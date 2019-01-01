Outlaw helps No. 10 Hokies down Fighting Irish, 81-66
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ty Outlaw hit three 3-pointers in a 22-9 second-half run and No. 10 Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame 81-66 on Tuesday.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the way with 21 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill scored 17 apiece and Outlaw finished with 14 for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia Tech led just 49-44 before Alexander-Walker sparked the run with a pair of driving baskets.
T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points, 13 in the second half, as Notre Dame (10-4, 0-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped. D.J. Harvey added 16 and Nate Laszewski had 14.
Outlaw's first 3-pointer gave Virginia Tech a 60-47 lead, and his third made it 71-53. The Fighting Irish closed to within 71-60 with just under four minutes to play, but after a timeout by the Hokies, Outlaw hit again from behind the arc to settle them down.
Virginia Tech seemed in control for much of the first half, but after a 15-2 run gave the Hokies a 28-15 lead, Notre Dame scored 13 of the last 15 points to be within 30-28 at the break. Virginia had a 9-2 edge in turnovers forced in the half, and a 12-3 advantage in points off them.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish hurt themselves badly with nine turnovers in the first half, all coming before Virginia Tech had its first with 3:24 left in the half. The Fighting Irish finished with just 11 turnovers to seven for the Hokies, but they were fighting uphill virtually the whole game.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies continuing ability to shoot from downtown - they were 11 for 18 from 3-point territory - makes them a danger every time they take the floor, but it is their continuing attention to improved defense that stands out most this year.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish head home to face Syracuse on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies remain at home to face Boston College on Saturday.
---
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|36.0
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|35.8
|Three Point %
|39.2
|72.9
|Free Throw %
|82.0
|+ 3
|Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin
|28.0
|+ 2
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|41.0
|+ 2
|John Mooney made dunk
|1:09
|Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|1:09
|Dane Goodwin missed layup
|1:09
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Robinson, stolen by Dane Goodwin
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Ty Outlaw
|1:39
|D.J. Harvey missed free throw
|1:39
|Personal foul on Ty Outlaw
|1:39
|Out of bounds turnover on Justin Robinson
|1:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|81
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|33-55 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-13 (53.8%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|25
|Offensive
|13
|2
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|10
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 10-4
|77.4 PPG
|42 RPG
|14.5 APG
|10 Virginia Tech 12-1
|81.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|T. Gibbs G
|14.2 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.8 APG
|35.3 FG%
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|13.0 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|54.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Gibbs G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.1
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|61.1
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|24
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Goodwin
|26
|3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|L. Nelligan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Pflueger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Djogo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Doherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|30
|13
|2
|5
|11
|10
|23/56
|13/34
|7/13
|13
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|34
|21
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9/18
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|5
|A. Hill
|36
|17
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/8
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|N. Alexander-Walker
|32
|17
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|7/8
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|35
|7
|3
|8
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|W. Bede
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Outlaw
|28
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|P. Horne
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Wilkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|24
|19
|5
|1
|7
|13
|33/55
|11/18
|4/5
|2
|22