Ratinho leads San Francisco over Pepperdine 89-77
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jordan Ratinho had a career-high 29 points as San Francisco topped Pepperdine 89-77 on Thursday night.
Ratinho made 11 of 13 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Frankie Ferrari had 15 points for San Francisco (19-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds for the hosts.
San Francisco entered the locker room at halftime trailing 44-36, but the Dons were able to outscore the Waves 53-33 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Dons' 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Colbey Ross had 21 points and nine assists for the Waves (12-14, 5-7). He also had nine turnovers. Eric Cooper Jr. added 19 points. Kessler Edwards had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves on the season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 72-69 on Jan. 5. San Francisco plays Portland on the road on Saturday. Pepperdine matches up against Saint Mary's on the road on Saturday.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|34.2
|Three Point %
|38.1
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|88.7
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Matt McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Matt McCarthy made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|37.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|43.0
|+ 1
|Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Eric Cooper Jr.
|53.0
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made layup, assist by Kessler Edwards
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|89
|Field Goals
|27-55 (49.1%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|32
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|18
|20
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|16
|21
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 12-14
|76.7 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|San Francisco 19-6
|76.7 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|C. Ross G
|18.7 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|7.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
25
|J. Ratinho G
|9.7 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.0 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Ross G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|9 AST
|J. Ratinho G
|29 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|53.8
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|21
|3
|9
|7/13
|1/2
|6/6
|4
|32
|0
|0
|9
|1
|2
|E. Cooper Jr.
|19
|3
|0
|7/11
|5/8
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Dunn
|12
|4
|1
|4/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Ke. Edwards
|12
|7
|5
|4/10
|1/5
|3/3
|5
|31
|1
|3
|1
|2
|5
|A. Ball
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk Jr.
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|V. Ohia Obioha
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ka. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stormo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|23
|16
|27/55
|11/25
|12/13
|18
|200
|4
|4
|13
|5
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ratinho
|29
|1
|2
|11/13
|7/9
|0/2
|2
|35
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|F. Ferrari
|15
|3
|5
|5/12
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Minlend
|9
|3
|4
|2/8
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Lull
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Renfro
|2
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bouyea
|13
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. McCarthy
|9
|8
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|D. Ryuny
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Jurkatamm
|2
|6
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|R. Raitanen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|30
|21
|31/58
|14/26
|13/18
|19
|200
|9
|3
|13
|10
|20
