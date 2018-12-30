RIDER
Simms helps VCU roll to 90-79 victory over Rider

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures and VCU rolled to a 90-79 victory over Rider on Sunday.

Simms sank 5 of 7 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Rams (9-4). Marcus Evans finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, while De'Riante Jenkins pitched in with 13 points and six assists. Malik Crowfield scored 12, sinking 4 of 6 from distance, and Issac Vann scored 11.

Jenkins had nine points and four assists in the first half to help VCU race to a 49-33 lead at intermission. The Rams shot 62.5 percent (20 of 32) from the floor in the first half and hit half of their 12 3-point tries. VCU cooled off a bit after the break, but still shot 53 percent for the game - 48 percent from beyond the arc. Evans hit two 3-pointers in the first 1:28 of the second half to push the Rams' lead to 20 and they cruised from there.

Jordan Allen, Kimar Williams, Stevie Jordan and Ahmad Gilbert all scored 12 points for the Broncs (5-7). Rider shot 48 percent from the floor, 42 percent from distance, but just 53 percent at the free-throw line.

The two schools were playing for the first time.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 79 90
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 33-62 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 34
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 22 25
Team 4 0
Assists 20 24
Steals 10 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
Rider
Bench
A. Gilbert
S. Jordan
A. Johnson
D. Eke
K. Cisse
D. Vaughn
N. Buono
R. O'Leary
T. Randall
T. Bladen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 11 12 1 0 1 0 0 0 4/6 4/5 0/0 0 1
S. Jordan 32 12 6 7 0 0 5 2 3/7 2/4 4/7 3 3
A. Johnson 13 7 1 0 2 1 0 1 3/4 0/0 1/3 1 0
D. Eke 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 0
K. Cisse 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Buono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Leary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Randall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bladen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 32 20 10 1 14 17 30/63 10/24 9/17 10 22
VCU
Bench
M. Simms
M. Crowfield
K. Curry
S. Mobley
M. Gilmore
V. Williams
X. Jackson
P. Byrd
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Simms 18 15 1 1 0 0 1 1 5/7 3/5 2/2 0 1
M. Crowfield 13 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 4/7 4/6 0/0 0 0
K. Curry 9 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Mobley 16 3 1 3 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
M. Gilmore 8 2 5 1 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 2/3 1 4
V. Williams 14 2 4 6 1 0 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
X. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Byrd 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 34 24 8 1 12 18 33/62 14/29 10/14 9 25
NCAA BB Scores