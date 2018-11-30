Collins scored 20 points, South Florida beats Colgate 73-63
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 20 points, Alexis Yetna added 14 and South Florida beat Colgate 73-63 on Friday night in the first meeting of the teams.
Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points with three assists for the Bulls (6-2), who shot 47 percent to the Raiders' 39 percent and outscored them 30-18 in the paint. It was Collins' fourth 20-point game of the season.
Rapolas Ivanauskas' 3 put Colgate up 51-45 midway through the second half, but the Bulls tied it at 51 before Michael Durr's go-ahead dunk amid a 14-2 run and South Florida led 60-53 with 4:46 to go on Yetna's layup. Colgate closed to within seven points on Ivanauskas' free throws with 2:10 left, but got no closer.
South Florida's T.J. Lang tied it at 24 with a free throw, but Ivanauskas hit two from the line for a 36-34 Raiders' halftime lead.
Jordan Burns scored 17 points and Ivanauskas had 14 with seven rebounds for Colgate (5-3), which turned it over 20 times.
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|73
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|24-33 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|20
|13
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Colgate 5-3
|75.4 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|South Florida 6-2
|74.8 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Burns G
|16.6 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|4.4 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|16.8 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Burns G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|D. Collins G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.2
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|36
|20
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6/11
|0/1
|8/13
|0
|2
|A. Yetna
|27
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|3
|L. Rideau
|26
|12
|3
|3
|4
|0
|3
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Durr
|22
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|T. Lang
|20
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|20
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|1
|M. Kiir
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Maricevic
|15
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|X. Castaneda
|19
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|2
|R. Williams
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|24
|9
|11
|4
|13
|19
|22/47
|5/15
|24/33
|6
|18
