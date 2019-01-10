CINCY
Cumberland sparks Cincinnati past Tulsa 70-65 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored six of his 14 points after regulation and Cincinnati rallied to beat Tulsa 70-65 in overtime Thursday night.

Cane Broome added 16 points off the bench for the Bearcats (13-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) and his jumper with a foot on the 3-point line knotted the score at 58 with 1.2 seconds left in regulation. Keith Williams scored 14 before fouling out and Tre Scott pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds as Cincinnati ended Tulsa's 15-game home win streak.

DaQuan Jeffries had a 3-pointer and a jumper sandwiched around a Cumberland 3-pointer to give the Golden Hurricane (11-5, 1-2) a 63-61 lead early in the extra period. Cumberland's 3-point play put Cincinnati up 64-63, Trevor Moore sank a 3 and Scott followed with a layup to cap an 8-0 run, leaving the Bearcats ahead 69-63 with 1:12 left.

Jeffries led Tulsa with 14 points, while Jeriah Horne and Elijah Joiner both scored 11. The Golden Hurricane lost their fifth straight to Cincinnati despite shooting 61 percent from distance (14 of 23). The Bearcats had a 13-8 advantage in points off turnovers, a 12-4 margin in second-chance points and got off 19 more shots than Tulsa.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 70 65
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 22 28
Team 3 3
Assists 13 17
Steals 15 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 11 21
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
C. Broome G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
2
D. Jeffries G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Cincinnati 13-3 28301270
home team logo Tulsa 11-5 2632765
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 13-3 75.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Tulsa 11-5 71.6 PPG 39.7 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
15
C. Broome G 8.1 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.4 APG 42.5 FG%
2
D. Jeffries G 13.8 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.1 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
15
C. Broome G 16 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
2
D. Jeffries G 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 41.3
29.0 3PT FG% 60.9
77.8 FT% 61.9
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 14 2 4 5/16 2/8 2/3 4 35 0 0 4 0 2
K. Williams 14 4 0 6/11 2/5 0/0 5 32 3 0 2 1 3
T. Scott 12 9 1 5/7 0/0 2/2 1 31 2 0 2 2 7
J. Jenifer 2 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 0
N. Brooks 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 23 3 3 0 3 1
Bench
C. Broome
T. Moore
L. Johnson
E. Nsoseme
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 16 2 6 6/12 2/7 2/2 2 32 2 0 2 0 2
T. Moore 9 3 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 2 26 3 0 0 1 2
L. Johnson 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 5 0 1 0 0 1
E. Nsoseme 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 3
R. Fredericks 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 1
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 13 27/65 9/31 7/9 19 225 15 4 11 8 22
Tulsa
Starters
D. Jeffries
C. Scott
L. Korita
S. Taplin
M. Igbanu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 14 4 2 4/4 3/3 3/5 5 26 1 1 5 1 3
C. Scott 9 4 1 3/9 3/3 0/0 3 34 1 0 3 1 3
L. Korita 8 4 5 3/11 2/5 0/0 0 32 0 0 1 0 4
S. Taplin 7 5 3 2/7 2/5 1/2 2 36 2 0 5 0 5
M. Igbanu 5 4 1 1/3 0/0 3/6 2 34 0 1 4 2 2
Bench
J. Horne
E. Joiner
C. Barnes
S. Falokun
A. Foree
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
D. Jackson
L. Deline Jr.
Z. Moore
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 11 6 1 4/5 2/3 1/2 1 26 0 0 1 1 5
E. Joiner 11 5 3 2/5 2/4 5/6 2 28 0 0 2 0 5
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Falokun 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 33 17 19/46 14/23 13/21 16 225 4 2 21 5 28
