 3 3 4/6 2/3 2/2 1 2
M. Durr 22 6 4 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 2
T. Lang 20 3 4 1 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/4 3/3 0 4
Starters
D. Collins
A. Yetna
L. Rideau
M. Durr
T. Lang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 36 20 2 2 4 2 1 1 6/11 0/1 8/13 0 2
A. Yetna 27 14 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/8 1/2 5/6 2 3
L. Rideau 26 12 3 3 4 0 3 3 4/6 2/3 2/2 1 2
M. Durr 22 6 4 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 2
T. Lang 20 3 4 1 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/4 3/3 0 4
Bench
J. Brown
M. Kiir
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
R. Williams
N. Scekic
Z. Dawson III
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 20 9 1 1 0 0 2 1 3/5 2/4 1/1 0 1
M. Kiir 11 3 2 0 1 1 4 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
A. Maricevic 15 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
X. Castaneda 19 3 2 2 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 2
R. Williams 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 24 9 11 4 13 19 22/47 5/15 24/33 6 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores