Yarbrough scores 21, Illinois St. beats Loyola-Chicago 65-57
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Milik Yarbrough scored 21 points and Keyshawn Evans added 14, including four 3-pointers, to help Illinois State beat Loyola-Chicago 65-57 on Saturday night and move into a tie with the Ramblers atop the conference standings.
Zach Copeland had 11 points for Illinois State (14-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). The Redbirds have won three in a row and five of their last six.
Illinois State hit five 3-pointers, including three by Yarbrough, while outscoring the Ramblers (14-9, 7-3) 23-10 over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the first half to take a 35-25 lead into the break. Marques Townes hit a jumper to trim the deficit to six about three minutes into the second half, but Matt Chastain and Copeland made back-to-back 3s to make it 43-31 and Loyola trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.
Townes finished with 19 points and five assists, while Cameron Krutwig had 15 points and 11 rebounds, for Loyola.
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|48.0
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|36.6
|Three Point %
|41.9
|77.1
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|2.0
|Marques Townes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Cooper Kaifes
|5.0
|Clayton Custer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|12.0
|Clayton Custer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Lost ball turnover on Milik Yarbrough
|19.0
|+ 3
|Cooper Kaifes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marques Townes
|22.0
|+ 1
|Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Cooper Kaifes
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|65
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|22-48 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 14-9
|67.2 PPG
|32 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Illinois State 14-9
|71.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|M. Townes G
|14.3 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.5 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|17.0 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|49.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Townes G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|M. Yarbrough G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|19
|3
|5
|6/12
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|38
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|C. Krutwig
|15
|11
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|35
|0
|2
|3
|3
|8
|C. Custer
|8
|2
|0
|3/14
|1/12
|1/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Skokna
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Uguak
|0
|8
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/3
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|19
|3
|5
|6/12
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|38
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|C. Krutwig
|15
|11
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|35
|0
|2
|3
|3
|8
|C. Custer
|8
|2
|0
|3/14
|1/12
|1/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Skokna
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Uguak
|0
|8
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/3
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kaifes
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C. Negron
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Agunanne
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Bujdoso
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|28
|12
|20/50
|5/25
|12/18
|16
|200
|4
|3
|11
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|21
|2
|1
|7/14
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Evans
|14
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Copeland
|11
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|P. Fayne
|5
|6
|2
|2/10
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|26
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|M. Chastain
|5
|5
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|21
|2
|1
|7/14
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Evans
|14
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Copeland
|11
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|P. Fayne
|5
|6
|2
|2/10
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|26
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|M. Chastain
|5
|5
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gassman
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Tinsley
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|R. Idowu
|2
|6
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Hein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|29
|11
|22/48
|11/25
|10/14
|17
|200
|2
|3
|13
|6
|23
