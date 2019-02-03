LOYCHI
Yarbrough scores 21, Illinois St. beats Loyola-Chicago 65-57

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Milik Yarbrough scored 21 points and Keyshawn Evans added 14, including four 3-pointers, to help Illinois State beat Loyola-Chicago 65-57 on Saturday night and move into a tie with the Ramblers atop the conference standings.

Zach Copeland had 11 points for Illinois State (14-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). The Redbirds have won three in a row and five of their last six.

Illinois State hit five 3-pointers, including three by Yarbrough, while outscoring the Ramblers (14-9, 7-3) 23-10 over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the first half to take a 35-25 lead into the break. Marques Townes hit a jumper to trim the deficit to six about three minutes into the second half, but Matt Chastain and Copeland made back-to-back 3s to make it 43-31 and Loyola trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Townes finished with 19 points and five assists, while Cameron Krutwig had 15 points and 11 rebounds, for Loyola.

Key Players
M. Townes
M. Yarbrough
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
48.0 Field Goal % 49.7
36.6 Three Point % 41.9
77.1 Free Throw % 73.7
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 2.0
  Marques Townes missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Cooper Kaifes 5.0
  Clayton Custer missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 12.0
  Clayton Custer missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Milik Yarbrough 19.0
+ 3 Cooper Kaifes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marques Townes 22.0
+ 1 Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Cooper Kaifes 27.0
Team Stats
Points 57 65
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 20 23
Team 4 1
Assists 12 11
Steals 4 2
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 14-9 67.2 PPG 32 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Illinois State 14-9 71.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
5
M. Townes G 14.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.5 APG 47.9 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough G 17.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.6 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Townes G 19 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
52
M. Yarbrough G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 45.8
20.0 3PT FG% 44.0
66.7 FT% 71.4
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
B. Skokna
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 19 3 5 6/12 1/4 6/7 3 38 1 0 6 0 3
C. Krutwig 15 11 3 5/8 0/0 5/6 3 35 0 2 3 3 8
C. Custer 8 2 0 3/14 1/12 1/2 1 37 1 0 1 2 0
B. Skokna 6 1 2 3/6 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 0 0 1
A. Uguak 0 8 1 0/2 0/0 0/3 4 27 0 0 0 2 6
Bench
C. Kaifes
C. Negron
F. Agunanne
I. Bujdoso
J. Baughman
L. Williamson
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 9 2 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 1 27 1 1 1 1 1
C. Negron 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
F. Agunanne 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bujdoso 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 28 12 20/50 5/25 12/18 16 200 4 3 11 8 20
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
P. Fayne
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 21 2 1 7/14 3/5 4/4 3 33 0 0 3 0 2
K. Evans 14 2 3 5/9 4/8 0/0 1 32 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Copeland 11 3 1 3/6 2/5 3/4 2 28 0 0 4 0 3
P. Fayne 5 6 2 2/10 0/1 1/3 4 26 1 2 3 3 3
M. Chastain 5 5 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 3 30 1 0 0 1 4
Bench
I. Gassman
W. Tinsley
R. Idowu
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
J. Jefferson
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gassman 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
W. Tinsley 2 4 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 18 0 1 0 1 3
R. Idowu 2 6 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 3 14 0 0 2 1 5
M. Hein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 29 11 22/48 11/25 10/14 17 200 2 3 13 6 23
