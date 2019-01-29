Jones with 20 helps Arkansas beat Georgia 70-60
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas guard Mason Jones scored 20 points and added five rebounds to help his team fend off Georgia 70-60 on Tuesday night.
The Razorbacks (12-8, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) survived the Dawgs' 56-32 advantage on the boards, but a dreadful combination of 16 turnovers and 15-for-29 free-throw shooting put the visitors in a bind and kept the Hogs afloat.
Georgia (10-10, 1-6) tied it at 52 on a William Jackson II 3-pointer with 6:23 remaining, but Arkansas freshman Isaiah Joe, who came into the game leading the SEC with 68 3s, responded with a corner triple that gave the Razorbacks a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Georgia entered the game with a renewed sense of purpose after beating Texas on January 26. The Tom Crean-led squad opened the first five minutes with an 11-2 run that included a number of hustle plays and offensive rebounds.
Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford played a role in bringing his team back by hitting his first four free throws, which was a rarity considering he came into the game shooting 56.7 percent from the line.
Razorback coach Mike Anderson decided to sit Gafford, his unquestioned star player, after he got in early foul trouble, and the forward had only scored four points in 11 minutes when he was subbed in at the 11:40 mark of the second half. He never came off the court after that, and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
Arkansas point guard Jalen Harris scored 13 points and scored his team's final three points from the line. Known for his ability to take care of the basketball, he didn't have a turnover in a team-leading 32 minutes of action.
On the other side, Nicolas Claxon tied the Dawgs' game high with 14 points on 3-of-7 shooting. His 7-for-10 output of the line was a welcome sight for the Bulldogs, whose other top scorer went 2-of-11 on free-throw attempts. He did his damage down low when Gafford was out of the game.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks' 14 blocked shots were the most for a conference game in program history. Freshman Reggie Chaney led the team with five blocks, while Gafford's four and Harris' two were key. Although the Hogs dropped a close road game at Texas Tech on January 26, they're on a two-game conference winning streak going back to a home victory against Mizzou on Jan. 23.
Georgia: The Dawgs are on a five-game conference losing streak going back to a loss at Auburn on January 12. They came into the game averaging 40.2 rebounds per game to lead the conference, but they significantly eclipsed that average against the Razorbacks with 54. At 1-6 in the SEC, the Bulldogs are one Vanderbilt victory away from tying for last place.
UP NEXT
The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Feb. 2.
The Bulldogs return home to face South Carolina the same day.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|8.5
|Pts. Per Game
|8.5
|6.2
|Ast. Per Game
|6.2
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|45.4
|Field Goal %
|36.1
|31.0
|Three Point %
|14.6
|65.0
|Free Throw %
|71.1
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|2.0
|Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyree Crump
|5.0
|Amanze Ngumezi missed layup
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Amanze Ngumezi
|10.0
|William Jackson II missed jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on William Jackson II
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|17.0
|Amanze Ngumezi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|70
|Field Goals
|19-65 (29.2%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-29 (51.7%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|60
|34
|Offensive
|20
|4
|Defensive
|31
|25
|Team
|9
|5
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|4
|14
|Turnovers
|16
|4
|Fouls
|26
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
33
|N. Claxton F
|12.8 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
13
|M. Jones G
|13.8 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|40.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Claxton F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|M. Jones G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|29.2
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|51.7
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Claxton
|14
|7
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|7/10
|4
|29
|0
|2
|4
|2
|5
|W. Jackson II
|11
|4
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|1/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Crump
|9
|3
|0
|3/13
|3/11
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Hammonds
|8
|13
|2
|3/13
|1/4
|1/2
|5
|31
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|E. Wilridge
|2
|10
|3
|0/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Claxton
|14
|7
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|7/10
|4
|29
|0
|2
|4
|2
|5
|W. Jackson II
|11
|4
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|1/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Crump
|9
|3
|0
|3/13
|3/11
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Hammonds
|8
|13
|2
|3/13
|1/4
|1/2
|5
|31
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|E. Wilridge
|2
|10
|3
|0/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ogbeide
|14
|8
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|2/11
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|A. Ngumezi
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C. Harrison
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Hightower
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|I. Sargiunas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Fagan
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|51
|12
|19/65
|7/24
|15/29
|26
|200
|2
|4
|16
|20
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|23
|6
|4
|8/14
|2/7
|5/6
|4
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|J. Harris
|13
|3
|1
|4/12
|0/2
|5/7
|3
|33
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|D. Gafford
|11
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|22
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|A. Bailey
|8
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Joe
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|23
|6
|4
|8/14
|2/7
|5/6
|4
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|J. Harris
|13
|3
|1
|4/12
|0/2
|5/7
|3
|33
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|D. Gafford
|11
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|22
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|A. Bailey
|8
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Joe
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Chaney
|6
|6
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|25
|0
|5
|1
|2
|4
|G. Osabuohien
|3
|3
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|D. Sills
|3
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Embery-Simpson
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|29
|14
|25/61
|5/21
|15/22
|23
|200
|6
|14
|4
|4
|25
-
22MISSST
BAMA71
75
2nd 1:32 SECN
-
7UK
VANDY70
35
2nd 7:50 ESPN
-
PITT
CLEM39
60
2nd 10:23 ESPU
-
OHIOST
5MICH38
50
2nd 8:05 ESP2
-
BOISE
COLOST61
53
2nd 3:22 ATSN
-
UCSC
CSBAK15
32
1st 5:53 ESP3
-
OHIO
NILL60
71
Final
-
1TENN
SC92
70
Final
-
3UVA
23NCST66
65
Final/OT
-
11KANSAS
TEXAS63
73
Final
-
NWEST
21MD52
70
Final
-
UGA
ARK60
70
Final
-
LPSCMB
LIB79
59
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH82
86
Final
-
BALLST
18BUFF59
83
Final
-
9UNC
GATECH77
54
Final
-
TOLEDO
MIAOH66
63
Final
-
MOST
VALPO55
54
Final/OT
-
24WISC
NEB62
51
Final
-
STJOES
DAYTON64
75
Final
-
8NEVADA
UNLV0
0152.5 O/U
+10.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
KENTST
WMICH0
0
PPD