ND
VATECH

No Text

Outlaw helps No. 10 Hokies down Fighting Irish, 81-66

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 01, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ty Outlaw hit three 3-pointers in a 22-9 second-half run and No. 10 Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame 81-66 on Tuesday.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the way with 21 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill scored 17 apiece and Outlaw finished with 14 for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia Tech led just 49-44 before Alexander-Walker sparked the run with a pair of driving baskets.

T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points, 13 in the second half, as Notre Dame (10-4, 0-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped. D.J. Harvey added 16 and Nate Laszewski had 14.

Outlaw's first 3-pointer gave Virginia Tech a 60-47 lead, and his third made it 71-53. The Fighting Irish closed to within 71-60 with just under four minutes to play, but after a timeout by the Hokies, Outlaw hit again from behind the arc to settle them down.

Virginia Tech seemed in control for much of the first half, but after a 15-2 run gave the Hokies a 28-15 lead, Notre Dame scored 13 of the last 15 points to be within 30-28 at the break. Virginia had a 9-2 edge in turnovers forced in the half, and a 12-3 advantage in points off them.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish hurt themselves badly with nine turnovers in the first half, all coming before Virginia Tech had its first with 3:24 left in the half. The Fighting Irish finished with just 11 turnovers to seven for the Hokies, but they were fighting uphill virtually the whole game.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies continuing ability to shoot from downtown - they were 11 for 18 from 3-point territory - makes them a danger every time they take the floor, but it is their continuing attention to improved defense that stands out most this year.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish head home to face Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies remain at home to face Boston College on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Gibbs
10 G
J. Robinson
5 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
36.0 Field Goal % 46.4
35.8 Three Point % 39.2
72.9 Free Throw % 82.0
+ 3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 28.0
+ 2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 41.0
+ 2 John Mooney made dunk 1:09
  Offensive rebound by John Mooney 1:09
  Dane Goodwin missed layup 1:09
  Bad pass turnover on Justin Robinson, stolen by Dane Goodwin 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Ty Outlaw 1:39
  D.J. Harvey missed free throw 1:39
  Personal foul on Ty Outlaw 1:39
  Out of bounds turnover on Justin Robinson 1:51
Team Stats
Points 66 81
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 33-55 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 25
Offensive 13 2
Defensive 17 22
Team 3 1
Assists 13 19
Steals 2 5
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 10 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
T. Gibbs G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
21 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Notre Dame 10-4 283866
home team logo 10 Virginia Tech 12-1 305181
VATECH -11, O/U 141.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
VATECH -11, O/U 141.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Notre Dame 10-4 77.4 PPG 42 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 10 Virginia Tech 12-1 81.5 PPG 38 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
10
T. Gibbs G 14.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.8 APG 35.3 FG%
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 13.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.8 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
10
T. Gibbs G 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 21 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
41.1 FG% 60.0
38.2 3PT FG% 61.1
53.8 FT% 80.0
Notre Dame
Starters
T. Gibbs
D. Harvey
J. Mooney
P. Hubb
J. Durham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 38 19 1 4 0 0 2 2 6/13 5/10 2/3 1 0
D. Harvey 33 16 7 0 1 0 1 1 6/13 1/5 3/6 1 6
J. Mooney 27 9 10 2 0 1 2 1 3/4 1/1 2/4 5 5
P. Hubb 37 3 3 3 0 0 2 0 1/10 1/8 0/0 1 2
J. Durham 14 2 2 2 0 4 2 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
Starters
T. Gibbs
D. Harvey
J. Mooney
P. Hubb
J. Durham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 38 19 1 4 0 0 2 2 6/13 5/10 2/3 1 0
D. Harvey 33 16 7 0 1 0 1 1 6/13 1/5 3/6 1 6
J. Mooney 27 9 10 2 0 1 2 1 3/4 1/1 2/4 5 5
P. Hubb 37 3 3 3 0 0 2 0 1/10 1/8 0/0 1 2
J. Durham 14 2 2 2 0 4 2 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
N. Laszewski
D. Goodwin
L. Nelligan
R. Pflueger
N. Djogo
R. Carmody
C. Doherty
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Laszewski 24 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 5/9 4/8 0/0 0 1
D. Goodwin 26 3 6 2 1 0 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 3
L. Nelligan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Pflueger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Djogo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carmody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Doherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 30 13 2 5 11 10 23/56 13/34 7/13 13 17
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
W. Bede
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 34 21 7 2 0 1 1 4 9/18 1/2 2/2 2 5
A. Hill 36 17 4 4 1 0 0 0 7/8 3/4 0/0 0 4
N. Alexander-Walker 32 17 4 2 2 0 2 3 7/8 1/1 2/3 0 4
J. Robinson 35 7 3 8 2 0 4 2 3/9 1/2 0/0 0 3
W. Bede 22 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
W. Bede
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 34 21 7 2 0 1 1 4 9/18 1/2 2/2 2 5
A. Hill 36 17 4 4 1 0 0 0 7/8 3/4 0/0 0 4
N. Alexander-Walker 32 17 4 2 2 0 2 3 7/8 1/1 2/3 0 4
J. Robinson 35 7 3 8 2 0 4 2 3/9 1/2 0/0 0 3
W. Bede 22 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Outlaw
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 28 14 5 0 0 0 0 1 5/9 4/7 0/0 0 5
P. Horne 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
I. Wilkins 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 24 19 5 1 7 13 33/55 11/18 4/5 2 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores