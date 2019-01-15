DAVID
Saint Joseph's knocks off A10-leader Davidson 61-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Chris Clover scored 18 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining and Saint Joseph's beat Atlantic 10 Conference-leader Davidson 61-60 on Tuesday night.

Following Clover's 3, Davidson missed a layup and a free throw. On the next possession, Jared Bynum missed a free throw for Saint Joseph's and Jon Axel Gudmundsson grabbed the defensive board with 26 seconds to play. After a Davison timeout, Kellan Grady missed two shots and KiShawn Pritchett a third to end it.

Clover was 4 of 5 from long range. Bynum had 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Charlie Brown Jr. had 11 points for Saint Joseph's (8-9, 1-4), who snapped a three-game losing skid against Davidson (12-5, 3-1).

Gudmundsson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton added 13 points and Grady had 11. Frampton shot 4 of 8 from long range but the rest of the team was just 5 of 21.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
J. Bynum
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.7 Field Goal % 40.5
33.0 Three Point % 28.6
82.9 Free Throw % 72.7
  Offensive rebound by Davidson 0.0
  KiShawn Pritchett missed jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett 0.0
  Kellan Grady missed jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Davidson 6.0
  Kellan Grady missed jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 26.0
  Jared Bynum missed free throw 26.0
  Personal foul on Kellan Grady 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Troy Holston 33.0
  Luka Brajkovic missed free throw 33.0
Team Stats
Points 60 61
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 26 26
Team 4 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 4
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
14 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
C. Clover G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 12-5 312960
home team logo Saint Joseph's 8-9 263561
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 12-5 72.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 8-9 70.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
3
J. Gudmundsson G 16.2 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.3 APG 44.7 FG%
15
C. Clover G 4.8 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.4 APG 34.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Gudmundsson G 14 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
15
C. Clover G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 40.7
32.1 3PT FG% 37.0
42.9 FT% 77.8
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
L. Brajkovic
Bench
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 5 3 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 3
D. Kovacevic 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 1
B. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 35 12 24/61 9/28 3/7 15 200 5 0 9 9 26
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Clover
J. Bynum
C. Brown
A. Longpre
T. Funk
Bench
T. Holston
M. Lodge
L. Edwards
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holston 11 3 0 4/7 3/6 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 0 3
M. Lodge 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 2 1 2 3
L. Edwards 0 4 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 3 0 4
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 31 12 22/54 10/27 7/9 13 200 4 2 10 5 26
NCAA BB Scores