SDGST
San Diego State
Aztecs
18-10
54
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Feb. 26
9:30pm
BONUS
70
TF 5
home team logo
UTAHST
Utah State
Aggies
23-6
ML: +283
UTAHST -7.5, O/U 137
ML: -347
SDGST
UTAHST

Taylor leads Utah St. past San Diego St. 70-54

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Quinn Taylor recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 70-54 win over San Diego State on Tuesday night.

Sam Merrill had 19 points for Utah State (23-6, 13-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Diogo Brito added 12 points. Justin Bean had 10 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Jordan Schakel had 15 points for the Aztecs (18-10, 10-5), whose five-game winning streak came to end. Matt Mitchell added 12 points. Nathan Mensah had eight rebounds.

Jalen McDaniels, whose 17 points per game entering the matchup led the Aztecs, had only seven points (3 of 10). Devin Watson, the Aztecs' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, was held to only five points (2 of 14).

The Aggies evened the season series against the Aztecs with the win. San Diego State defeated Utah State 68-63 on Feb. 9. Utah State matches up against Nevada at home on Saturday. San Diego State faces San Jose State at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Watson
S. Merrill
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
41.1 Field Goal % 45.5
38.3 Three Point % 38.8
74.8 Free Throw % 90.6
+ 3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels 27.0
  Quinn Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Abel Porter 57.0
  Nolan Narain missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 1:16
  Offensive rebound by Justin Bean 1:20
  Sam Merrill missed jump shot 1:22
+ 3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 1:52
  Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop 1:59
  Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell 2:01
Team Stats
Points 54 70
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 44
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 20 29
Team 5 1
Assists 10 18
Steals 3 3
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 0 1
20
J. Schakel G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
5
S. Merrill G
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo San Diego State 18-10 213354
home team logo Utah State 23-6 313970
UTAHST -7.5, O/U 137
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 18-10 72.9 PPG 39 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Utah State 23-6 78.3 PPG 43.2 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
20
J. Schakel G 8.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.1 APG 47.4 FG%
5
S. Merrill G 20.2 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.2 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
20
J. Schakel G 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
5
S. Merrill G 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35.2 FG% 42.9
46.7 3PT FG% 19.0
60.0 FT% 80.0
San Diego State
Starters
M. Mitchell
J. McDaniels
N. Mensah
D. Watson
J. Hemsley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 12 3 0 4/8 3/4 1/1 4 22 0 1 4 0 3
J. McDaniels 7 4 1 3/10 0/2 1/2 3 22 0 0 1 0 4
N. Mensah 6 8 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 20 1 2 0 2 6
D. Watson 5 4 1 2/14 0/2 1/2 0 29 0 0 1 1 3
J. Hemsley 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 27 1 1 3 0 1
Bench
J. Schakel
N. Narain
A. Arop
A. Seiko
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Schakel 15 3 1 5/6 3/4 2/2 2 23 0 0 1 1 2
N. Narain 5 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 2 0 0 0
A. Arop 3 2 3 1/1 0/0 1/4 1 26 1 2 0 1 1
A. Seiko 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 25 10 19/54 7/15 9/15 15 200 3 8 10 5 20
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
Q. Taylor
N. Queta
A. Porter
B. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 19 5 0 6/20 1/9 6/6 1 40 0 1 0 0 5
Q. Taylor 13 11 4 5/12 0/3 3/4 0 30 0 0 2 7 4
N. Queta 9 3 2 4/5 0/0 1/1 4 16 0 2 1 1 2
A. Porter 3 10 5 1/5 1/3 0/0 3 37 1 0 2 0 10
B. Miller 0 2 0 0/4 0/0 0/2 1 17 1 1 0 0 2
Bench
D. Brito
J. Bean
D. Brown Jr.
K. Stall
C. Ainge
R. Grootfaam
J. Knight III
T. Knight
B. Fakira
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 12 4 3 4/7 2/5 2/2 3 28 0 0 0 1 3
J. Bean 10 8 2 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 27 1 1 0 5 3
D. Brown Jr. 4 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fakira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 43 18 27/63 4/21 12/15 13 200 3 5 6 14 29
