Langevine lifts Rhode Island over Dayton 72-70 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Cyril Langevine had a career-high 26 points as Rhode Island narrowly beat Dayton 72-70 in overtime on Friday night. Fatts Russell added 23 points for the Rams.

Langevine hit 12 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds and three blocks. Russell also had six rebounds for the Rams.

Jeff Dowtin had 10 points for Rhode Island (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak.

Obi Toppin tied a season high with 26 points plus 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (19-10, 11-5). Ryan Mikesell scored a career-high 23 points and had 11 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher had six assists.

Toppin tied it at 63 with 40 seconds left in regulation and neither team scored in the final minute of overtime.

The Rams leveled the season series against the Flyers with the win. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 77-48 on Feb. 9. Rhode Island plays Saint Joseph's on the road on Tuesday. Dayton matches up against La Salle at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
J. Crutcher
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
46.9 Field Goal % 41.4
32.7 Three Point % 36.5
75.0 Free Throw % 70.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 2.0
  Trey Landers missed jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 5.0
  Tyrese Martin missed free throw 5.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin 5.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 21.0
  Fatts Russell missed free throw 21.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher 21.0
  Personal foul on Obi Toppin 27.0
Team Stats
Points 72 70
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 25-47 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 35
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 19 28
Team 1 2
Assists 15 17
Steals 9 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
C. Langevine F
26 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
O. Toppin F
26 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST
away team logo Rhode Island 14-14 3825972
home team logo Dayton 19-10 3132770
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 14-14 68.1 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Dayton 19-10 73.6 PPG 37.4 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
10
C. Langevine F 14.1 PPG 10.2 RPG 0.8 APG 54.0 FG%
1
O. Toppin F 13.9 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.7 APG 66.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Langevine F 26 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
1
O. Toppin F 26 PTS 11 REB 7 AST
49.2 FG% 53.2
31.8 3PT FG% 21.4
42.9 FT% 85.0
Rhode Island
Starters
C. Langevine
F. Russell
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
T. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Langevine 26 8 1 12/14 0/0 2/3 4 44 2 3 1 1 7
F. Russell 23 6 5 9/20 4/9 1/2 1 43 4 0 3 1 5
J. Dowtin 10 0 5 4/11 2/6 0/1 1 41 2 0 2 0 0
J. Harris 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 0 1
T. Martin 0 4 1 0/5 0/4 0/1 3 32 1 0 3 1 3
Bench
D. Tate
C. Thompson
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
O. Silverio
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 9 4 0 4/9 1/3 0/0 2 33 0 0 1 2 2
C. Thompson 2 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 22 0 0 0 1 1
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Silverio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 25 15 31/63 7/22 3/7 20 225 9 3 11 6 19
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
J. Cunningham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 26 11 7 11/14 1/2 3/5 3 42 0 1 3 2 9
R. Mikesell 23 11 3 7/10 1/3 8/9 0 42 0 1 2 1 10
J. Crutcher 8 2 6 3/10 0/4 2/2 2 44 2 0 6 0 2
J. Davis 5 0 1 1/4 1/4 2/2 1 35 1 0 1 0 0
J. Cunningham 4 5 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 30 1 1 2 0 5
Bench
D. Cohill
T. Landers
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
F. Policelli
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cohill 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 2 0 2 0 0
T. Landers 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 3 2 2
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 33 17 25/47 3/14 17/20 13 225 6 3 19 5 28
