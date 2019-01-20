MOST
Missouri State
Bears
8-11
away team logo
63
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Sun Jan. 20
4:00pm
BONUS
74
TF 12
home team logo
DRAKE
Drake
Bulldogs
14-5
ML: +146
DRAKE -3.5, O/U 150
ML: -167
MOST
DRAKE

No Text

Ellingson hits 7 3-pointers in Drake's 74-63 victory

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Brady Ellingson made a career-high seven 3-pointers in matching his personal best of 25 points and Drake defeated Missouri State 74-63 on Sunday.

Ellingson, a senior, made all but one of his shots from the arc and was 9-of-10 shooting overall for the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-3 Missouri Valley), who improved to 8-1 at home with their second straight win.

D.J. Wilkins added 13 points and Tremell Murphy 11 for Drake, which made 11 of 24 3-point tries. Nick McGlynn, who came in leading the MVC in points per game at 18.0 and rebounding 9.6, scored seven points with nine rebounds.

Darrel Dixon scored 15 points before fouling out with Tulio Da Silva adding 12 and Keandre Cook 11 for the Bears (8-11, 2-4).

Jared Ridder got the Bears within five with 15 minutes remaining with a 3-pointer but a 14-5 run with eight points from Murphy left Drake up 65-49 with 4:39 left.

Ellingson made five 3-pointers in the first half, including two in the final four minutes in a 10-2 run, and Drake led 37-24.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Webster
N. Norton
20 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
40.0 Field Goal % 47.8
14.3 Three Point % 40.0
81.0 Free Throw % 91.9
+ 3 Ryan Kreklow made 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Kreklow 22.0
  D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Kabir Mohammed made layup 47.0
  Backcourt turnover on Noah Thomas 1:03
  Turnover on Jarred Dixon 1:14
  Offensive foul on Jarred Dixon 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Josh Webster 1:23
+ 2 Josh Webster made reverse layup 1:28
  Shot clock violation turnover on Drake 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Tremell Murphy 2:03
Team Stats
Points 63 74
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 23 23
Team 0 2
Assists 5 16
Steals 10 10
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
J. Dixon G
15 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
22
B. Ellingson G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri State 8-11 243963
home team logo Drake 14-5 373774
DRAKE -3.5, O/U 150
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
DRAKE -3.5, O/U 150
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 8-11 75.2 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Drake 14-5 78.7 PPG 39.8 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
11
J. Dixon G 14.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.8 APG 45.5 FG%
22
B. Ellingson G 10.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.5 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Dixon G 15 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
22
B. Ellingson G 25 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 46.7
26.7 3PT FG% 45.8
55.0 FT% 87.5
Missouri State
Starters
J. Dixon
T. Da Silva
K. Cook
R. Kreklow
J. Webster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dixon 15 1 0 5/10 0/2 5/5 5 24 1 0 3 0 1
T. Da Silva 12 8 1 5/8 1/1 1/2 3 33 0 0 6 3 5
K. Cook 11 1 0 5/10 1/2 0/1 2 16 2 0 4 0 1
R. Kreklow 5 6 0 2/6 1/3 0/1 2 33 3 0 2 0 6
J. Webster 4 8 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 33 2 3 2 2 6
Starters
J. Dixon
T. Da Silva
K. Cook
R. Kreklow
J. Webster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dixon 15 1 0 5/10 0/2 5/5 5 24 1 0 3 0 1
T. Da Silva 12 8 1 5/8 1/1 1/2 3 33 0 0 6 3 5
K. Cook 11 1 0 5/10 1/2 0/1 2 16 2 0 4 0 1
R. Kreklow 5 6 0 2/6 1/3 0/1 2 33 3 0 2 0 6
J. Webster 4 8 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 33 2 3 2 2 6
Bench
K. Mohammed
J. Ridder
R. Owens
D. Scott
O. Church
J. Hall
T. Dixon
J. Wojcik
S. Wojcik
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mohammed 9 6 0 3/5 0/0 3/6 3 21 1 1 0 3 3
J. Ridder 7 2 1 2/6 1/5 2/5 0 30 1 2 0 1 1
R. Owens 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Scott 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
O. Church - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 32 5 24/52 4/15 11/20 16 200 10 6 17 9 23
Drake
Starters
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
T. Murphy
N. Thomas
N. McGlynn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 25 3 3 9/10 7/8 0/0 2 32 1 0 1 1 2
D. Wilkins 13 2 2 4/13 2/9 3/3 2 36 3 0 5 0 2
T. Murphy 11 7 3 4/7 1/2 2/2 2 25 0 0 3 2 5
N. Thomas 9 5 6 4/12 1/3 0/0 4 33 1 0 5 0 5
N. McGlynn 7 9 1 3/7 0/0 1/1 4 23 1 1 2 3 6
Starters
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
T. Murphy
N. Thomas
N. McGlynn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 25 3 3 9/10 7/8 0/0 2 32 1 0 1 1 2
D. Wilkins 13 2 2 4/13 2/9 3/3 2 36 3 0 5 0 2
T. Murphy 11 7 3 4/7 1/2 2/2 2 25 0 0 3 2 5
N. Thomas 9 5 6 4/12 1/3 0/0 4 33 1 0 5 0 5
N. McGlynn 7 9 1 3/7 0/0 1/1 4 23 1 1 2 3 6
Bench
A. Murphy
L. Robbins
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
G. Sturtz
N. Norton
C. Gholson
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Murphy 6 3 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 1 2
L. Robbins 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 2 0 1 1
S. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Pilipovic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Sturtz 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 15 3 1 0 0 0
N. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 31 16 28/60 11/24 7/8 18 200 10 4 16 8 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores