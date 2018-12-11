COLO
Bey helps rally Colorado past New Mexico 78-75

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Colorado's Tyler Bey had his second straight double-double to help the Buffaloes to a comeback 78-75 win over New Mexico on Tuesday for their sixth straight win.

Anthony Mathis scored 23 to lead the Lobos, but he fouled out with 5.8 seconds left to deprive New Mexico of its best 3-point shooter.

Bey finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Lucas Siewert had 12 points, including the final two points from the line.

New Mexico (4-4) used a 22-5 run midway through the first half to go up 32-15 before the Buffaloes (8-1) responded with a 14-0 run to close within 32-29.

But back-to-back 3-pointers from Mathis, including a rim-rattler that dropped, sparked an 11-0 Lobos run. Colorado, however, scored the final five points of the half to trail 43-34.

The Buffaloes chipped away at the lead throughout the second half, moving in front when McKinley Wright IV capped a 7-0 run on a drive to put Colorado up 66-64 at the 4:35 mark of the second half, its first lead since four minutes into the game.

Vance Jackson's attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer was well off the mark.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: After losing consecutive games away from home by a combined 60 points, the Lobos, despite the loss needed a strong showing to regain some confidence.

Colorado: This was the Buffaloes' third game against a Mountain West opponent. The Buffaloes could meet UNLV in the second game of a holiday tournament in Hawaii.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: This was the start of a four-game homestand for the Lobos, with Central Arkansas in on Dec. 16.

Colorado: This game marks the start of an extended period away from home for Colorado. The Buffaloes play three games in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii just before Christmas starting with Indiana State on Dec. 22, then start Pac-12 play on the road at Arizona and Arizona State.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
V. Jackson
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
50.0 Field Goal % 43.8
23.8 Three Point % 41.7
80.0 Free Throw % 64.3
  Defensive rebound by Colorado 0.0
  Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Mathis 6.0
+ 3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drue Drinnon 8.0
+ 2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 17.0
+ 3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Kuiper 42.0
+ 1 Deleon Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
  Deleon Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Vance Jackson 55.0
Team Stats
Points 78 75
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 29-70 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 21-32 (65.6%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 52 37
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 34 26
Team 6 4
Assists 10 14
Steals 5 7
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 18 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
L. Siewert F
14 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
32
A. Mathis G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 8-1 344478
home team logo New Mexico 4-4 433275
NMEX +4.5, O/U 165.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
NMEX +4.5, O/U 165.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 8-1 85.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo New Mexico 4-4 80.7 PPG 38 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
1
T. Bey G 12.1 PPG 8.5 RPG 0.3 APG 54.5 FG%
32
A. Mathis G 14.0 PPG 1.4 RPG 2.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Bey G 14 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
32
A. Mathis G 23 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
41.9 FG% 41.4
26.3 3PT FG% 40.0
65.6 FT% 50.0
Colorado
Starters
L. Siewert
T. Bey
M. Wright IV
S. Gatling
D. Schwartz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Siewert 20 14 7 0 0 1 0 4 4/7 2/4 4/4 3 4
T. Bey 30 14 11 0 2 5 2 2 4/7 1/2 5/6 3 8
M. Wright IV 32 12 8 3 0 0 3 2 6/12 0/1 0/3 1 7
S. Gatling 11 5 2 1 0 0 3 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 2
D. Schwartz 29 3 6 1 0 0 0 1 0/7 0/3 3/4 2 4
Bench
E. Battey
N. Wright
D. Brown
A. Strating
D. Kountz
D. Walton
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
E. Parquet
A. McQuade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Battey 20 10 9 0 0 0 1 0 4/6 1/1 1/2 3 6
N. Wright 15 8 2 2 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/2 4/5 0 2
D. Brown 25 8 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/8 1/4 3/6 0 0
A. Strating 9 2 0 1 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Kountz 9 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Parquet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 46 10 5 6 13 18 26/62 5/19 21/32 12 34
New Mexico
Starters
A. Mathis
D. Kuiper
V. Jackson
V. Pinchuk
D. Drinnon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 34 23 1 1 2 0 1 5 7/11 7/10 2/3 0 1
D. Kuiper 26 11 2 2 1 0 1 3 4/8 0/2 3/3 0 2
V. Jackson 27 10 8 3 1 0 2 3 4/16 2/6 0/2 3 5
V. Pinchuk 18 4 5 1 1 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 0/2 2 3
D. Drinnon 27 2 1 6 2 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Manigault
K. Ezzeddine
K. McGee
M. Maluach
T. Percy
J. Lyle
C. Bragg
Z. Martin
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Manigault 14 8 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/10 0/0 2/4 0 5
K. Ezzeddine 21 6 7 0 0 1 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6
K. McGee 15 6 1 1 0 1 0 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 0
M. Maluach 13 5 2 0 0 1 1 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
T. Percy 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bragg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 33 14 7 3 9 25 29/70 10/25 7/14 7 26
NCAA BB Scores