FURMAN
ELON

No Text

No. 25 Furman tops Elon 98-77 after debut in rankings

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

ELON, N.C. (AP) Alex Hunter scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 25 Furman won its first game since the program's debut in the AP Top 25, 98-77 over Elon on Tuesday night.

Matt Rafferty also scored 18 points and Clay Mounce added 17 for the Paladins (9-0), who cracked the rankings this week thanks to an early-season resume that includes road victories over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

Steven Santa Ana led the Phoenix (3-6) with 21 points and Tyler Seibring scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Elon, which pulled within 55-52 on Simon Wright's 3-pointer with 12:22 left. But the Paladins responded with a 13-2 run to take a 79-61 lead on Jaylon Pugh's 3-pointer with 6:29 remaining.

Furman rolled out to an early 21-7 lead. Elon then made five straight 3-point attempts to pull within 30-24 before the Paladins went ahead 39-29 at halftime.

Siebring scored seven quick points in the second half as the Phoenix cut a 12-point deficit to 43-38.

BIG PICTURE

Furman:

The Paladins, who escaped with a two-point home victory over Western Carolina on Friday, never trailed this time. They made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the second half.

Elon:

The Phoenix faced their second ranked team of the season, both at home. They opened the new 5,000-seat Schar Center with a 116-67 loss to then-No. 7 North Carolina. They made several runs at Furman before the Paladins pulled away.

UP NEXT:

Furman: At South Carolina Upstate on Saturday afternoon.

Elon: Hosts North Carolina Greensboro on Friday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Rafferty
32 F
S. Santa Ana
22 G
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
65.2 Field Goal % 48.4
Three Point % 47.6
60.0 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 3 Chuck Hannah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andy Pack 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Elon 1.0
  Simon Wright missed layup, blocked by Jalen Slawson 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Seth Fuller 9.0
  Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Simon Wright 16.0
  Jalen Slawson missed layup 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Jaylon Pugh 26.0
  Jaylon Pugh missed layup, blocked by Simon Wright 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson 42.0
  Nathan Priddy missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
Team Stats
Points 98 77
Field Goals 38-67 (56.7%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 15-32 (46.9%) 14-35 (40.0%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 31
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 27 19
Team 5 4
Assists 24 22
Steals 9 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
M. Rafferty F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
22
S. Santa Ana G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 25 Furman 9-0 395998
home team logo Elon 3-6 294877
O/U 141.5, ELON +8
Alumni Gym Elon, NC
O/U 141.5, ELON +8
Alumni Gym Elon, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Furman 9-0 82.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo Elon 3-6 69.3 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
10
A. Hunter G 6.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.6 APG 31.3 FG%
22
S. Santa Ana G 14.1 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.0 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Hunter G 18 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
22
S. Santa Ana G 21 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
56.7 FG% 44.6
46.9 3PT FG% 40.0
77.8 FT% 62.5
Furman
Starters
M. Rafferty
A. Hunter
C. Mounce
J. Lyons
N. Gurley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Rafferty 29 18 6 3 0 1 5 2 9/11 0/0 0/0 4 2
A. Hunter 31 18 4 7 3 0 1 0 7/15 3/10 1/1 0 4
C. Mounce 33 17 9 4 1 0 0 2 7/8 3/4 0/0 0 9
J. Lyons 31 13 1 2 1 0 2 1 5/12 1/5 2/4 1 0
N. Gurley 15 9 2 1 2 0 2 3 3/5 1/3 2/2 0 2
Starters
M. Rafferty
A. Hunter
C. Mounce
J. Lyons
N. Gurley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Rafferty 29 18 6 3 0 1 5 2 9/11 0/0 0/0 4 2
A. Hunter 31 18 4 7 3 0 1 0 7/15 3/10 1/1 0 4
C. Mounce 33 17 9 4 1 0 0 2 7/8 3/4 0/0 0 9
J. Lyons 31 13 1 2 1 0 2 1 5/12 1/5 2/4 1 0
N. Gurley 15 9 2 1 2 0 2 3 3/5 1/3 2/2 0 2
Bench
M. Bothwell
J. Pugh
J. Slawson
J. Williams
B. Schuck
T. Clark
R. Swanson
A. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bothwell 21 11 2 1 1 0 0 1 3/7 3/6 2/2 1 1
J. Pugh 14 9 3 2 0 0 0 1 3/4 3/3 0/0 1 2
J. Slawson 5 3 3 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3
J. Williams 5 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Schuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark 16 0 3 3 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 98 34 24 9 2 11 13 38/67 15/32 7/9 7 27
Elon
Starters
S. Santa Ana
T. Seibring
S. Eberhardt
N. Priddy
K. Kundrotas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Santa Ana 33 21 5 5 1 2 3 2 7/12 5/8 2/2 0 5
T. Seibring 29 19 5 2 2 1 1 0 8/16 1/6 2/2 2 3
S. Eberhardt 27 13 5 6 0 0 1 2 5/9 3/5 0/1 1 4
N. Priddy 36 11 3 2 0 0 5 2 4/9 3/7 0/0 0 3
K. Kundrotas 11 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
S. Santa Ana
T. Seibring
S. Eberhardt
N. Priddy
K. Kundrotas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Santa Ana 33 21 5 5 1 2 3 2 7/12 5/8 2/2 0 5
T. Seibring 29 19 5 2 2 1 1 0 8/16 1/6 2/2 2 3
S. Eberhardt 27 13 5 6 0 0 1 2 5/9 3/5 0/1 1 4
N. Priddy 36 11 3 2 0 0 5 2 4/9 3/7 0/0 0 3
K. Kundrotas 11 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
S. Wright
C. Hannah
S. Fuller
F. Poser
K. Wooten
A. Pack
D. Swoope
M. Chester
D. Radja
C. Scott
J. Stubbs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Wright 17 6 3 2 0 1 0 2 2/7 1/3 1/3 1 2
C. Hannah 18 5 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 2
S. Fuller 13 0 2 1 2 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 0
F. Poser 5 0 1 0 0 1 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Wooten 4 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Pack 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Swoope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Radja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stubbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 27 22 5 6 14 13 29/65 14/35 5/8 8 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores