Simms helps VCU roll to 90-79 victory over Rider
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures and VCU rolled to a 90-79 victory over Rider on Sunday.
Simms sank 5 of 7 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Rams (9-4). Marcus Evans finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, while De'Riante Jenkins pitched in with 13 points and six assists. Malik Crowfield scored 12, sinking 4 of 6 from distance, and Issac Vann scored 11.
Jenkins had nine points and four assists in the first half to help VCU race to a 49-33 lead at intermission. The Rams shot 62.5 percent (20 of 32) from the floor in the first half and hit half of their 12 3-point tries. VCU cooled off a bit after the break, but still shot 53 percent for the game - 48 percent from beyond the arc. Evans hit two 3-pointers in the first 1:28 of the second half to push the Rams' lead to 20 and they cruised from there.
Jordan Allen, Kimar Williams, Stevie Jordan and Ahmad Gilbert all scored 12 points for the Broncs (5-7). Rider shot 48 percent from the floor, 42 percent from distance, but just 53 percent at the free-throw line.
The two schools were playing for the first time.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|11.9
|Pts. Per Game
|11.9
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|56.9
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|53.6
|Three Point %
|22.7
|61.9
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|+ 3
|Jordan Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimar Williams
|22.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on VCU
|35.0
|+ 3
|Ahmad Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimar Williams
|1:11
|+ 1
|Michael Gilmore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|+ 1
|Michael Gilmore made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Shooting foul on Kimar Williams
|1:27
|+ 3
|Ahmad Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stevie Jordan
|1:43
|+ 2
|Marcus Evans made driving layup
|2:00
|Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
|2:17
|Frederick Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:19
|Defensive rebound by Ahmad Gilbert
|2:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|90
|Field Goals
|30-63 (47.6%)
|33-62 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|14-29 (48.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|34
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|20
|24
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.6
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|48.3
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|34
|12
|3
|4
|5
|0
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Allen
|26
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/12
|3/9
|3/4
|1
|2
|F. Scott
|30
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|T. Marshall
|19
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|4
|A. Durham
|23
|5
|6
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|11
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Jordan
|32
|12
|6
|7
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|4/7
|3
|3
|A. Johnson
|13
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|0
|D. Eke
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|K. Cisse
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Buono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. O'Leary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Randall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bladen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|32
|20
|10
|1
|14
|17
|30/63
|10/24
|9/17
|10
|22
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|18
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Crowfield
|13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Curry
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|16
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Gilmore
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|4
|V. Williams
|14
|2
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|X. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Byrd
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|34
|24
|8
|1
|12
|18
|33/62
|14/29
|10/14
|9
|25
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA35
55
2nd 17:21
-
JMAD
ELON33
43
2nd 15:44
-
UCRIV
WMICH41
48
2nd 11:59 ESP3
-
TOWSON
WMMARY33
43
2nd 15:23
-
NMEX
USW56
25
2nd 17:07
-
NMEXST
COLOST49
37
2nd 15:34 ATSN
-
MOUNT
MINN25
38
2nd 15:53 ESPU
-
CLMB
NWEST8
8
1st 13:31 BTN+
-
MTSU
RI16
16
1st 13:01 ESP+
-
LYON
CARK0
2
1st 18:14
-
IPFW
NDAKST3
4
1st 15:44 ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
NWST8
13
1st 11:43
-
BING
2MICH52
74
Final
-
NH
DART68
76
Final
-
HOLY
IONA78
71
Final
-
EVAN
MIAOH67
70
Final
-
NAVY
CORN50
61
Final
-
INDSB
CMICH76
123
Final
-
RIDER
VCU79
90
Final
-
CARN
AKRON55
82
Final
-
LEHIGH
WVU68
78
Final
-
PRESBY
JVILLE72
67
Final
-
WILBER
NCCU44
91
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG76
74
Final
-
FIU
OHIO66
68
Final
-
TNMART
BGREEN80
94
Final
-
NALAB
EILL70
81
Final
-
APPST
STLOU55
83
Final
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT64
72
Final
-
LPSCMB
CLEM67
84
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE0
0
5:00pm
-
DEL
NEAST0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
DENVER
WILL0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0151 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
PEID
CHARSO0
0
5:30pm ESP+
-
BAMA
SFA0
0142.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm ESPU
-
MISST
SIUE0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WLMSWDS
MOST0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
NKY0
0149 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm SECN
-
LIU
FORD0
0140 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DTROIT
CLEVST0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm PACN