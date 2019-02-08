Washington beats Arizona 67-60 to increase Pac-12 lead
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Matisse Thybulle set the tone early by blocking Brandon Randolph's jumper in the paint.
Washington's long-armed senior guard swatted away Ryan Luther's shot two minutes later and kept knocking balls away, swatting and stealing the Huskies to the cusp of a Pac-12 title.
Thybulle had 15 points, five blocked shots and five steals, helping Washington remain undefeated in Pac-12 play with a 67-60 win over Arizona on Thursday night.
''It's funny. It's honestly funny,'' said David Crisp, who led Washington with 17 points. ''You'd think they would be more aware. Maybe after a guy blocked my shot two times, maybe I'll look out for him. He sets the tone defensively.''
The rest of the Pac-12 should look out for the Huskies - if they aren't already.
With big man Noah Dickerson limited by a right ankle sprain and several players sick - Thybulle among them - Washington (19-4, 10-0 Pac-12) had another impressive defensive night, forcing 20 turnovers while holding Arizona to 37 percent shooting.
The Huskies are off to their best conference start since going 14-0 in 1952-53 and have won 12 straight games, all while holding opponents to 70 points or less.
With Thybulle and Crisp leading the way up top, Washington harassed the Wildcats with their 2-3 zone, jumping into passing lanes and contesting shots along the 3-point arc to put a Pac-12 regular-season title within reach.
''It was a fun environment and with all the adversity we're going through, it was great to pull out a win and do it together,'' Thybulle said.
Coming off an overtime loss to rival Arizona State, Arizona (14-9, 5-5) played without freshman guard Brandon Williams due to a lingering knee injury. The Wildcats could have used his perimeter shot and ballhandling, finishing 4 for 18 from 3-point range while giving up 13 points off turnovers.
Justin Coleman led the Wildcats with 16 points.
''There were times in the game when we played well, but we didn't make enough perimeter shots,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''We definitely ran out of gas.''
The Huskies arrived in the desert as the class of the down Pac-12.
Washington went through the nonconference schedule 9-4 and rolled through the Pac-12 the first half of the conference season. The Huskies' three-game lead at the midpoint of the Pac-12 season was the second-largest since 1978-79, when the conference went to the 18-game schedule.
They've done it behind their defense, holding teams to 28 percent shooting from behind the 3-point arc and 61 points during their streak.
Arizona held its own against the Huskies in the first half, hitting just enough shots to overcome 11 turnovers and trail 29-28.
The shooting luck didn't continue in the second half, thanks to the swarming Huskies.
With Washington contesting every pass and shot, Arizona missed its first 11 shots as the Huskies stretched the lead to nine points. The Wildcats managed to hang around for a little while until Washington made six straight shots, going up 59-47 on Thybulle's corner 3-pointer that forced Miller to call timeout.
The Wildcats never made it all the way back.
''When it comes down to it, we've got to be tougher and come up with stops down the stretch,'' said Arizona's Chase Jeter, who had 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
Washington's defense has been dominant and complemented it by shooting 51 percent. Win against Arizona State on Saturday and the Huskies will all but clinch the Pac-12 title and earn a spot in the AP Top 25.
Arizona had trouble against Washington's pressure defense and struggled to get perimeter shots to lose for the fourth time in five games.
DICKERSON'S ROLE
Dickerson didn't start and limped away from the locker room after the game, his ankle clearly still sore.
He gave the Huskies a strong presence inside at both ends despite the bum ankle, finishing with 10 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes.
''He's a big baby. He'll be fine,'' Thybulle joked.
OFF THE COURT
During his opening statement, Miller said he would only take questions about Thursday's game and nothing off the court.
On Wednesday, Arizona announced it was initiating the process to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps and suspended him indefinitely with pay due to an NCAA rules issue.
The school said in a statement the move was not related to a federal probe into basketball recruiting that cast a cloud over the program and led to the arrest of another of Miller's assistant coaches in 2017, Emanuel Richardson.
UP NEXT
Washington plays at Arizona State on Saturday.
Arizona hosts Washington State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|52.2
|Field Goal %
|37.6
|44.4
|Three Point %
|31.3
|75.3
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|+ 3
|Justin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Washington
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Dickerson
|13.0
|Ira Lee missed layup
|49.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Nowell
|58.0
|+ 2
|Alex Barcello made jump shot, assist by Brandon Randolph
|1:27
|+ 2
|Jaylen Nowell made layup
|1:38
|Turnover on Brandon Randolph
|1:52
|Offensive foul on Brandon Randolph
|1:52
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:00
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|60
|Field Goals
|25-49 (51.0%)
|20-53 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|32
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|17
|16
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|9
|2
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|20
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 19-4
|72.3 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Arizona 14-9
|73.7 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Crisp G
|12.0 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
12
|J. Coleman G
|9.1 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Crisp G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Coleman G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|17
|3
|3
|6/12
|3/8
|2/3
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Thybulle
|15
|2
|2
|5/8
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|27
|5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|J. Nowell
|12
|6
|4
|6/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|D. Green
|3
|5
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|S. Timmins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|17
|3
|3
|6/12
|3/8
|2/3
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Thybulle
|15
|2
|2
|5/8
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|27
|5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|J. Nowell
|12
|6
|4
|6/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|D. Green
|3
|5
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|S. Timmins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|10
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Carter
|10
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Bey
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|24
|12
|25/49
|7/20
|10/14
|18
|200
|9
|6
|17
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman
|16
|5
|4
|4/8
|1/4
|7/10
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Jeter
|12
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|26
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|D. Smith
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|R. Luther
|6
|2
|1
|3/11
|0/3
|0/1
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Randolph
|6
|3
|5
|2/13
|0/6
|2/4
|2
|31
|1
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman
|16
|5
|4
|4/8
|1/4
|7/10
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Jeter
|12
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|26
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|D. Smith
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|R. Luther
|6
|2
|1
|3/11
|0/3
|0/1
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Randolph
|6
|3
|5
|2/13
|0/6
|2/4
|2
|31
|1
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lee
|8
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|5
|1
|A. Barcello
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Doutrive
|1
|6
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|S. Gettings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|28
|12
|20/53
|4/18
|16/23
|15
|200
|2
|3
|20
|12
|16
-
BYU
PORT77
44
2nd 3:07 ESP2
-
UOP
MARYCA59
66
2nd 6:04 ESPU
-
CCTST
SFTRPA85
90
Final
-
FDU
SACHRT63
69
Final
-
CHATT
VMI71
70
Final
-
WAGNER
STFRAN44
51
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST60
72
Final
-
MILW
YOUNG71
72
Final
-
PSU
OHIOST70
74
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL83
75
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT59
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN67
75
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY84
70
Final
-
WILL
IPFW64
79
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY44
67
Final
-
RADFRD
HAMP101
98
Final/OT
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
57
Final
-
25CINCY
MEMP69
64
Final
-
MNMTH
STPETE53
51
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST78
76
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
LIU62
77
Final
-
GWEBB
LONGWD89
86
Final/OT
-
OAK
WRIGHT62
76
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL57
69
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA61
102
Final
-
WISGB
CLEVST82
65
Final
-
12HOU
UCF77
68
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY65
97
Final
-
WINTHR
CHARSO76
72
Final
-
FURMAN
WCAR64
45
Final
-
BELMONT
EKY83
65
Final
-
CHARLO
MTSU53
71
Final
-
TNST
MOREHD81
80
Final/2OT
-
NEBOM
SDAK107
102
Final/OT
-
WASHST
ARIZST91
70
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS51
78
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL54
74
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB62
70
Final
-
FIU
TXSA67
100
Final
-
APPST
TEXST71
74
Final
-
EILL
MURYST75
86
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL65
78
Final
-
ODU
UAB70
59
Final
-
WEBER
SUTAH53
65
Final
-
SIUE
PEAY45
80
Final
-
IDST
NAU81
79
Final
-
JAXST
TNMART64
66
Final
-
TNTECH
SEMO66
71
Final/OT
-
SFLA
SMU67
66
Final
-
FAU
UTEP61
48
Final
-
WASH
ARIZ67
60
Final
-
PORTST
NCOLO62
80
Final
-
EWASH
MONST66
74
Final
-
IDAHO
MNTNA59
100
Final
-
WKY
RICE92
85
Final/2OT
-
SANFRAN
4GONZAG62
92
Final
-
20IOWA
IND77
72
Final
-
TEXPA
GC72
69
Final
-
STNFRD
OREGST83
60
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK71
70
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER79
71
Final
-
HAWAII
LNGBCH77
70
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY65
63
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY63
53
Final
-
CHIST
CALBPTST44
94
Final