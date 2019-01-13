ARIZ
Jeter scores 23 as Arizona routs Cal 87-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Arizona came out sluggish offensively Saturday night, but feeding the ball inside to Chase Jeter proved a good remedy.

Jeter scored a career-high 23 points and Arizona rolled past California 87-65 to complete a Bay Area road sweep.

The Wildcats (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12) found their rhythm late in the first half, taking a 12-point lead into the break and then turning the game into a rout in the second half as they extended their winning streak to six games.

Jeter, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Duke, added nine rebounds and Brandon Williams scored 16 points for Arizona, which has swept Cal and Stanford in each of its past three trips to the Bay Area.

''We scouted a lot for how (Cal) plays defense,'' Jeter said. ''They're still a great team, but we were able to pick apart their defense a little bit, especially in that zone.''

Justice Sueing tied his career high with 27 points to lead Cal. The Bears (5-11, 0-4) were anticipating a boost from the return of leading scorer Paris Austin, but the point guard was held to eight points and two assists on just 2-for-8 shooting.

Cal, which has lost five straight, shot just 34.5 percent (20 for 58) from the field. But coach Wyking Jones was most concerned about his team's defensive effort throughout the night.

''Before the game, I challenged our guys to pick up their sense of urgency defensively,'' Jones said, ''and just for whatever reason, we didn't have it tonight. . We have to improve our sense of urgency on the defensive end. It's a major, major problem for us right now.''

Arizona made just five of its first 15 shots, but then Jeter began having his way inside and his teammates heated up on the perimeter.

The Wildcats scored points on 21 of 23 possessions for a stretch that bridged the first and second halves.

Arizona got the Bears in early foul trouble and took advantage, hitting 10 of 11 from the free throw line and taking a 40-28 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: After a narrow win over Stanford that came down to the last minute, the Wildcats got a well-rounded team performance to remain unbeaten in the conference.

Cal: The Bears need to rework Austin into their offensive attack and find an interior defensive presence if they're to turn things around in the win column.

TURNING POINT

Arizona closed the first half on a 12-4 run, including an accidental tipin from Cal center Connor Vanover just before the buzzer, and the Wildcats were in control from that point on.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Ira Lee threw down a tomahawk dunk midway through the second half and celebrated while looking toward his Arizona teammates on the bench.

HE SAID IT

Sueing after his career-best 27-point effort: ''Regardless of how I performed, it wasn't good enough and it doesn't matter because we lost the game.''

UP NEXT

Arizona returns home Thursday to host Oregon, which plays USC on Sunday before its trip to the desert.

Cal plays Thursday at Washington State, which is winless over its first three conference games.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter

Key Players
B. Williams
P. Austin
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
37.3 Field Goal % 47.5
29.2 Three Point % 35.0
77.8 Free Throw % 73.5
+ 3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 3 Justice Sueing made 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Offensive rebound by California 45.0
  Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee 47.0
+ 2 Alex Barcello made reverse layup, assist by Emmanuel Akot 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Akot 1:06
  Andre Kelly missed layup, blocked by Ira Lee 1:08
  Defensive rebound by California 1:24
  Emmanuel Akot missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Devonaire Doutrive 1:29
  Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:31
Team Stats
Points 87 65
Field Goals 32-57 (56.1%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 28
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 26 13
Team 5 5
Assists 15 7
Steals 3 5
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Jeter F
23 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
10
J. Sueing F
27 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Arizona 13-4 404787
home team logo California 5-11 283765
CAL +7.5, O/U 144
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
CAL +7.5, O/U 144
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona 13-4 74.8 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo California 5-11 72.7 PPG 31.3 RPG 10.7 APG
Key Players
4
C. Jeter F 13.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 0.5 APG 64.3 FG%
10
J. Sueing F 14.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.7 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Jeter F 23 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
10
J. Sueing F 27 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
56.1 FG% 34.5
42.1 3PT FG% 34.8
88.2 FT% 70.8
Arizona
Starters
C. Jeter
B. Williams
J. Coleman
B. Randolph
E. Akot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jeter 23 9 0 8/11 0/0 7/8 2 27 0 1 0 3 6
B. Williams 16 1 4 5/7 2/3 4/4 1 31 0 1 5 0 1
J. Coleman 13 1 5 4/7 2/3 3/4 1 32 1 0 3 0 1
B. Randolph 12 4 2 4/9 3/5 1/1 4 24 0 0 0 0 4
E. Akot 6 3 2 3/5 0/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
A. Barcello
R. Luther
I. Lee
D. Smith
D. Doutrive
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Barcello 6 1 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1
R. Luther 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 2 1 3
I. Lee 4 7 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 5 0 2 5
D. Smith 3 2 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 2
D. Doutrive 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 0
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 33 15 32/57 8/19 15/17 20 200 3 7 12 7 26
California
Starters
J. Sueing
D. McNeill
P. Austin
C. Vanover
M. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sueing 27 5 2 8/13 2/5 9/10 4 35 1 0 2 3 2
D. McNeill 9 1 1 3/12 3/10 0/0 1 34 1 0 0 0 1
P. Austin 8 2 2 2/8 0/0 4/6 1 35 0 0 3 0 2
C. Vanover 7 4 0 2/11 2/5 1/2 1 16 2 0 0 3 1
M. Bradley 6 4 1 2/7 1/3 1/4 1 34 1 0 3 2 2
Bench
J. Gordon
A. Kelly
G. Anticevich
J. Harris-Dyson
R. Davis
J. Orender
J. Erving
J. Zhao
D. Serge
B. Welle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gordon 4 3 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 14 0 0 0 0 3
A. Kelly 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 1 1 2 0
G. Anticevich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 0
J. Harris-Dyson 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 0 2
R. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Zhao - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 23 7 20/58 8/23 17/24 17 200 5 1 11 10 13
NCAA BB Scores