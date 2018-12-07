Steadman's late scores gives San Jose State 67-65 win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Michael Steadman drove for a layup and followed with a free throw in the final seconds to give San Jose State a 67-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night to halt a six-game losing skid.
The Spartans (2-6) had not won since beating Life Pacific in the opening game of the season.
The teams swapped the lead throughout as there were 18 lead changes with 16 ties. Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope made a layup for a 65-64 lead with 1:05 left in the game. Steadman quickly answered with a layup to retake the lead. Steadman was fouled when he pulled down a defensive rebound after Leon Redd missed a jump shot. Steadman, who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, split a pair of free throws with four seconds left for the final score. Bethune-Cookman's Wali Parks missed a trey as time expired.
Oumar Barry added 13 points and Noah Baumann, who hit three 3s, finished with 12.
Mark Gordon had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (4-6). Redd was 3 of 9 from distance for 13 points and Malik Maitland added 10.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|56.0
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|Three Point %
|40.0
|64.7
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Wali Parks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Michael Steadman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Michael Steadman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Cletrell Pope
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Steadman
|5.0
|Leon Redd missed jump shot
|7.0
|+ 2
|Michael Steadman made layup, assist by Noah Baumann
|43.0
|+ 2
|Cletrell Pope made layup, assist by Leon Redd
|1:06
|Offensive rebound by Bethune-Cookman
|1:06
|Leon Redd missed layup
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Mark Gordon
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|67
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|23-63 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-17 (47.1%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|41
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|30
|26
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Bethune-Cookman 4-6
|72.6 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|San Jose State 2-6
|69.8 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|M. Gordon G
|9.7 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|41.8 FG%
|
1
|M. Steadman F
|13.5 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Gordon G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Steadman F
|15 PTS
|13 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|47.1
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Redd
|34
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/14
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Maitland
|24
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|S. Diakite
|13
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|4
|C. Pope
|23
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|9
|H. Smith
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Redd
|34
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/14
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Maitland
|24
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|S. Diakite
|13
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|4
|C. Pope
|23
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|9
|H. Smith
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Gordon
|27
|16
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/10
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|3
|W. Parks
|28
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|1/4
|0
|2
|A. Collins
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Duffus
|19
|3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|D. Francis
|11
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|3
|I. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Manzie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|37
|13
|2
|1
|15
|24
|23/59
|11/32
|8/17
|7
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Steadman
|21
|15
|13
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7/10
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|9
|O. Barry
|32
|13
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|5/7
|1
|6
|N. Baumann
|25
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|2
|B. Ivey
|23
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|C. LeCesne
|22
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Steadman
|21
|15
|13
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7/10
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|9
|O. Barry
|32
|13
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|5/7
|1
|6
|N. Baumann
|25
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|2
|B. Ivey
|23
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|C. LeCesne
|22
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anigwe
|24
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/7
|2
|1
|B. Rodriguez-Flores
|24
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Z. Chappell
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Chastain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Nichols
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Knight
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|T. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hammonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|38
|13
|3
|5
|12
|17
|23/63
|5/22
|16/25
|12
|26
