No. 25 Furman tops Elon 98-77 after debut in rankings
ELON, N.C. (AP) Alex Hunter scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 25 Furman won its first game since the program's debut in the AP Top 25, 98-77 over Elon on Tuesday night.
Matt Rafferty also scored 18 points and Clay Mounce added 17 for the Paladins (9-0), who cracked the rankings this week thanks to an early-season resume that includes road victories over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.
Steven Santa Ana led the Phoenix (3-6) with 21 points and Tyler Seibring scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Elon, which pulled within 55-52 on Simon Wright's 3-pointer with 12:22 left. But the Paladins responded with a 13-2 run to take a 79-61 lead on Jaylon Pugh's 3-pointer with 6:29 remaining.
Furman rolled out to an early 21-7 lead. Elon then made five straight 3-point attempts to pull within 30-24 before the Paladins went ahead 39-29 at halftime.
Siebring scored seven quick points in the second half as the Phoenix cut a 12-point deficit to 43-38.
BIG PICTURE
Furman:
The Paladins, who escaped with a two-point home victory over Western Carolina on Friday, never trailed this time. They made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the second half.
Elon:
The Phoenix faced their second ranked team of the season, both at home. They opened the new 5,000-seat Schar Center with a 116-67 loss to then-No. 7 North Carolina. They made several runs at Furman before the Paladins pulled away.
UP NEXT:
Furman: At South Carolina Upstate on Saturday afternoon.
Elon: Hosts North Carolina Greensboro on Friday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.5
|Min. Per Game
|27.5
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|65.2
|Field Goal %
|48.4
|Three Point %
|47.6
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 3
|Chuck Hannah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andy Pack
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Elon
|1.0
|Simon Wright missed layup, blocked by Jalen Slawson
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Seth Fuller
|9.0
|Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Simon Wright
|16.0
|Jalen Slawson missed layup
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaylon Pugh
|26.0
|Jaylon Pugh missed layup, blocked by Simon Wright
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson
|42.0
|Nathan Priddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|77
|Field Goals
|38-67 (56.7%)
|29-65 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|15-32 (46.9%)
|14-35 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|31
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|24
|22
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Hunter G
|6.0 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|31.3 FG%
|
22
|S. Santa Ana G
|14.1 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Hunter G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|S. Santa Ana G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|56.7
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|46.9
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rafferty
|29
|18
|6
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|A. Hunter
|31
|18
|4
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7/15
|3/10
|1/1
|0
|4
|C. Mounce
|33
|17
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7/8
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|J. Lyons
|31
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|0
|N. Gurley
|15
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rafferty
|29
|18
|6
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|A. Hunter
|31
|18
|4
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7/15
|3/10
|1/1
|0
|4
|C. Mounce
|33
|17
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7/8
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|9
|J. Lyons
|31
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|0
|N. Gurley
|15
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|21
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Pugh
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Slawson
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Schuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clark
|16
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Swanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|98
|34
|24
|9
|2
|11
|13
|38/67
|15/32
|7/9
|7
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Santa Ana
|33
|21
|5
|5
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7/12
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|5
|T. Seibring
|29
|19
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8/16
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|3
|S. Eberhardt
|27
|13
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|4
|N. Priddy
|36
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4/9
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Kundrotas
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Santa Ana
|33
|21
|5
|5
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7/12
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|5
|T. Seibring
|29
|19
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8/16
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|3
|S. Eberhardt
|27
|13
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|4
|N. Priddy
|36
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4/9
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Kundrotas
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wright
|17
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|1/3
|1
|2
|C. Hannah
|18
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Fuller
|13
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|F. Poser
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Wooten
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Pack
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Swoope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Radja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stubbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|27
|22
|5
|6
|14
|13
|29/65
|14/35
|5/8
|8
|19
-
HIGHPT
VALPO53
50
2nd 27.0 ESP3
-
EVAN
ARKST73
82
2nd 44.0
-
GAST
BAMA75
78
2nd 2:08 SECN+
-
CAMP
ABIL65
80
2nd 1:05 ESP+
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT65
70
2nd 3:20
-
LAMAR
HOU56
77
2nd 1:45 ESP3
-
CENTRY
GRAM35
56
2nd 10:58
-
UTEP
MARQET32
37
2nd 19:02 FS1
-
NMEX
NMEXST12
34
1st 3:50
-
WVU
FLA9
14
1st 10:04 ESPN
-
SDAKST
MEMP32
40
1st 0.0
-
5MICH
NWEST36
30
1st 0.0 BTN
-
SDAK
COLO28
41
1st 0.0 PACN
-
NH
SETON57
77
Final
-
CMICH
YOUNG100
94
Final/3OT
-
NKY
CINCY65
78
Final
-
ARMY
NJTECH72
77
Final
-
IND
PSU64
62
Final
-
NEAST
CUSE49
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
AMER82
95
Final
-
HOW
APPST86
100
Final
-
MIAMI
PENN75
89
Final
-
FORD
MAINE68
75
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
DAYTON59
98
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE92
79
Final
-
PROV
BC100
95
Final/OT
-
MASLOW
BU60
79
Final
-
HOLY
UMASS82
78
Final
-
ND
OKLA80
85
Final
-
RADFRD
JMAD66
73
Final
-
25FURMAN
ELON98
77
Final
-
STPETE
CLEM60
65
Final
-
WINTHR
DAVID81
99
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY94
88
Final
-
BRAD
ARKLR68
62
Final
-
PVAM
LATECH68
82
Final
-
MCNSE
22MISSST77
90
Final
-
NALAB
UAB67
73
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW57
82
Final
-
TXARL
MIZZOU45
65
Final
-
SEMO
MVSU57
77
Final
-
NCASHV
8AUBURN41
67
Final
-
WOFF
2KANSAS47
72
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL37
90
Final
-
UCMERCED
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
BCU
MARYCA0
0148 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm