McMurray scores 25, SMU beats Tulane 74-65

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 04, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 25 points and SMU never trailed in winning its fourth straight and eighth of the last nine with a 74-65 victory over Tulane on Friday night.

McMurray was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 9 of 15 overall. Ethan Chargois added 14 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. On Nov. 29, 2018, Whitt had SMU's first triple-double since 1999.

The Mustangs led 61-45 on Chargois' jumper with 7:57 left in the game. Tulane had a 14-4 run that included seven points in a 21-second span to get the deficit down to six. But Chargois answered with a 3-pointer with 2:11 left and the Mustangs held on.

SMU (10-4, 2-0) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 35-25 at the break. The Mustangs had a 9-0 run early in the second half to take their largest lead at 46-28.

Samir Sehic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Cornish added 17 points and Caleb Daniels scored 14 for Tulane (4-10, 0-2).

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
C. Daniels
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
49.2 Field Goal % 46.4
16.7 Three Point % 33.9
64.3 Free Throw % 66.2
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Daniels 1.0
+ 2 Samir Sehic made dunk 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Samir Sehic 0.0
  Caleb Daniels missed driving layup 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Samir Sehic 8.0
  Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Cornish 8.0
+ 1 Samir Sehic made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
Team Stats
Points 74 65
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 22-64 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-28 (21.4%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 43
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 22 27
Team 6 5
Assists 14 12
Steals 6 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
J. McMurray G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
S. Sehic F
20 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST
12T
Tulane
Starters
S. Sehic
J. Cornish
C. Daniels
S. Barrett
B. Koka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 34 20 15 1 0 1 2 3 7/12 1/4 5/6 6 9
J. Cornish 36 17 4 1 1 0 1 2 6/17 2/10 3/5 0 4
C. Daniels 38 14 6 3 0 0 0 3 5/18 0/5 4/4 3 3
S. Barrett 16 5 2 4 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 2
B. Koka 10 1 3 0 0 1 2 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 1
Starters
S. Sehic
J. Cornish
C. Daniels
S. Barrett
B. Koka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 34 20 15 1 0 1 2 3 7/12 1/4 5/6 6 9
J. Cornish 36 17 4 1 1 0 1 2 6/17 2/10 3/5 0 4
C. Daniels 38 14 6 3 0 0 0 3 5/18 0/5 4/4 3 3
S. Barrett 16 5 2 4 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 2
B. Koka 10 1 3 0 0 1 2 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 1
Bench
C. Crabtree
K. Zhang
B. Ajang
M. Wood
B. Paul
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
C. Galic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Crabtree 23 5 4 2 1 0 1 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4
K. Zhang 31 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 1/9 1/4 0/0 0 1
B. Ajang 6 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Wood 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 38 12 4 2 11 20 22/64 6/28 15/19 11 27
