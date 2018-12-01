YOUNG
West Virginia trounces Youngstown State 106-72

  • Dec 01, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) James ''Beetle'' Bolden and Esa Ahmad each scored 15 points to lead West Virginia over Youngstown State 106-72 on Saturday.

It took no time at all for the offense to get started for the Mountaineers (5-2), as Bolden scored 11 points in the first five minutes, leading WVU on a 16-5 opening run.

''Our ball movement and our movement in general is a lot better,'' West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said.

While Youngstown State (3-6) remained solid shooting the ball at times, it relied too much on pulling up beyond the arc. Of 69 shot attempts, 36 were of the 3-point variety. The Penguins made just nine of them.

''Too much,'' Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun said of YSU's reliance on the 3-point shot.

Sagaba Konate returned to the Mountaineers lineup - after missing their 92-78 win over Rider on Wednesday - with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Lamont West, Wesley Harris and Brandon Knapper all scored 10 points for WVU. It was a career high for Knapper.

''Most of the time we have been shooting it off of one pass and it hasn't been a good percentage,'' Ahmad said. ''So, we've just tried to emphasize moving the ball.''

Huggins earned his 850th career victory with the win.

Garrett Covington led the Penguins with 20 points. Naz Bohannon added 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Youngstown State: The Penguins rely way too much on the 3-point shot. Youngstown State shot 52 percent of its field goal attempts from beyond the arc, but that only accounted for 38 percent of its scoring.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers now head into the meat of their nonconference schedule with meetings against Florida and archrival Pitt. WVU has shot over 50 percent in five of their last eight halves

''We're going to have to play our butts off to win,'' Huggins said

BIG-TIME MILESTONE

WVU's win over Youngstown State was the 850th for Huggins. He becomes the 14th college basketball coach, and eighth active coach, to reach that milestone.

''Huggs is so perfect with this place,'' Calhoun said. ''His personality really fits West Virginia with the toughness and his work ethic.''

North Carolina's Roy Williams will have the opportunity to cross that threshold as well, when the Tar Heels host UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

COUNTRY ROADS TO YOUNGSTOWN

The Penguins traveled with two guys with connections to the Mountain State.

Calhoun coached Fairmont State for five seasons, leading them to an NCAA Division II national championship game in 2017.

Redshirt freshman walk-on Geoff Hamperian also made the trip for the Penguins. He is a native of Morgantown, graduating from University High School.

Hamperian scored two points and got a rebound against his hometown team.

UP NEXT

Youngstown State: The Penguins return home to face Central Michigan on Tuesday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers head to Madison Square Garden to face Florida in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Lamont West 13.0
  Michael Akuchie missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Youngstown State 22.0
  Youngstown State missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Andrew Gordon made layup, assist by Jordan McCabe 31.0
+ 1 Youngstown State made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Youngstown State made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on Jordan McCabe 54.0
+ 3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 1:07
  Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
Team Stats
Points 72 106
Field Goals 26-69 (37.7%) 40-74 (54.1%)
3-Pointers 9-36 (25.0%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 47
Offensive 16 18
Defensive 21 29
Team 2 0
Assists 15 20
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
32
G. Covington G
20 PTS, 4 REB
23
E. Ahmad F
15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Youngstown St. 3-6 373572
home team logo West Virginia 5-2 5551106
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Youngstown St. 3-6 79.5 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo West Virginia 5-2 83.2 PPG 47 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
32
G. Covington G 10.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.8 APG 40.5 FG%
3
J. Bolden G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.0 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
32
G. Covington G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
3
J. Bolden G 15 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
37.7 FG% 54.1
25.0 3PT FG% 34.4
68.8 FT% 65.2
Youngstown St.
Starters
J. Simmons
K. Hampton
N. Bohannon
O. Pedersen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Simmons 28 9 3 0 1 0 1 1 4/8 0/3 1/1 1 2
K. Hampton 20 8 4 0 0 0 2 2 3/12 2/9 0/0 2 2
N. Bohannon 28 2 10 3 1 0 2 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 5 5
O. Pedersen 15 2 3 0 0 1 2 5 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 2
Bench
G. Covington
D. Cathcart III
M. Akuchie
D. Morgan
D. Quisneberry
G. Hamperian
A. Taylor
A. Maxwell
A. Holcombe
N. Anabir
J. Bofenkamp
J. Sally Jr.
C. Kane-Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Covington 20 20 4 0 0 0 1 0 8/14 2/6 2/3 3 1
D. Cathcart III 13 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
M. Akuchie 9 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
D. Morgan 21 5 1 7 1 0 1 1 2/9 1/5 0/0 0 1
D. Quisneberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hamperian 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Taylor 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/3 0 0
A. Maxwell 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 1
A. Holcombe 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Anabir 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bofenkamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sally Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kane-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 176 72 37 15 3 1 15 21 26/69 9/36 11/16 16 21
West Virginia
Starters
E. Ahmad
J. Bolden
S. Konate
W. Harris
C. Harler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Ahmad 23 15 6 1 0 1 0 1 7/13 0/3 1/1 3 3
J. Bolden 18 15 3 5 2 0 1 1 6/8 3/4 0/0 2 1
S. Konate 17 14 9 0 0 3 2 2 4/7 0/1 6/8 3 6
W. Harris 16 10 4 0 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/4 3/4 3 1
C. Harler 24 8 0 3 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 0
Bench
L. West
B. Knapper
L. Routt
J. McCabe
A. Gordon
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
T. Horton
D. Culver
T. Doomes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. West 22 10 5 3 0 0 0 1 4/8 1/3 1/2 2 3
B. Knapper 14 10 4 2 0 0 1 2 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 4
L. Routt 11 8 3 0 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 2/3 2 1
J. McCabe 12 6 0 3 0 0 0 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 0
A. Gordon 11 6 5 0 0 2 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/2 2 3
J. Haley 14 2 7 1 2 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 7
E. Matthews Jr. 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 0
T. Horton 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Culver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Doomes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 106 47 20 4 6 8 15 40/74 11/32 15/23 18 29
