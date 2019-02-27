WISC
19 Wisconsin
Badgers
19-9
away team logo
73
TF 2
FINAL/2OT
End
2OT
ESPN
Tue Feb. 26
9:00pm
BONUS
75
TF 5
home team logo
IND
Indiana
Hoosiers
14-14
ML: -149
IND +2.5, O/U 123.5
ML: +127
WISC
IND

No Text

Langford scores 22, Hoosiers beat No. 19 Badgers in 2OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Romeo Langford gave Indiana the boost its been looking for for nearly two months.

The freshman guard made the go-ahead layup with under a second to go in the second overtime, and Indiana upset 19th-ranked Wisconsin 75-73 on Tuesday night.

''Finally, I hit one,'' Langford said after scoring 22 points with seven rebounds. ''I know the past two times I had it in my hand at the end of the game and it didn't come out as we planned. I felt like they couldn't stop me getting to the rim. That's exactly what I did and I made the shot.''

Langford had 22 points and seven rebounds. Justin Smith had 12 points and six rebounds, and Rob Phinisee and Alijami Durham scored 11 points each for the Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12 Big Ten), who ended a five-game skid in a stretch with losses in 12 of 13 games.

Ethan Happ had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Khalil Iverson had 15 points, and D'Mitrik Trice scored 12 for the Badgers (19-9, 11-6), who had won their five previous games against Indiana and came into Bloomington as 2 1/2-point favorites.

''We knew that they were a better team than what their record shows in the Big Ten,'' Happ said. ''We saw what they were doing earlier in the year. In the Big Ten there's no easy games and they were definitely a hungry team tonight. We were trying to match that, but it wasn't enough in the end.''

Langford's basket came after Trice made three free throws to tie the game at 73 with 9 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.

Trice had forced the first overtime with two free throws to tie it at 62 with 5 seconds left in regulation. He later tied it at 68 with a 3-pointer, leading to another overtime.

''Good teams make runs,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''And being able to respond to that in those last four minutes and then in the overtimes, it was great to see that we didn't sort of lay an egg.''

Langford provided the spark Indiana needed, scoring nine points after regulation.

The Hoosiers built a 10-point lead with an 8-2 run at the start of the second half. An alley-oop from Phinisee to Smith put Indiana ahead 41-31 with 16:32 left in regulation.

Davis' free throw midway through the second half to make it 47-34, the Hoosiers' biggest lead.

Then Wisconsin went on a big 20-3 run to regain the lead. Happ scored the go-ahead basket before Trice's 3-pointer gave the Badgers a 54-50 edge with 6:52 left in regulation.

Indiana took a lead with a late first-half surge, scoring six straight at the start of an 11-2 run. Langford made back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer with 5:59 left in the half to put the Hoosiers ahead 23-19. Indiana led 33-29 at halftime.

GAME ON THE LINE

Wisconsin shot 13 of 25 overall (52 percent) from the free throw line, but in the second overtime period the Badgers were 2 of 8 from the line and missed their first four free throw attempts.

3-POINT STRUGGLES

Both teams struggled overall on 3-point shooting. Indiana was 6 of 20 from behind the arc and Wisconsin was 6 of 22. At one point midway through the second half, the Badgers were just 1 of 12 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: With three regular-season games remaining before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, the Badgers still have a chance to get on a roll going into the postseason with two of the next three games at home.

Indiana: The Hoosiers stuck around in losses last week to ranked opponents Purdue and Iowa. Indiana finally got over the hump with three games left before the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Indiana hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
R. Langford
0 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
54.1 Field Goal % 45.8
0.0 Three Point % 27.3
44.1 Free Throw % 72.6
  Lost ball turnover on Nate Reuvers 1.0
+ 2 Romeo Langford made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 3rd of 3 free throws 10.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 3 free throws 10.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 3 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Devonte Green 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Brad Davison 15.0
  De'Ron Davis missed free throw 15.0
  Shooting foul on Ethan Happ 14.0
+ 2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Race Thompson 29.0
Team Stats
Points 73 75
Field Goals 27-69 (39.1%) 26-64 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-25 (52.0%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 46
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 26 34
Team 4 2
Assists 12 11
Steals 2 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 18 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
23 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
R. Langford G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
Wisconsin
Starters
E. Happ
K. Iverson
D. Trice
N. Reuvers
B. Davison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Happ 23 11 4 9/18 0/0 5/10 5 45 0 1 3 1 10
K. Iverson 15 3 1 7/11 0/0 1/3 1 36 1 1 1 3 0
D. Trice 12 4 3 2/10 2/7 6/9 0 40 0 0 0 0 4
N. Reuvers 7 7 0 3/10 0/3 1/3 4 35 0 2 2 3 4
B. Davison 3 3 2 1/11 1/7 0/0 4 43 1 0 2 1 2
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
J. Smith
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
J. Morgan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Langford 22 7 2 8/17 1/3 5/8 0 45 0 2 2 1 6
J. Smith 12 6 0 5/9 0/1 2/2 5 26 0 0 1 3 3
A. Durham 11 1 1 4/11 3/5 0/0 5 46 0 0 2 1 0
R. Phinisee 11 4 4 3/7 1/4 4/6 0 43 3 0 0 0 4
J. Morgan 9 15 3 3/12 0/3 3/4 5 28 1 2 4 5 10
