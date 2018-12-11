Bey helps rally Colorado past New Mexico 78-75
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Colorado's Tyler Bey had his second straight double-double to help the Buffaloes to a comeback 78-75 win over New Mexico on Tuesday for their sixth straight win.
Anthony Mathis scored 23 to lead the Lobos, but he fouled out with 5.8 seconds left to deprive New Mexico of its best 3-point shooter.
Bey finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Lucas Siewert had 12 points, including the final two points from the line.
New Mexico (4-4) used a 22-5 run midway through the first half to go up 32-15 before the Buffaloes (8-1) responded with a 14-0 run to close within 32-29.
But back-to-back 3-pointers from Mathis, including a rim-rattler that dropped, sparked an 11-0 Lobos run. Colorado, however, scored the final five points of the half to trail 43-34.
The Buffaloes chipped away at the lead throughout the second half, moving in front when McKinley Wright IV capped a 7-0 run on a drive to put Colorado up 66-64 at the 4:35 mark of the second half, its first lead since four minutes into the game.
Vance Jackson's attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer was well off the mark.
BIG PICTURE
New Mexico: After losing consecutive games away from home by a combined 60 points, the Lobos, despite the loss needed a strong showing to regain some confidence.
Colorado: This was the Buffaloes' third game against a Mountain West opponent. The Buffaloes could meet UNLV in the second game of a holiday tournament in Hawaii.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: This was the start of a four-game homestand for the Lobos, with Central Arkansas in on Dec. 16.
Colorado: This game marks the start of an extended period away from home for Colorado. The Buffaloes play three games in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii just before Christmas starting with Indiana State on Dec. 22, then start Pac-12 play on the road at Arizona and Arizona State.
|27.0
|Min. Per Game
|27.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|23.8
|Three Point %
|41.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|64.3
|Defensive rebound by Colorado
|0.0
|Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Mathis
|6.0
|+ 3
|Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drue Drinnon
|8.0
|+ 2
|McKinley Wright IV made layup
|17.0
|+ 3
|Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Kuiper
|42.0
|+ 1
|Deleon Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Deleon Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Personal foul on Vance Jackson
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|75
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|29-70 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-32 (65.6%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|37
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|34
|26
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|18
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado 8-1
|85.1 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|13.9 APG
|New Mexico 4-4
|80.7 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|41.9
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|65.6
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|20
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/7
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|4
|T. Bey
|30
|14
|11
|0
|2
|5
|2
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|8
|M. Wright IV
|32
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|0/3
|1
|7
|S. Gatling
|11
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Schwartz
|29
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/7
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|20
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|6
|N. Wright
|15
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|2
|D. Brown
|25
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|3/6
|0
|0
|A. Strating
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Kountz
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Parquet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|46
|10
|5
|6
|13
|18
|26/62
|5/19
|21/32
|12
|34
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|34
|23
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7/11
|7/10
|2/3
|0
|1
|D. Kuiper
|26
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|V. Jackson
|27
|10
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/16
|2/6
|0/2
|3
|5
|V. Pinchuk
|18
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|3
|D. Drinnon
|27
|2
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manigault
|14
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|5
|K. Ezzeddine
|21
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|K. McGee
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Maluach
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Percy
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bragg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|33
|14
|7
|3
|9
|25
|29/70
|10/25
|7/14
|7
|26
