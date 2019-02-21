EVAN
Evansville
Aces
10-18
away team logo
58
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 20
7:00pm
BONUS
70
TF 6
home team logo
LOYCHI
Loyola-Chicago
Ramblers
17-11
ML: +514
LOYCHI -11, O/U 126
ML: -720
EVAN
LOYCHI

No Text

Townes carries Loyola of Chicago past Evansville 70-58

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Marques Townes had 21 points as Loyola of Chicago defeated Evansville 70-58 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (17-11, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Bruno Skokna added 13 points. Clayton Custer had six assists for the home team.

Marty Hill had 18 points for the Purple Aces (10-18, 4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. John Hall added 13 points. Dainius Chatkevicius had seven points and five blocks.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Purple Aces with the win. Evansville defeated Loyola of Chicago 67-48 on Jan. 8. Loyola of Chicago faces Southern Illinois on the road on Sunday. Evansville faces Bradley on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Riley
M. Townes
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
42.2 Field Goal % 49.4
15.6 Three Point % 38.5
75.0 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Clayton Custer 20.0
  Shamar Givance missed layup, blocked by Bruno Skokna 22.0
+ 1 Bruno Skokna made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Bruno Skokna made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Jared Chestnut 31.0
+ 2 Devan Straub made jump shot, assist by Shea Feehan 42.0
+ 1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
  Cameron Krutwig missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Dainius Chatkevicius 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Marques Townes 1:26
  Marty Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
Team Stats
Points 58 70
Field Goals 20-44 (45.5%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 20 27
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 15 20
Team 4 1
Assists 12 17
Steals 3 5
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Hill G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
M. Townes G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
Evansville
Starters
M. Hill
D. Chatkevicius
K. Riley
N. Frederking
S. Givance
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hill 18 2 1 7/10 4/7 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 0 2
D. Chatkevicius 7 4 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 2 27 0 5 0 1 3
K. Riley 6 5 1 1/3 0/0 4/4 3 33 2 1 4 0 5
N. Frederking 5 1 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 25 0 0 2 0 1
S. Givance 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 18 1 0 4 0 0
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
B. Skokna
C. Custer
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 21 6 3 8/14 2/5 3/3 0 38 0 0 2 0 6
C. Krutwig 18 6 3 8/14 0/0 2/4 3 31 0 0 2 3 3
B. Skokna 13 4 1 4/8 3/3 2/2 3 37 0 1 0 1 3
C. Custer 9 3 6 4/7 1/1 0/0 2 32 3 0 1 1 2
A. Uguak 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
