Saint Joseph's knocks off A10-leader Davidson 61-60
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Chris Clover scored 18 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining and Saint Joseph's beat Atlantic 10 Conference-leader Davidson 61-60 on Tuesday night.
Following Clover's 3, Davidson missed a layup and a free throw. On the next possession, Jared Bynum missed a free throw for Saint Joseph's and Jon Axel Gudmundsson grabbed the defensive board with 26 seconds to play. After a Davison timeout, Kellan Grady missed two shots and KiShawn Pritchett a third to end it.
Clover was 4 of 5 from long range. Bynum had 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Charlie Brown Jr. had 11 points for Saint Joseph's (8-9, 1-4), who snapped a three-game losing skid against Davidson (12-5, 3-1).
Gudmundsson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton added 13 points and Grady had 11. Frampton shot 4 of 8 from long range but the rest of the team was just 5 of 21.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|33.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|82.9
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Offensive rebound by Davidson
|0.0
|KiShawn Pritchett missed jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett
|0.0
|Kellan Grady missed jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Davidson
|6.0
|Kellan Grady missed jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|26.0
|Jared Bynum missed free throw
|26.0
|Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Troy Holston
|33.0
|Luka Brajkovic missed free throw
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|61
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 12-5
|72.2 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Saint Joseph's 8-9
|70.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|16.2 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|4.3 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
15
|C. Clover G
|4.8 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|0.4 APG
|34.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gudmundsson G
|14 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|C. Clover G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|14
|12
|2
|6/14
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|4
|8
|L. Frampton
|13
|2
|2
|4/10
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Grady
|11
|5
|0
|5/14
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|K. Pritchett
|8
|5
|4
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|L. Brajkovic
|7
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clover
|18
|2
|1
|6/11
|4/5
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bynum
|12
|7
|9
|4/9
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|C. Brown
|11
|4
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Longpre
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Funk
|2
|6
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holston
|11
|3
|0
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Lodge
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|L. Edwards
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|31
|12
|22/54
|10/27
|7/9
|13
|200
|4
|2
|10
|5
|26
