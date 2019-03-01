Langevine lifts Rhode Island over Dayton 72-70 in OT
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Cyril Langevine had a career-high 26 points as Rhode Island narrowly beat Dayton 72-70 in overtime on Friday night. Fatts Russell added 23 points for the Rams.
Langevine hit 12 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds and three blocks. Russell also had six rebounds for the Rams.
Jeff Dowtin had 10 points for Rhode Island (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak.
Obi Toppin tied a season high with 26 points plus 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (19-10, 11-5). Ryan Mikesell scored a career-high 23 points and had 11 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher had six assists.
Toppin tied it at 63 with 40 seconds left in regulation and neither team scored in the final minute of overtime.
The Rams leveled the season series against the Flyers with the win. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 77-48 on Feb. 9. Rhode Island plays Saint Joseph's on the road on Tuesday. Dayton matches up against La Salle at home on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.1
|Min. Per Game
|36.1
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|32.7
|Three Point %
|36.5
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|2.0
|Trey Landers missed jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|5.0
|Tyrese Martin missed free throw
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|5.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|21.0
|Fatts Russell missed free throw
|21.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher
|21.0
|Personal foul on Obi Toppin
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|70
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|25-47 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|35
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|15
|17
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|19
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 14-14
|68.1 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Dayton 19-10
|73.6 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|14.1 PPG
|10.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|54.0 FG%
|
1
|O. Toppin F
|13.9 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|66.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Langevine F
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|O. Toppin F
|26 PTS
|11 REB
|7 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|26
|8
|1
|12/14
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|44
|2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|F. Russell
|23
|6
|5
|9/20
|4/9
|1/2
|1
|43
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Dowtin
|10
|0
|5
|4/11
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|41
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Martin
|0
|4
|1
|0/5
|0/4
|0/1
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Langevine
|26
|8
|1
|12/14
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|44
|2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|F. Russell
|23
|6
|5
|9/20
|4/9
|1/2
|1
|43
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|J. Dowtin
|10
|0
|5
|4/11
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|41
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Martin
|0
|4
|1
|0/5
|0/4
|0/1
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|9
|4
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Thompson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Silverio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|25
|15
|31/63
|7/22
|3/7
|20
|225
|9
|3
|11
|6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|26
|11
|7
|11/14
|1/2
|3/5
|3
|42
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|R. Mikesell
|23
|11
|3
|7/10
|1/3
|8/9
|0
|42
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|J. Crutcher
|8
|2
|6
|3/10
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|44
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Cunningham
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|26
|11
|7
|11/14
|1/2
|3/5
|3
|42
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|R. Mikesell
|23
|11
|3
|7/10
|1/3
|8/9
|0
|42
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|J. Crutcher
|8
|2
|6
|3/10
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|44
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Cunningham
|4
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cohill
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Landers
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|33
|17
|25/47
|3/14
|17/20
|13
|225
|6
|3
|19
|5
|28
-
CLMB
BROWN80
77
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN72
77
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE77
74
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH62
54
Final
-
LPSCMB
NALAB87
75
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW82
83
Final
-
PENN
HARV53
59
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH57
51
Final
-
RI
DAYTON72
70
Final/OT
-
MARIST
FAIR44
59
Final
-
PRINCE
DART77
76
Final/OT
-
IONA
RIDER86
79
Final
-
QUINN
STPETE77
60
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
88
Final
-
21BUFF
MIAOH77
69
Final
-
SIENA
CAN62
68
Final