UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
13-15
away team logo
63
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Thu Feb. 28
7:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 9
home team logo
WICHST
Wichita State
Shockers
14-13
ML: +196
WICHST -5.5, O/U 139
ML: -234
UCONN
WICHST

No Text

Haynes-Jones' buzzer beater lifts Wichita State past UConn

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 20 points and hit a jumper at the buzzer as Wichita State erased a 10-point deficit and beat Connecticut 65-63 on Thursday night.

UConn's Alterique Gilbert scored on back-to-back 3-pointers inside the final minute that tied the game at 63. Haynes-Jones took an inbounds pass with 6.4 seconds to go, dribbled the floor and sealed it with an off-balance shot from the corner.

Wichita State (14-13, 7-8 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from an 88-85 loss against Memphis on Saturday and has won two of its last three games. Coach Gregg Marshall also picked up his 300th career win with the Shockers.

Haynes-Jones was 7 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Asbjorn Midtgaard had four blocks in the second half to halt UConn's comeback and sent the Huskies (13-15, 4-11) home with their sixth straight loss.

Markis McDuffie scored 13 of his 19 points for the Shockers in the second half. Jamarius Burton added 11 points.

Alterique Gilbert scored 18 points and Josh Carlton added 10 for UConn. Gilbert had 13 points in the second half.

Wichita State let a seven-point, first-half lead slip and trailed 37-27 early in the second. The Shockers didn't regain the lead until the 10-minute mark of the second half.

The Shockers improved from 24 percent shooting in the first half to shoot 42 percent from the field in the second.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Lost its sixth consecutive game without point guard Jalen Adams, who is expected to miss two or three more weeks with a knee sprain.

Wichita State: Has won six of its last eight games and improves to 7-8 in the American Conference after starting 1-6.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies host South Florida on Sunday.

Wichita State: The Shockers play at Southern Methodist on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Vital
1 G
S. Haynes-Jones
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
45.0 Field Goal % 37.1
40.3 Three Point % 31.5
79.3 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 2 Samajae Haynes-Jones made fade-away jump shot 0.0
+ 3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Tarin Smith 14.0
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton 49.0
  Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot 51.0
+ 3 Markis McDuffie made 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis 1:34
  Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
+ 1 Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:02
Team Stats
Points 63 65
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 21-62 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 25 27
Team 2 3
Assists 13 11
Steals 1 2
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Gilbert G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
S. Haynes-Jones G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 13-15 273663
home team logo Wichita State 14-13 224365
WICHST -5.5, O/U 139
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
WICHST -5.5, O/U 139
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Connecticut 13-15 75.4 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Wichita State 14-13 70.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
A. Gilbert G 12.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.8 APG 38.8 FG%
4
S. Haynes-Jones G 12.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.8 APG 36.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
A. Gilbert G 18 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
4
S. Haynes-Jones G 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 33.9
45.8 3PT FG% 30.8
88.9 FT% 88.2
Connecticut
Starters
A. Gilbert
J. Carlton
T. Smith
T. Polley
S. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 18 3 4 6/16 4/8 2/2 2 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Carlton 10 5 2 3/6 0/0 4/4 3 31 0 3 1 1 4
T. Smith 8 5 5 4/6 0/0 0/1 4 33 0 0 4 0 5
T. Polley 6 3 0 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 1 2
S. Wilson 5 3 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 3
Starters
A. Gilbert
J. Carlton
T. Smith
T. Polley
S. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 18 3 4 6/16 4/8 2/2 2 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Carlton 10 5 2 3/6 0/0 4/4 3 31 0 3 1 1 4
T. Smith 8 5 5 4/6 0/0 0/1 4 33 0 0 4 0 5
T. Polley 6 3 0 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 1 2
S. Wilson 5 3 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
B. Adams
C. Vital
E. Cobb
J. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Adams 9 3 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 3
C. Vital 7 4 2 2/8 1/6 2/2 3 24 1 0 0 0 4
E. Cobb 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 2 1
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 29 13 22/55 11/24 8/9 15 200 1 3 9 4 25
Wichita State
Starters
S. Haynes-Jones
M. McDuffie
J. Burton
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haynes-Jones 20 3 1 7/16 4/9 2/2 0 36 0 0 2 1 2
M. McDuffie 19 5 2 5/17 2/7 7/7 1 38 1 0 2 0 5
J. Burton 11 8 5 4/11 1/3 2/3 0 31 0 0 1 1 7
J. Echenique 7 2 0 2/6 0/2 3/3 4 18 0 2 2 1 1
D. Dennis 4 10 1 1/7 1/4 1/2 2 32 0 1 0 3 7
Starters
S. Haynes-Jones
M. McDuffie
J. Burton
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haynes-Jones 20 3 1 7/16 4/9 2/2 0 36 0 0 2 1 2
M. McDuffie 19 5 2 5/17 2/7 7/7 1 38 1 0 2 0 5
J. Burton 11 8 5 4/11 1/3 2/3 0 31 0 0 1 1 7
J. Echenique 7 2 0 2/6 0/2 3/3 4 18 0 2 2 1 1
D. Dennis 4 10 1 1/7 1/4 1/2 2 32 0 1 0 3 7
Bench
A. Midtgaard
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
E. Stevenson
R. Torres
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 4 5 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 4 1 4 1
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Stevenson 0 4 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 4
R. Torres 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 37 11 21/62 8/26 15/17 11 200 2 7 8 10 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores