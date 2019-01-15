PHILADELPHIA (AP) Chris Clover scored 18 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining and Saint Joseph's beat Atlantic 10 Conference-leader Davidson 61-60 on Tuesday night.

Following Clover's 3, Davidson missed a layup and a free throw. On the next possession, Jared Bynum missed a free throw for Saint Joseph's and Jon Axel Gudmundsson grabbed the defensive board with 26 seconds to play. After a Davison timeout, Kellan Grady missed two shots and KiShawn Pritchett a third to end it.

Clover was 4 of 5 from long range. Bynum had 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Charlie Brown Jr. had 11 points for Saint Joseph's (8-9, 1-4), who snapped a three-game losing skid against Davidson (12-5, 3-1).

Gudmundsson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton added 13 points and Grady had 11. Frampton shot 4 of 8 from long range but the rest of the team was just 5 of 21.

