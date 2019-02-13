DUQ
Duquesne
Dukes
16-9
72
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 13
7:00pm
BONUS
73
TF 10
LSALLE
La Salle
Explorers
8-15
ML: +106
LSALLE -1.5, O/U 147
ML: -126
DUQ
LSALLE

Powell scores 25 to lift La Salle over Duquesne 73-72

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Pookie Powell scored the last two of his team-high 25 points on a driving layup with five seconds left as La Salle edged Duquesne 73-72 on Wednesday night.

Powell made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

David Beatty had 15 points for La Salle (8-15, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isiah Deas added 13 points. Ed Croswell had 9 points and 16 rebounds for the hosts.

Saul Phiri had 5 points despite heading into the contest as the Explorers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Michael Hughes had 18 points for the Dukes (16-9, 7-5). Marcus Weathers added 16 points. Eric Williams Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds.

La Salle matches up against Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Duquesne faces George Washington at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Carry
P. Powell
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
43.7 Field Goal % 41.2
34.3 Three Point % 32.4
71.8 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by La Salle 0.0
  Eric Williams Jr. missed layup 1.0
+ 2 Pookie Powell made layup 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri 14.0
  Michael Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Michael Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Saul Phiri 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes 17.0
  David Beatty missed jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri 40.0
  Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
Team Stats
Points 72 73
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 19 20
Team 4 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 11 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
21
M. Hughes C
18 PTS, 6 REB
0
P. Powell G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Duquesne 16-9 304272
home team logo La Salle 8-15 304373
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 16-9 73.3 PPG 39 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo La Salle 8-15 69.3 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
21
M. Hughes C 11.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.0 APG 64.1 FG%
0
P. Powell G 15.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.6 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Hughes C 18 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
0
P. Powell G 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
45.0 FG% 46.0
23.8 3PT FG% 34.8
68.4 FT% 63.6
Duquesne
Starters
M. Hughes
M. Weathers
E. Williams Jr.
S. Carry
F. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hughes 18 6 0 8/11 0/0 2/4 4 20 2 1 1 2 4
M. Weathers 16 5 1 6/10 0/2 4/5 2 37 3 1 1 2 3
E. Williams Jr. 15 8 0 5/8 2/3 3/4 2 34 4 1 1 3 5
S. Carry 9 5 7 3/8 1/3 2/4 2 33 0 0 4 0 5
F. Hughes 7 1 1 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 25 0 0 3 1 0
Bench
B. Wade
T. Dunn-Martin
A. Kelly
G. Bizeau
L. Norman Jr.
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Wade 3 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 0
T. Dunn-Martin 2 2 2 1/7 0/4 0/0 4 24 2 0 1 0 2
A. Kelly 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
G. Bizeau 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
L. Norman Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 27 12 27/60 5/21 13/19 18 201 11 3 15 8 19
La Salle
Starters
P. Powell
I. Deas
S. Phiri
T. Carter
J. Kimbrough
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Powell 25 4 3 10/18 4/6 1/2 3 35 1 0 2 1 3
I. Deas 13 0 3 5/10 3/6 0/0 1 22 4 0 2 0 0
S. Phiri 5 5 1 2/9 1/5 0/0 3 27 1 0 2 0 5
T. Carter 2 1 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 3 31 1 1 2 0 1
J. Kimbrough 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
M. Brookins
C. Mosely
S. Spencer
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 15 4 1 6/11 0/3 3/4 1 29 0 1 4 1 3
E. Croswell 9 16 1 3/6 0/0 3/4 3 33 1 0 2 10 6
M. Brookins 4 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/1 4 18 0 2 1 3 0
C. Mosely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 36 12 29/63 8/23 7/11 21 200 8 4 17 16 20
