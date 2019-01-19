No. 17 NC State holds off Notre Dame 77-73 after Wake loss
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) No. 17 North Carolina State left coach Kevin Keatts with a hoarse voice Saturday.
A strong finish against the pesky Fighting Irish was the only medicine Keatts needed.
C.J. Bryce hit key free throws en route to 23 points, and the Wolfpack withstood several second-half challenges from Notre Dame in a 77-73 victory.
''Excuse my voice - I'm glad to get out of here with a win,'' Keatts joked after N.C. State (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) used four free throws from Devon Daniels in the final 32 seconds to hold off the Fighting Irish (11-7, 1-4). ''I thought we finished the game.''
That wasn't the case last Tuesday, when NC State fell way behind Wake Forest, tied it with about six minutes left in the second half and still lost, 71-67.
''When we got down 22 against Wake and stormed back, we did not finish the game,'' Keatts said. ''Give Devon a lot of credit - he made four really good free throws at the end. (The Fighting Irish) are tough. We knew coming in we had to defend all five positions. We knew coming in we had to defend the 3-point line.''
T.J. Gibbs made three free throws and fed John Mooney for a dunk to pull the Irish within 75-73 with 12.3 seconds left. But Daniels made his final two free throws, and the Wolfpack prevailed.
Bryce hit 9 of 14 shots, including all five of his 3-point attempts. Torin Dorn had 13 points with nine rebounds, and Derek Funderburk added 11 points.
Mooney had his ACC-leading 10th double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds, and freshman Dane Goodwin tied his career-high with 19 points - 17 in the second half on 7-of-9 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. Gibbs had 13 points and D.J. Harvey added 10 for the Irish, who made just 7 of 28 3-pointers (25 percent) and shot 24 of 59 from the field (40.7 percent).
''To beat one of the better teams in this league, we're going to have to shoot better than 40 percent,'' Brey said. ''(The Wolfpack) are really gifted offensively, and they beat us up in the paint. We battled, but they were men and we're a little young.''
BIG PICTURE
NC State: The Wolfpack set season lows in field-goal percentage (37 percent) and 3-point shooting (20.7 percent) in the 71-67 loss at Wake Forest. They beat the Irish with 43.5 percent shooting, including 36.8 percent from deep, including the 5-for-5 effort by Bryce, who also played for Keatts at UNC Wilmington.
''I've been waiting on (Bryce),'' Keatts said. ''That's the guy who played well (at UNC Wilmington) when he played for me. This was, by far, his best game in an NC State uniform.''
Notre Dame: Fighting Irish again endured scoring droughts at inopportune times - going 2:31 while hitting 2 of 12 in the first half, then pulling within one with 8:26 to play and going more than three minutes without a field goal.
FESTIVE ATMOSPHERE
As Winter Storm Harper chilled the area, the less-than-capacity crowd at the Purcell Pavilion celebrated by wearing Hawaiian shirts and leis. One enterprising student even brought a surfboard to the game.
UP NEXT
NC State: At Louisville on Thursday.
Notre Dame: At Georgia Tech on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|35.3
|32.6
|Three Point %
|37.1
|64.3
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|Defensive rebound by D.J. Harvey
|4.0
|Jericole Hellems missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Jericole Hellems missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on D.J. Harvey
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
|5.0
|T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Dane Goodwin
|11.0
|+ 2
|John Mooney made dunk, assist by T.J. Gibbs
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|73
|Field Goals
|30-69 (43.5%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|38
|Offensive
|13
|9
|Defensive
|29
|28
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|17 NC State 15-3
|87.3 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|17.4 APG
|Notre Dame 11-7
|74.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|C. Bryce G
|11.5 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
23
|D. Goodwin G
|6.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Bryce G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|D. Goodwin G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|23
|5
|3
|9/14
|5/5
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Daniels
|15
|6
|0
|5/14
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|27
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|W. Walker
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Beverly
|3
|4
|4
|1/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|E. Lockett
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|23
|5
|3
|9/14
|5/5
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Daniels
|15
|6
|0
|5/14
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|27
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|W. Walker
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Beverly
|3
|4
|4
|1/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|E. Lockett
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|13
|9
|2
|6/13
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|D. Funderburk
|11
|6
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|J. Hellems
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Harris
|2
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|42
|15
|30/69
|7/19
|10/15
|19
|200
|4
|3
|7
|13
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|19
|16
|2
|7/14
|0/3
|5/6
|2
|33
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|D. Goodwin
|19
|4
|3
|7/10
|2/3
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|T. Gibbs
|13
|3
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|7/9
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Harvey
|10
|5
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|1/3
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|P. Hubb
|8
|4
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|19
|16
|2
|7/14
|0/3
|5/6
|2
|33
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|D. Goodwin
|19
|4
|3
|7/10
|2/3
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|T. Gibbs
|13
|3
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|7/9
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Harvey
|10
|5
|1
|4/12
|1/7
|1/3
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|P. Hubb
|8
|4
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Djogo
|4
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Laszewski
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Doherty
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|R. Pflueger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Durham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nelligan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|37
|15
|24/59
|7/28
|18/24
|18
|200
|4
|4
|9
|9
|28
-
SFA
UIW74
71
2nd 1.0 ESP3
-
UMES
FAMU59
57
OT 7.0
-
STJOHN
BUTLER69
74
2nd 42.0 FOX
-
DAYTON
STBON74
71
OT 2:42 NBCS
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
71
2nd 33.0 ESP+
-
PENN
TEMPLE69
58
2nd 3:56 CBSSN
-
CAL
WASH43
54
2nd 8:32 PACN
-
ARKST
TEXST46
57
2nd 7:54 ESP+
-
MONST
EWASH81
83
2nd 14.0
-
HOW
SCST67
62
OT 1:07
-
CAMP
CHARSO39
53
2nd 15:35 ESP+
-
FRESNO
BOISE28
33
2nd 17:09 ATSN
-
NICHST
CARK49
47
2nd 11:44
-
UTEP
MTSU29
24
1st 30.80
-
SC
LSU26
40
1st 3:26 SECN
-
4UVA
1DUKE23
29
1st 5:12 ESPN
-
ALST
ALAM12
11
1st 11:54
-
UCIRV
CSN27
35
1st 3:06
-
OKLAST
IOWAST25
29
1st 3:36 ESPU
-
JACKST
PVAM9
2
1st 13:29
-
RICE
NTEXAS16
22
1st 4:31 ESP3
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR28
24
1st 5:16 ESP2
-
WYO
NMEX16
38
1st 5:21 ESP3
-
NORL
TXAMCC12
19
1st 6:41 ESP3
-
MVSU
ALCORN9
6
1st 15:42
-
ARKPB
STHRN13
17
1st 11:38
-
UMASS
VCU0
3
1st 17:15 NBCS
-
TNST
BELMONT0
0
Delay ESP+
-
NORFLK
SAV0
0
Delay
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0153 O/U
-6.5
6:35pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TOWSON
DEL0
0133 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
GWEBB0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm PACN
-
NWST
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
UNF
LIB0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
MRSHL0
0177.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
RIDER0
0139 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
GMASON0
0131.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0144.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
UNLV0
0146 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ATSN
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0147 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
21HOU
SFLA0
0131 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0131.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
WILL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCDAV0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
UAB0
0143 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0135 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
20OKLA
TEXAS0
0137 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
24MISSST
VANDY0
0147.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
PSU
MINN0
0139 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0149.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0143 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0152 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
USD
MARYCA0
0138 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
UMKC
GC0
0139.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm PACN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0142.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
AF
10NEVADA0
0141 O/U
-21.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
CSBAK0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0142 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH0
0147.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
PORT0
0151 O/U
+26.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0153 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm