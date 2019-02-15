PEPPER
No Text

Ratinho leads San Francisco over Pepperdine 89-77

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jordan Ratinho had a career-high 29 points as San Francisco topped Pepperdine 89-77 on Thursday night.

Ratinho made 11 of 13 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Frankie Ferrari had 15 points for San Francisco (19-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds for the hosts.

San Francisco entered the locker room at halftime trailing 44-36, but the Dons were able to outscore the Waves 53-33 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Dons' 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Colbey Ross had 21 points and nine assists for the Waves (12-14, 5-7). He also had nine turnovers. Eric Cooper Jr. added 19 points. Kessler Edwards had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves on the season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 72-69 on Jan. 5. San Francisco plays Portland on the road on Saturday. Pepperdine matches up against Saint Mary's on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 77 89
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 26 32
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 18 20
Team 3 2
Assists 16 21
Steals 4 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
E. Cooper Jr.
D. Dunn
Ke. Edwards
A. Ball
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 21 3 9 7/13 1/2 6/6 4 32 0 0 9 1 2
E. Cooper Jr. 19 3 0 7/11 5/8 0/0 3 38 1 0 0 0 3
D. Dunn 12 4 1 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 31 0 0 1 1 3
Ke. Edwards 12 7 5 4/10 1/5 3/3 5 31 1 3 1 2 5
A. Ball 3 3 0 1/5 0/1 1/2 0 25 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
D. Polk Jr.
V. Ohia Obioha
Ka. Edwards
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
J. Smith
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Polk Jr. 6 2 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 26 1 0 1 0 2
V. Ohia Obioha 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 1 0 0 1
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 23 16 27/55 11/25 12/13 18 200 4 4 13 5 18
San Francisco
Starters
J. Ratinho
F. Ferrari
C. Minlend
J. Lull
N. Renfro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ratinho 29 1 2 11/13 7/9 0/2 2 35 2 1 0 0 1
F. Ferrari 15 3 5 5/12 3/8 2/2 2 32 1 0 1 0 3
C. Minlend 9 3 4 2/8 1/3 4/4 2 32 2 0 3 0 3
J. Lull 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 1 1
N. Renfro 2 3 3 1/2 0/0 0/2 4 18 1 1 2 2 1
Bench
J. Bouyea
M. McCarthy
D. Ryuny
T. Jurkatamm
R. Raitanen
M. Orlich
N. Krill
T. Anderson
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bouyea 13 4 2 4/8 1/3 4/4 1 21 1 0 3 0 4
M. McCarthy 9 8 2 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 16 1 0 2 4 4
D. Ryuny 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
T. Jurkatamm 2 6 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 3 22 1 1 0 3 3
R. Raitanen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 30 21 31/58 14/26 13/18 19 200 9 3 13 10 20
