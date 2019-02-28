Haynes-Jones' buzzer beater lifts Wichita State past UConn
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 20 points and hit a jumper at the buzzer as Wichita State erased a 10-point deficit and beat Connecticut 65-63 on Thursday night.
UConn's Alterique Gilbert scored on back-to-back 3-pointers inside the final minute that tied the game at 63. Haynes-Jones took an inbounds pass with 6.4 seconds to go, dribbled the floor and sealed it with an off-balance shot from the corner.
Wichita State (14-13, 7-8 American Athletic Conference) rebounded from an 88-85 loss against Memphis on Saturday and has won two of its last three games. Coach Gregg Marshall also picked up his 300th career win with the Shockers.
Haynes-Jones was 7 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Asbjorn Midtgaard had four blocks in the second half to halt UConn's comeback and sent the Huskies (13-15, 4-11) home with their sixth straight loss.
Markis McDuffie scored 13 of his 19 points for the Shockers in the second half. Jamarius Burton added 11 points.
Alterique Gilbert scored 18 points and Josh Carlton added 10 for UConn. Gilbert had 13 points in the second half.
Wichita State let a seven-point, first-half lead slip and trailed 37-27 early in the second. The Shockers didn't regain the lead until the 10-minute mark of the second half.
The Shockers improved from 24 percent shooting in the first half to shoot 42 percent from the field in the second.
BIG PICTURE
UConn: Lost its sixth consecutive game without point guard Jalen Adams, who is expected to miss two or three more weeks with a knee sprain.
Wichita State: Has won six of its last eight games and improves to 7-8 in the American Conference after starting 1-6.
UP NEXT
UConn: The Huskies host South Florida on Sunday.
Wichita State: The Shockers play at Southern Methodist on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|37.1
|40.3
|Three Point %
|31.5
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|+ 2
|Samajae Haynes-Jones made fade-away jump shot
|0.0
|+ 3
|Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Tarin Smith
|14.0
|Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 3
|Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|49.0
|Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot
|51.0
|+ 3
|Markis McDuffie made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|1:34
|Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:36
|+ 1
|Jaime Echenique made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|65
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|21-62 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 13-15
|75.4 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Wichita State 14-13
|70.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|A. Gilbert G
|12.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.8 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
4
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|12.3 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|36.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Gilbert G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|33.9
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|18
|3
|4
|6/16
|4/8
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Carlton
|10
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|T. Smith
|8
|5
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Polley
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Wilson
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilbert
|18
|3
|4
|6/16
|4/8
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Carlton
|10
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|T. Smith
|8
|5
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Polley
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Wilson
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Adams
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Vital
|7
|4
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|E. Cobb
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whaley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|29
|13
|22/55
|11/24
|8/9
|15
|200
|1
|3
|9
|4
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|20
|3
|1
|7/16
|4/9
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. McDuffie
|19
|5
|2
|5/17
|2/7
|7/7
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Burton
|11
|8
|5
|4/11
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Echenique
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|3/3
|4
|18
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|D. Dennis
|4
|10
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|20
|3
|1
|7/16
|4/9
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. McDuffie
|19
|5
|2
|5/17
|2/7
|7/7
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Burton
|11
|8
|5
|4/11
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Echenique
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|3/3
|4
|18
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|D. Dennis
|4
|10
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Midtgaard
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|4
|1
|4
|1
|R. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Stevenson
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Torres
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|37
|11
|21/62
|8/26
|15/17
|11
|200
|2
|7
|8
|10
|27
-
TNTECH
SIUE54
64
2nd 3:46 ESP+
-
WILL
DENVER38
68
2nd 5:00
-
WEBER
NCOLO61
85
2nd 0.0
-
MINN
NWEST58
43
2nd 2:16 ESP2
-
ARIZ
OREGST62
62
2nd 5:42 FS1
-
JAXST
EILL58
64
2nd 2:46 ESPW
-
TULANE
TULSA59
64
2nd 2:11 ESPU
-
WASHST
STNFRD49
93
2nd 1:47 PACN
-
USC
UCLA70
72
2nd 5:08 ESPN
-
NDAKST
SDAK55
62
2nd 2:21 ESP+
-
SACST
EWASH51
49
2nd 4:32
-
PORTST
IDAHO25
32
1st 2:14
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST39
34
1st 5.0
-
CPOLY
CSFULL26
26
1st 4:05 ESP3
-
LNGBCH
UCSB34
25
1st 0.0
-
USD
SANFRAN41
36
1st 0.0
-
SFTRPA
WAGNER83
72
Final
-
ROBERT
SACHRT63
87
Final
-
XAVIER
STJOHN84
73
Final
-
MERCER
VMI71
84
Final
-
TEXST
TROY58
44
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL80
77
Final
-
ARKLR
GASOU66
81
Final
-
ELON
JMAD73
58
Final
-
FDU
MOUNT65
59
Final
-
CCTST
LIU55
84
Final
-
NCGRN
CIT100
96
Final
-
ARKST
GAST60
76
Final
-
NEB
9MICH53
82
Final
-
NMEXST
UMKC75
55
Final
-
UCONN
WICHST63
65
Final
-
WINTHR
HAMP75
90
Final
-
WMMARY
TOWSON67
65
Final
-
24WOFF
CHATT80
54
Final
-
ILLCHI
OAK72
86
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN66
74
Final
-
NEAST
DEL75
64
Final
-
FURMAN
SAMFORD90
81
Final
-
PEAY
EKY80
82
Final
-
NDAK
IPFW88
82
Final
-
WKY
UAB73
67
Final
-
MRSHL
LATECH90
79
Final
-
MURYST
MOREHD71
52
Final
-
CSTCAR
LALAF70
83
Final
-
APPST
LAMON75
81
Final
-
WRIGHT
WISGB67
70
Final
-
NKY
MILW65
55
Final
-
TXARL
SALAB75
57
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS60
54
Final
-
IUPUI
DTROIT85
87
Final
-
ODU
TXSA65
64
Final
-
TEXPA
CHIST82
77
Final
-
NEBOM
ORAL80
84
Final
-
TNST
SEMO74
89
Final
-
BELMONT
TNMART112
67
Final
-
25WASH
CAL0
0134.5 O/U
+11.5
11:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0139 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
1GONZAG
UOP0
0141.5 O/U
+22.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
UCIRV
UCDAV0
0127 O/U
+4.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm
-
PORT
MARYCA0
0130.5 O/U
-19.5
11:00pm