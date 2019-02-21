Townes carries Loyola of Chicago past Evansville 70-58
CHICAGO (AP) Marques Townes had 21 points as Loyola of Chicago defeated Evansville 70-58 on Wednesday night.
Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (17-11, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Bruno Skokna added 13 points. Clayton Custer had six assists for the home team.
Marty Hill had 18 points for the Purple Aces (10-18, 4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. John Hall added 13 points. Dainius Chatkevicius had seven points and five blocks.
The Ramblers evened the season series against the Purple Aces with the win. Evansville defeated Loyola of Chicago 67-48 on Jan. 8. Loyola of Chicago faces Southern Illinois on the road on Sunday. Evansville faces Bradley on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|15.6
|Three Point %
|38.5
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Defensive rebound by Clayton Custer
|20.0
|Shamar Givance missed layup, blocked by Bruno Skokna
|22.0
|+ 1
|Bruno Skokna made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Bruno Skokna made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Jared Chestnut
|31.0
|+ 2
|Devan Straub made jump shot, assist by Shea Feehan
|42.0
|+ 1
|Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Cameron Krutwig missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Shooting foul on Dainius Chatkevicius
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Marques Townes
|1:26
|Marty Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|70
|Field Goals
|20-44 (45.5%)
|27-49 (55.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|27
|Offensive
|1
|6
|Defensive
|15
|20
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Evansville 10-18
|70.3 PPG
|37 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 17-11
|66.4 PPG
|31.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|55.1
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|63.6
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hill
|18
|2
|1
|7/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Chatkevicius
|7
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|5
|0
|1
|3
|K. Riley
|6
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|33
|2
|1
|4
|0
|5
|N. Frederking
|5
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Givance
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hill
|18
|2
|1
|7/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Chatkevicius
|7
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|5
|0
|1
|3
|K. Riley
|6
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|33
|2
|1
|4
|0
|5
|N. Frederking
|5
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Givance
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hall
|13
|0
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Straub
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kuhlman
|2
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Newton
|2
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Chestnut
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Feehan
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|16
|12
|20/44
|9/22
|9/10
|15
|200
|3
|8
|11
|1
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|21
|6
|3
|8/14
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|C. Krutwig
|18
|6
|3
|8/14
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|B. Skokna
|13
|4
|1
|4/8
|3/3
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|C. Custer
|9
|3
|6
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Uguak
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|21
|6
|3
|8/14
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|C. Krutwig
|18
|6
|3
|8/14
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|B. Skokna
|13
|4
|1
|4/8
|3/3
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|C. Custer
|9
|3
|6
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Uguak
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kaifes
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Bujdoso
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Negron
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|F. Agunanne
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|26
|17
|27/49
|7/11
|9/13
|11
|200
|5
|2
|8
|6
|20
-
NMEX
UTAHST51
64
2nd 2:15 ESPU
-
6NEVADA
SDGST41
53
2nd 7:15 CBSSN
-
UTAH
WASH38
58
2nd 3:12 FS1
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST62
80
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
Final
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
79
Final
-
PITT
GATECH65
73
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
COLO
WASHST74
76
Final
-
COLOST
SJST91
70
Final
-
CSN
LNGBCH78
80
Final
-
AF
FRESNO64
61
Final
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD