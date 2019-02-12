BUTLER
Butler
Bulldogs
14-11
away team logo
73
TF 4
FINAL/OT
End
OT
CBSSN
Tue Feb. 12
8:30pm
BONUS
77
TF 1
home team logo
STJOHN
St. John's
Red Storm
18-7
ML: +162
STJOHN -4, O/U 146
ML: -186
BUTLER
STJOHN

No Text

Heron scores 28 to lead St. John's past Butler 77-73 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 12, 2019

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Mustapha Heron had a season-high 28 points as St. John's beat Butler 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Heron hit 10 of 12 foul shots.

Marvin Clark II had 18 points for St. John's (18-7, 6-6 Big East Conference). Shamorie Ponds added 14 points and seven rebounds. Justin Simon had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Kamar Baldwin had 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7). Paul Jorgensen added 15 points and nine rebounds. Henry Baddley had eight rebounds.

The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Butler defeated St. John's 80-71 on Jan. 19. St. John's faces Villanova at home on Sunday. Butler plays DePaul at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Baldwin
S. Ponds
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
43.7 Field Goal % 47.5
29.2 Three Point % 37.2
85.2 Free Throw % 83.3
  Offensive rebound by Butler 0.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Christian David 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Christian David, stolen by Mustapha Heron 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Christian David 4.0
  Paul Jorgensen missed floating jump shot 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron, stolen by Christian David 15.0
+ 2 Paul Jorgensen made driving layup 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Jorgensen 46.0
Team Stats
Points 73 77
Field Goals 28-67 (41.8%) 26-64 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 32
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 33 25
Team 6 2
Assists 13 11
Steals 5 12
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 18 8
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
14
M. Heron G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Butler 14-11 3036773
home team logo St. John's 18-7 38281177
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
J. Brunk
J. Tucker
A. Thompson
S. McDermott
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 16 5 3 7/18 0/5 2/2 4 37 0 0 1 1 4
J. Brunk 8 3 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 20 0 0 3 1 2
J. Tucker 8 4 0 3/12 2/9 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 3
A. Thompson 6 2 4 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 26 2 0 6 0 2
S. McDermott 3 3 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 3 26 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
P. Jorgensen
H. Baddley
N. Fowler
C. David
B. Nze
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 15 9 3 5/12 2/7 3/4 0 31 0 0 1 1 8
H. Baddley 9 8 0 3/4 3/4 0/0 3 25 1 0 4 0 8
N. Fowler 8 5 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 2 3 2
C. David 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 1 1
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 41 13 28/67 8/33 9/10 15 225 5 0 18 8 33
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
M. Clark II
S. Ponds
J. Simon
L. Figueroa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 28 4 2 8/15 2/4 10/12 2 41 2 0 3 1 3
M. Clark II 18 2 1 7/16 4/10 0/0 3 41 0 0 0 0 2
S. Ponds 14 7 3 4/12 2/4 4/5 2 41 4 1 1 1 6
J. Simon 8 7 1 3/9 1/3 1/2 0 43 2 0 2 0 7
L. Figueroa 7 6 4 3/6 1/3 0/1 5 34 4 0 1 2 4
Bench
J. Roberts
S. Keita
B. Trimble Jr.
G. Williams Jr.
J. Camus
E. Wright
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
M. Earlington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roberts 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
S. Keita 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 2
B. Trimble Jr. 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
G. Williams Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 30 11 26/64 10/26 15/20 12 225 12 2 8 5 25
