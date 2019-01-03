Hobbs, Jessup lead Boise State past Wyoming 69-55
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Alex Hobbs scored 17 points with seven rebounds and six assists as Boise State beat Wyoming 69-55 in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.
Hobbs was 7 of 14 from the field for the Broncos (6-8, 1-0). Justinian Jessup added 14 points on four 3-pointers before fouling out late and Derrick Alston chipped in 10.
Boise State shot 42 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for Wyoming.
Hobbs, Jessup and Pat Dembley each drained a 3-pointer early in the first half to help the Broncos to a 15-8 lead and they pushed it to 33-22 at the break.
RJ Williams dunked and Jessup sank a 3 to start the second half, stretching Boise State's lead to 42-27 with 15:40 to play and the Broncos led by double figures the rest of the way.
Freshman Trace Young scored 16 points to lead the Cowboys (4-10, 0-1).
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|55
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|14-40 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|13
|7
|Steals
|8
|2
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|15
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 6-8
|69.9 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Wyoming 4-10
|70.2 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|9.9 APG
|
|42.4
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|36
|17
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7/14
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|5
|J. Jessup
|34
|14
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4/8
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|R. Williams
|8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|Z. Haney
|13
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Dickinson
|35
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Young
|36
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/8
|3/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|J. Naughton
|28
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|2
|A. Banks
|35
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. James
|40
|7
|14
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|1/14
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|13
|H. Thompson
|27
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|2
