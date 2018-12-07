BCU
Steadman's late scores gives San Jose State 67-65 win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Michael Steadman drove for a layup and followed with a free throw in the final seconds to give San Jose State a 67-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night to halt a six-game losing skid.

The Spartans (2-6) had not won since beating Life Pacific in the opening game of the season.

The teams swapped the lead throughout as there were 18 lead changes with 16 ties. Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope made a layup for a 65-64 lead with 1:05 left in the game. Steadman quickly answered with a layup to retake the lead. Steadman was fouled when he pulled down a defensive rebound after Leon Redd missed a jump shot. Steadman, who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, split a pair of free throws with four seconds left for the final score. Bethune-Cookman's Wali Parks missed a trey as time expired.

Oumar Barry added 13 points and Noah Baumann, who hit three 3s, finished with 12.

Mark Gordon had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (4-6). Redd was 3 of 9 from distance for 13 points and Malik Maitland added 10.

Key Players
C. Pope
M. Steadman
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
56.0 Field Goal % 45.7
Three Point % 40.0
64.7 Free Throw % 70.0
  Wali Parks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Michael Steadman made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Michael Steadman missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Cletrell Pope 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Steadman 5.0
  Leon Redd missed jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Michael Steadman made layup, assist by Noah Baumann 43.0
+ 2 Cletrell Pope made layup, assist by Leon Redd 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Bethune-Cookman 1:06
  Leon Redd missed layup 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Mark Gordon 1:26
Team Stats
Points 65 67
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 8-17 (47.1%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 41
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 30 26
Team 4 3
Assists 13 13
Steals 2 3
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
15
M. Gordon G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
M. Steadman F
15 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
O/U 145.5, SJST -3
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bethune-Cookman 4-6 72.6 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo San Jose State 2-6 69.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
15
M. Gordon G 9.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.8 APG 41.8 FG%
1
M. Steadman F 13.5 PPG 9.4 RPG 0.9 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
M. Gordon G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
M. Steadman F 15 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
39.0 FG% 36.5
34.4 3PT FG% 22.7
47.1 FT% 64.0
Bethune-Cookman
Starters
L. Redd
M. Maitland
S. Diakite
C. Pope
H. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Redd 34 13 2 3 1 0 2 1 5/14 3/9 0/0 1 1
M. Maitland 24 10 2 5 0 0 1 3 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 2
S. Diakite 13 7 4 1 0 0 3 4 3/6 1/2 0/2 0 4
C. Pope 23 5 12 0 0 0 2 5 2/5 0/0 1/2 3 9
H. Smith 16 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/2 0 1
Bench
M. Gordon
W. Parks
A. Collins
D. Duffus
D. Francis
I. Bailey
U. Manzie
D. Harris Jr.
S. Davis
J. Gilyard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Gordon 27 16 3 1 0 0 2 2 6/10 3/7 1/1 0 3
W. Parks 28 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/2 1/4 0 2
A. Collins 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
D. Duffus 19 3 5 2 1 0 3 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 5
D. Francis 11 2 6 0 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 3 3
I. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Manzie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 37 13 2 1 15 24 23/59 11/32 8/17 7 30
San Jose State
Starters
M. Steadman
O. Barry
N. Baumann
B. Ivey
C. LeCesne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Steadman 21 15 13 3 0 1 1 4 7/10 0/1 1/3 4 9
O. Barry 32 13 7 0 1 1 1 2 4/11 0/2 5/7 1 6
N. Baumann 25 12 3 1 1 0 1 3 4/9 3/5 1/1 1 2
B. Ivey 23 8 1 4 0 0 2 3 2/5 1/2 3/4 0 1
C. LeCesne 22 7 6 2 0 0 2 3 2/8 0/2 3/3 2 4
Bench
C. Anigwe
B. Rodriguez-Flores
Z. Chappell
A. Chastain
I. Nichols
S. Knight
T. Smith
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Anigwe 24 7 3 0 0 2 0 1 2/5 0/0 3/7 2 1
B. Rodriguez-Flores 24 3 2 3 1 1 0 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
Z. Chappell 16 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 1
A. Chastain 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Nichols 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Knight 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 0
T. Smith 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 38 13 3 5 12 17 23/63 5/22 16/25 12 26
NCAA BB Scores