Taylor leads Utah St. past San Diego St. 70-54
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Quinn Taylor recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 70-54 win over San Diego State on Tuesday night.
Sam Merrill had 19 points for Utah State (23-6, 13-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Diogo Brito added 12 points. Justin Bean had 10 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.
Jordan Schakel had 15 points for the Aztecs (18-10, 10-5), whose five-game winning streak came to end. Matt Mitchell added 12 points. Nathan Mensah had eight rebounds.
Jalen McDaniels, whose 17 points per game entering the matchup led the Aztecs, had only seven points (3 of 10). Devin Watson, the Aztecs' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, was held to only five points (2 of 14).
The Aggies evened the season series against the Aztecs with the win. San Diego State defeated Utah State 68-63 on Feb. 9. Utah State matches up against Nevada at home on Saturday. San Diego State faces San Jose State at home on Saturday.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|20.2
|Pts. Per Game
|20.2
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|38.3
|Three Point %
|38.8
|74.8
|Free Throw %
|90.6
|+ 3
|Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|27.0
|Quinn Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|57.0
|Nolan Narain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|+ 3
|Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
|1:16
|Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|1:20
|Sam Merrill missed jump shot
|1:22
|+ 3
|Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels
|1:52
|Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|1:59
|Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|70
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|27-63 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|44
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|20
|29
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 18-10
|72.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Utah State 23-6
|78.3 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|J. Schakel G
|8.3 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
5
|S. Merrill G
|20.2 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.2 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Schakel G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|S. Merrill G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|12
|3
|0
|4/8
|3/4
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|J. McDaniels
|7
|4
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Mensah
|6
|8
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|20
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|D. Watson
|5
|4
|1
|2/14
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Hemsley
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Schakel
|15
|3
|1
|5/6
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Narain
|5
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|3
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|26
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A. Seiko
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|25
|10
|19/54
|7/15
|9/15
|15
|200
|3
|8
|10
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|19
|5
|0
|6/20
|1/9
|6/6
|1
|40
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Q. Taylor
|13
|11
|4
|5/12
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|N. Queta
|9
|3
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|16
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|A. Porter
|3
|10
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|B. Miller
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|12
|4
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Bean
|10
|8
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|D. Brown Jr.
|4
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ainge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Knight III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fakira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|43
|18
|27/63
|4/21
|12/15
|13
|200
|3
|5
|6
|14
|29
