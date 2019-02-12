Heron scores 28 to lead St. John's past Butler 77-73 in OT
JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Mustapha Heron had a season-high 28 points as St. John's beat Butler 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Heron hit 10 of 12 foul shots.
Marvin Clark II had 18 points for St. John's (18-7, 6-6 Big East Conference). Shamorie Ponds added 14 points and seven rebounds. Justin Simon had seven rebounds for the hosts.
Kamar Baldwin had 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7). Paul Jorgensen added 15 points and nine rebounds. Henry Baddley had eight rebounds.
The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Butler defeated St. John's 80-71 on Jan. 19. St. John's faces Villanova at home on Sunday. Butler plays DePaul at home on Saturday.
---
---
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|20.7
|Pts. Per Game
|20.7
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|29.2
|Three Point %
|37.2
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Offensive rebound by Butler
|0.0
|Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Christian David
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Christian David, stolen by Mustapha Heron
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Christian David
|4.0
|Paul Jorgensen missed floating jump shot
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron, stolen by Christian David
|15.0
|+ 2
|Paul Jorgensen made driving layup
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Jorgensen
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|77
|Field Goals
|28-67 (41.8%)
|26-64 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-33 (24.2%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|32
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|33
|25
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|8
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Butler 14-11
|72.8 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.6 APG
|St. John's 18-7
|79.6 PPG
|36 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|17.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
14
|M. Heron G
|15.6 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Baldwin G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|M. Heron G
|28 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|24.2
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|16
|5
|3
|7/18
|0/5
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Brunk
|8
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Tucker
|8
|4
|0
|3/12
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Thompson
|6
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|S. McDermott
|3
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|28
|4
|2
|8/15
|2/4
|10/12
|2
|41
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Clark II
|18
|2
|1
|7/16
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Ponds
|14
|7
|3
|4/12
|2/4
|4/5
|2
|41
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|J. Simon
|8
|7
|1
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|43
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|L. Figueroa
|7
|6
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|5
|34
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|28
|4
|2
|8/15
|2/4
|10/12
|2
|41
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Clark II
|18
|2
|1
|7/16
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Ponds
|14
|7
|3
|4/12
|2/4
|4/5
|2
|41
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|J. Simon
|8
|7
|1
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|43
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|L. Figueroa
|7
|6
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|5
|34
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Keita
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|B. Trimble Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Williams Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caraher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Earlington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|30
|11
|26/64
|10/26
|15/20
|12
|225
|12
|2
|8
|5
|25
