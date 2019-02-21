CHICAGO (AP) Marques Townes had 21 points as Loyola of Chicago defeated Evansville 70-58 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (17-11, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Bruno Skokna added 13 points. Clayton Custer had six assists for the home team.

Marty Hill had 18 points for the Purple Aces (10-18, 4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. John Hall added 13 points. Dainius Chatkevicius had seven points and five blocks.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Purple Aces with the win. Evansville defeated Loyola of Chicago 67-48 on Jan. 8. Loyola of Chicago faces Southern Illinois on the road on Sunday. Evansville faces Bradley on the road on Saturday.

