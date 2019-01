SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Tahj Eaddy scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half, including three free throws with 1.9 seconds to play and Santa Clara defeated Pepperdine 67-67 on Thursday night.

Eaddy's heroics were set up after he only made 1 of 2 from the line to give the Broncos a 64-62 lead with 19 seconds remaining. Colbey Ross then drove down the line and made the tying basket at 8.3 seconds. However, he failed on his chance to convert a 3-point play.

Josip Vrankic matched his career high of 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos (10-7, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Eaddy was 10 of 15 from the field and combined with Vrankic to go 6 of 8 from 3-point range as the Broncs shot 51 percent.

Ross and Kessler Edwards had 3 points apiece for the Waves (8-9, 1-2), who led 37-29 at the half.

