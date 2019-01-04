McMurray scores 25, SMU beats Tulane 74-65
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 25 points and SMU never trailed in winning its fourth straight and eighth of the last nine with a 74-65 victory over Tulane on Friday night.
McMurray was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 9 of 15 overall. Ethan Chargois added 14 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. On Nov. 29, 2018, Whitt had SMU's first triple-double since 1999.
The Mustangs led 61-45 on Chargois' jumper with 7:57 left in the game. Tulane had a 14-4 run that included seven points in a 21-second span to get the deficit down to six. But Chargois answered with a 3-pointer with 2:11 left and the Mustangs held on.
SMU (10-4, 2-0) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 35-25 at the break. The Mustangs had a 9-0 run early in the second half to take their largest lead at 46-28.
Samir Sehic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Cornish added 17 points and Caleb Daniels scored 14 for Tulane (4-10, 0-2).
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|65
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|22-64 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|6-28 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|43
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|18.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
21
|S. Sehic F
|11.0 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|0.6 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McMurray G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|S. Sehic F
|20 PTS
|15 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|35
|25
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9/15
|5/9
|2/5
|0
|2
|E. Chargois
|25
|14
|6
|2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5/13
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|4
|J. Whitt Jr.
|35
|11
|11
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4/13
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|7
|J. Foster
|27
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/10
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|2
|I. Mike
|35
|6
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dixon
|26
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|F. Hunt
|17
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|33
|14
|6
|5
|11
|18
|24/60
|7/19
|19/26
|11
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|34
|20
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7/12
|1/4
|5/6
|6
|9
|J. Cornish
|36
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/17
|2/10
|3/5
|0
|4
|C. Daniels
|38
|14
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/18
|0/5
|4/4
|3
|3
|S. Barrett
|16
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Koka
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Crabtree
|23
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|K. Zhang
|31
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Ajang
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wood
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|38
|12
|4
|2
|11
|20
|22/64
|6/28
|15/19
|11
|27