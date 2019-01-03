BOISE
WYO

No Text

Hobbs, Jessup lead Boise State past Wyoming 69-55

  • Jan 03, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Alex Hobbs scored 17 points with seven rebounds and six assists as Boise State beat Wyoming 69-55 in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Hobbs was 7 of 14 from the field for the Broncos (6-8, 1-0). Justinian Jessup added 14 points on four 3-pointers before fouling out late and Derrick Alston chipped in 10.

Boise State shot 42 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for Wyoming.

Hobbs, Jessup and Pat Dembley each drained a 3-pointer early in the first half to help the Broncos to a 15-8 lead and they pushed it to 33-22 at the break.

RJ Williams dunked and Jessup sank a 3 to start the second half, stretching Boise State's lead to 42-27 with 15:40 to play and the Broncos led by double figures the rest of the way.

Freshman Trace Young scored 16 points to lead the Cowboys (4-10, 0-1).

Key Players
J. Jessup
J. James
37.8 Min. Per Game 37.8
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
41.3 Field Goal % 38.1
41.1 Three Point % 25.4
74.2 Free Throw % 75.9
  Offensive rebound by David Wacker 7.0
  Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Trevon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Trevon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Shooting foul on Malek Harwell 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor 43.0
  Justin James missed jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin James 52.0
  Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Defensive rebound by David Wacker 1:20
  Hunter Thompson missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1:20
Team Stats
Points 69 55
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 14-40 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 22 21
Team 1 5
Assists 13 7
Steals 8 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 6 15
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
A. Hobbs G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
11
T. Young G
16 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Boise State 6-8 333669
home team logo Wyoming 4-10 223355
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 6-8 69.9 PPG 35.9 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Wyoming 4-10 70.2 PPG 36.9 RPG 9.9 APG
Key Players
34
A. Hobbs G 8.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.2 APG 41.4 FG%
11
T. Young G 16.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
34
A. Hobbs G 17 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
11
T. Young G 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
42.4 FG% 35.0
30.8 3PT FG% 37.5
73.3 FT% 87.5
Boise State
Starters
A. Hobbs
J. Jessup
R. Williams
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 36 17 7 6 2 0 0 0 7/14 2/5 1/1 2 5
J. Jessup 34 14 3 1 2 0 1 5 4/8 4/7 2/2 0 3
R. Williams 8 7 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/2 1/2 2 2
Z. Haney 13 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/0 2/2 0 1
M. Dickinson 35 3 2 2 1 0 0 2 1/7 1/6 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Alston
P. Dembley
D. Wacker
M. Harwell
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Alston 22 10 3 1 0 0 0 5 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 2
P. Dembley 18 9 4 0 0 0 3 0 4/8 1/3 0/1 2 2
D. Wacker 27 5 7 2 1 2 2 3 0/2 0/0 5/7 2 5
M. Harwell 7 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 32 13 8 2 6 19 25/59 8/26 11/15 10 22
Wyoming
Starters
T. Young
J. Naughton
A. Banks
J. James
H. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Young 36 16 3 0 0 0 2 1 6/8 3/4 1/1 0 3
J. Naughton 28 10 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 6/6 0 2
A. Banks 35 8 1 2 0 0 3 2 2/2 0/0 4/4 0 1
J. James 40 7 14 3 2 0 6 3 1/14 1/5 4/4 1 13
H. Thompson 27 6 3 0 0 0 1 4 1/6 1/3 3/5 1 2
Bench
B. Porter
T. Taylor
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
J. Hendricks
B. Belt
T. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Porter 14 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 1 0
T. Taylor 20 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 0
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 25 7 2 0 15 15 14/40 6/16 21/24 4 21
NCAA BB Scores