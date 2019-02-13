Powell scores 25 to lift La Salle over Duquesne 73-72
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Pookie Powell scored the last two of his team-high 25 points on a driving layup with five seconds left as La Salle edged Duquesne 73-72 on Wednesday night.
Powell made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
David Beatty had 15 points for La Salle (8-15, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isiah Deas added 13 points. Ed Croswell had 9 points and 16 rebounds for the hosts.
Saul Phiri had 5 points despite heading into the contest as the Explorers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).
Michael Hughes had 18 points for the Dukes (16-9, 7-5). Marcus Weathers added 16 points. Eric Williams Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds.
La Salle matches up against Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Duquesne faces George Washington at home on Saturday.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|34.3
|Three Point %
|32.4
|71.8
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by La Salle
|0.0
|Eric Williams Jr. missed layup
|1.0
|+ 2
|Pookie Powell made layup
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|14.0
|Michael Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Michael Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Saul Phiri
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|17.0
|David Beatty missed jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|40.0
|Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|73
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|29-63 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|8
|16
|Defensive
|19
|20
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|17
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|45.0
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|63.6
|
|B. Wade
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Dunn-Martin
|2
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Bizeau
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Norman Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lewis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swingle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rotroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|27
|12
|27/60
|5/21
|13/19
|18
|201
|11
|3
|15
|8
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Beatty
|15
|4
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|E. Croswell
|9
|16
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|10
|6
|M. Brookins
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|C. Mosely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|36
|12
|29/63
|8/23
|7/11
|21
|200
|8
|4
|17
|16
|20
