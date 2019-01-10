Cumberland sparks Cincinnati past Tulsa 70-65 in OT
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored six of his 14 points after regulation and Cincinnati rallied to beat Tulsa 70-65 in overtime Thursday night.
Cane Broome added 16 points off the bench for the Bearcats (13-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) and his jumper with a foot on the 3-point line knotted the score at 58 with 1.2 seconds left in regulation. Keith Williams scored 14 before fouling out and Tre Scott pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds as Cincinnati ended Tulsa's 15-game home win streak.
DaQuan Jeffries had a 3-pointer and a jumper sandwiched around a Cumberland 3-pointer to give the Golden Hurricane (11-5, 1-2) a 63-61 lead early in the extra period. Cumberland's 3-point play put Cincinnati up 64-63, Trevor Moore sank a 3 and Scott followed with a layup to cap an 8-0 run, leaving the Bearcats ahead 69-63 with 1:12 left.
Jeffries led Tulsa with 14 points, while Jeriah Horne and Elijah Joiner both scored 11. The Golden Hurricane lost their fifth straight to Cincinnati despite shooting 61 percent from distance (14 of 23). The Bearcats had a 13-8 advantage in points off turnovers, a 12-4 margin in second-chance points and got off 19 more shots than Tulsa.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|65
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-31 (29.0%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|15
|4
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|21
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 13-3
|75.1 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Tulsa 11-5
|71.6 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|C. Broome G
|8.1 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
2
|D. Jeffries G
|13.8 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Broome G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|D. Jeffries G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|29.0
|3PT FG%
|60.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|14
|2
|4
|5/16
|2/8
|2/3
|4
|35
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|14
|4
|0
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|5
|32
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Scott
|12
|9
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|J. Jenifer
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Brooks
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|16
|2
|6
|6/12
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Moore
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|26
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|E. Nsoseme
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Fredericks
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|30
|13
|27/65
|9/31
|7/9
|19
|225
|15
|4
|11
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|14
|4
|2
|4/4
|3/3
|3/5
|5
|26
|1
|1
|5
|1
|3
|C. Scott
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|L. Korita
|8
|4
|5
|3/11
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. Taplin
|7
|5
|3
|2/7
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|5
|0
|5
|M. Igbanu
|5
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|34
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|11
|6
|1
|4/5
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|E. Joiner
|11
|5
|3
|2/5
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Falokun
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hewitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deline Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|33
|17
|19/46
|14/23
|13/21
|16
|225
|4
|2
|21
|5
|28
