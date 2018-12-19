VALPO
TEXAM

No Text

Mekowulu, Mahan score 20; Texas A&M cruises past Valpo 71-49

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M is leaning more and more on a couple of transfers to lead the way in a season of transition. Christian Mekowulu and Brandon Mahan each scored 20 points as A&M defeated Valparaiso 71-49 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (5-4) held a 16-point lead at halftime and the Crusaders (6-6) trailed by double digits the rest of the way, in an anticlimactic second half. Bakari Evelyn led Valpo with 10 points, the lone Crusader to score in double figures.

Mekowulu is a senior transfer from Tennessee State and Mahan is a sophomore transfer from Chipola College.

''I've just been working all week in practice,'' Mekowulu said. ''And my shot was falling tonight.''

Added Mahan: ''I've been in the gym, working on my shot consistently.''

The Aggies led 34-18 at the break, getting 14 first-half points from Mekowulu and holding a 25-15 rebounding advantage in that span.

Mahan and Mekowulu made a combined 15 of 19 from the field, including 8 of 9 by Mekowulu, mostly from in the paint. Mahan was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, while Valpo finished 3 of 22 from behind the arc.

''Their athleticism bothered us,'' Valpo coach Matt Lottich said. ''From their first guy to their last guy, they were more athletic across the board. They took us out of a lot of our action, and we just didn't make our shots.''

A&M starting guard TJ Starks played 13 minutes in the first half and four in the second, and Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said afterward Starks had a subpar shootaround and wasn't impactful early in the game, leading to his reduced playing time.

Mekowulu and Mahan each recorded A&M career highs in scoring in their abbreviated stints with the Aggies.

''Mahan showed what he's capable of doing, and it's good to see him be aggressive offensively,'' Kennedy said.

BIG PICTURE

A&M: Senior guard Admon Gilder remains sidelined with an undisclosed health issue, but the Aggies are on a roll without their leader, who might not return this season. Guards Wendell Mitchell, Starks and Mahan are picking up the slack, and Mekowulu is providing some surprising offensive pop inside.

VALPO: The Crusaders earned some valuable experience for Missouri Valley Conference play in taking on a Southeastern Conference foe on the road, despite a sparse setting during the holidays, but getting so far down early can't be good for their confidence moving forward. Fortunately for Valpo it faces Division II Purdue Northwest at home prior to cranking up league play.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

The small crowd had long gone quiet in the lopsided game when Mekowulu skied for a dunk on a fast break following a pin-point pass from Mitchell. For at least one more moment, A&M fans had reason to cheer in a mostly empty arena.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Aggies collected five blocks, including three by Josh Nebo and two by Mekowulu. A&M doesn't have nearly the size it possessed last year, when big men Robert Williams and Tyler Davis ruled the inside, but the Aggies entered the game ranked eighth nationally with 6.3 blocks per game.

HE SAID IT

''I would say all of it.''

Mahan when asked how much the Aggies' defense was responsible for the Crusaders' poor outside shooting.

UP NEXT

A&M plays host to Marshall on Saturday in trying to win five consecutive games for the first time since November of last year.

Valpo takes a break for Christmas and then plays host to Purdue Northwest on Dec. 29.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo 3.0
  Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Langston Stalling 13.0
  Chris Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Markus Golder made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey 50.0
  Zach Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 1 John Kiser made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 John Kiser made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Personal foul on Chris Collins 1:11
  Lost ball turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Daniel Sackey 1:13
Team Stats
Points 49 71
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 3-22 (13.6%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 20 27
Team 4 2
Assists 12 13
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
B. Evelyn G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
C. Mekowulu F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 6-6 183149
home team logo Texas A&M 5-4 343771
TEXAM -11.5, O/U 142.5
Reed Arena College Station, TX
TEXAM -11.5, O/U 142.5
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 6-6 74.5 PPG 35.9 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 5-4 74.3 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
4
B. Evelyn G 10.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.5 APG 35.3 FG%
13
B. Mahan G 7.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.4 APG 36.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
B. Evelyn G 10 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
13
B. Mahan G 20 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
34.0 FG% 49.1
13.6 3PT FG% 34.6
71.4 FT% 55.6
Valparaiso
Starters
B. Evelyn
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Smits
D. Lavender
R. Fazekas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 31 10 1 2 0 0 6 4 2/9 2/9 4/6 0 1
J. Freeman-Liberty 25 9 4 0 0 0 3 4 4/8 0/3 1/2 2 2
D. Smits 26 8 6 1 2 1 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 5
D. Lavender 29 4 4 4 1 0 2 1 1/7 0/1 2/2 0 4
R. Fazekas 25 4 1 3 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 0
Starters
B. Evelyn
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Smits
D. Lavender
R. Fazekas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 31 10 1 2 0 0 6 4 2/9 2/9 4/6 0 1
J. Freeman-Liberty 25 9 4 0 0 0 3 4 4/8 0/3 1/2 2 2
D. Smits 26 8 6 1 2 1 1 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 5
D. Lavender 29 4 4 4 1 0 2 1 1/7 0/1 2/2 0 4
R. Fazekas 25 4 1 3 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 0
Bench
M. McMillan
M. Golder
J. Kiser
J. Sorolla
L. Stalling
D. Sackey
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McMillan 10 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 1/2 1 0
M. Golder 24 4 3 1 1 0 2 1 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 3
J. Kiser 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Sorolla 10 2 3 0 3 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
L. Stalling 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Sackey 14 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 26 12 8 1 16 20 18/53 3/22 10/14 6 20
Texas A&M
Starters
C. Mekowulu
B. Mahan
W. Mitchell
T. Starks
S. Flagg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Mekowulu 25 20 4 1 0 2 1 0 8/9 1/1 3/7 3 1
B. Mahan 31 20 1 2 2 0 0 1 7/10 4/7 2/3 0 1
W. Mitchell 33 8 9 5 3 0 2 3 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 9
T. Starks 17 6 4 1 0 0 3 2 2/8 1/4 1/1 0 4
S. Flagg 23 0 4 0 2 0 2 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 2
Starters
C. Mekowulu
B. Mahan
W. Mitchell
T. Starks
S. Flagg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Mekowulu 25 20 4 1 0 2 1 0 8/9 1/1 3/7 3 1
B. Mahan 31 20 1 2 2 0 0 1 7/10 4/7 2/3 0 1
W. Mitchell 33 8 9 5 3 0 2 3 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 9
T. Starks 17 6 4 1 0 0 3 2 2/8 1/4 1/1 0 4
S. Flagg 23 0 4 0 2 0 2 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 2
Bench
J. Nebo
J. Walker III
J. Chandler
C. Collins
M. French
J. Brown
Z. Walker
A. Gilder
F. Byers
C. Alo
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nebo 15 6 7 1 0 3 4 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 5
J. Walker III 23 6 2 0 0 0 3 2 2/4 1/2 1/3 1 1
J. Chandler 18 5 5 2 1 0 1 4 1/4 0/1 3/4 1 4
C. Collins 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
M. French 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Walker 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 36 13 8 5 16 15 26/53 9/26 10/18 9 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores