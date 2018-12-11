LNGBCH
UOP

No Text

Dorsey scores career-high 31, Pacific beats Long Beach State

  STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Lafayette Dorsey scored a career-high 31 points, Roberto Gallinat added 16 points and Pacific rallied to beat former conference foe Long Beach State 74-68 on Monday night.

It was the first contest in the 95-game series since the 2012-13 season, when Pacific was a Big West member.

Edon Maxhuni's 3-pointer gave LBSU a 15-point lead early in the second half, but the 49ers didn't hit their next field goal until four-plus minutes later as Pacific went on a 13-0 run to cut it to 49-47. The Tigers took their first lead of the second half on Dorsey's 3-point play with 8:54 remaining.

Dorsey grabbed an offensive rebound with 47 seconds left and made a shot in the lane for a 72-68 lead 30 seconds later. LBSU missed two free throws on its next possession and Anthony Townes sealed it with two foul shots.

Dorsey, who entered sixth in the nation with a 94.7 free-throw percentage, made all 10 of his free throws for Pacific (8-4).

Temidayo Yussuf had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gonzaga transfer Bryan Alberts added 13 points for LBSU (3-9), which has losses against UCLA, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and USC this season.

Key Players
D. Booker
15 G
J. Tripp
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
28.8 Field Goal % 56.3
35.0 Three Point % 44.4
89.5 Free Throw % 56.3
  Defensive rebound by Roberto Gallinat 1.0
  Deishuan Booker missed jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Anthony Townes made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Anthony Townes made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Mason Riggins 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Townes 10.0
  Deishuan Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Deishuan Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Kendall Small 10.0
+ 2 Lafayette Dorsey made running Jump Shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Lafayette Dorsey 43.0
Team Stats
Points 68 74
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 19-20 (95.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 34
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 22 22
Team 3 5
Assists 10 10
Steals 7 12
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
24
T. Yussuf C
14 PTS, 10 REB
1
L. Dorsey G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo LBSU 3-9 383068
home team logo Pacific 8-4 304474
LBSU
Starters
T. Yussuf
B. Alberts
E. Maxhuni
M. Riggins
R. Freeman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Yussuf 21 14 10 0 1 1 0 3 4/9 0/0 6/7 3 7
B. Alberts 29 13 1 0 3 0 1 0 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 1
E. Maxhuni 14 9 0 3 0 0 2 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 0
M. Riggins 38 7 5 1 1 1 1 5 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 4
R. Freeman 28 2 3 0 1 0 3 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 3
Bench
J. Griffin
D. Booker
J. Roberts
K. Byers
D. Mims
D. Cobb
C. Slater
B. Richard
M. Apic
B. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Griffin 15 10 2 1 0 0 2 0 3/4 3/4 1/1 0 2
D. Booker 26 8 3 3 1 0 5 4 0/6 0/1 8/10 0 3
J. Roberts 19 3 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
K. Byers 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Mims 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cobb 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 26 10 7 2 18 18 21/48 9/19 17/22 4 22
Pacific
Starters
L. Dorsey
J. Tripp
Z. Cameron
A. Sanni
B. McGhee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Dorsey 28 31 5 1 1 0 3 4 9/14 3/6 10/10 3 2
J. Tripp 26 8 5 1 3 0 6 5 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 4
Z. Cameron 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
A. Sanni 13 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
B. McGhee 11 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Gallinat
A. Townes
J. Bailey
K. Small
K. Kabellis
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
J. Brahmbhatt
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gallinat 29 16 4 0 0 0 0 4 6/14 1/5 3/4 0 4
A. Townes 33 14 8 0 0 1 2 1 4/5 0/0 6/6 1 7
J. Bailey 20 3 3 0 3 0 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3
K. Small 22 2 0 6 2 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Kabellis 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Price-Noel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 29 10 12 1 13 19 25/58 5/19 19/20 7 22
