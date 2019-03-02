MICHST
IND

No Text

Smith helps Indiana top No. 6 Michigan State 63-62

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, and Indiana beat No. 6 Michigan State 63-62 on Saturday.

Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 62-60 before Juwan Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game's opening bucket.

Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 assists. But he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans (23-6, 14-4) pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.

Michigan State led by as many 12 in the first half. Matt McQuaid made a jumper to give the Spartans a 62-56 lead with 4:13 left, but the Spartans were shut out the rest of the way.

Kenny Goins had 14 points for Michigan State, and Tillman finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Romeo Langford scored nine points for Indiana on 4-for-14 shooting. Morgan finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: It was an uncharacteristic performance by the Spartans in a couple different categories. They were outrebounded 31-30 and committed 14 turnovers, compared to eight for Indiana. They also lost to the Hoosiers on Feb. 2 in East Lansing.

Indiana: With two wins over the Spartans and another win against No. 20 Iowa, the Hoosiers have proven they are a scary team despite their conference record.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Nebraska on Tuesday.

Indiana visits Illinois on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
R. Langford
0 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
47.4 Field Goal % 45.2
42.9 Three Point % 26.3
82.8 Free Throw % 72.0
  Defensive rebound by Indiana 0.0
  Cassius Winston missed fade-away jump shot 2.0
  Personal foul on Rob Phinisee 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston 30.0
  Devonte Green missed jump shot 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Smith 1:03
  Romeo Langford missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Indiana 1:08
  Juwan Morgan missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman 1:10
  Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston 1:27
+ 1 Juwan Morgan made free throw 1:46
Team Stats
Points 62 63
Field Goals 26-48 (54.2%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 25 16
Team 0 3
Assists 16 14
Steals 2 10
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 11 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
3
J. Smith F
24 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 6 Michigan State 23-6 352762
home team logo Indiana 15-14 283563
IND 6.5, O/U 136.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
IND 6.5, O/U 136.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Michigan State 23-6 80.1 PPG 44.4 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Indiana 15-14 70.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 19.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 7.4 APG 46.8 FG%
3
J. Smith F 8.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.7 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Winston G 20 PTS 5 REB 11 AST
3
J. Smith F 24 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
54.2 FG% 37.7
40.0 3PT FG% 37.5
80.0 FT% 61.5
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
K. Goins
X. Tillman
A. Henry
M. McQuaid
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 20 5 11 8/12 1/1 3/4 1 38 0 0 3 0 5
K. Goins 14 3 1 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 38 0 1 4 1 2
X. Tillman 11 10 1 5/9 0/0 1/1 3 32 0 4 2 3 7
A. Henry 7 6 1 3/8 1/2 0/0 1 35 1 0 4 1 5
M. McQuaid 6 5 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 2 35 0 0 0 0 5
Starters
C. Winston
K. Goins
X. Tillman
A. Henry
M. McQuaid
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 20 5 11 8/12 1/1 3/4 1 38 0 0 3 0 5
K. Goins 14 3 1 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 38 0 1 4 1 2
X. Tillman 11 10 1 5/9 0/0 1/1 3 32 0 4 2 3 7
A. Henry 7 6 1 3/8 1/2 0/0 1 35 1 0 4 1 5
M. McQuaid 6 5 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 2 35 0 0 0 0 5
Bench
T. Kithier
K. Ahrens
F. Loyer
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
N. Ward
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kithier 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
K. Ahrens 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 1 0 0
F. Loyer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 30 16 26/48 6/15 4/5 11 200 2 5 14 5 25
Indiana
Starters
J. Smith
R. Langford
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
A. Durham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 24 4 0 9/19 3/6 3/5 2 34 0 0 1 3 1
R. Langford 9 4 0 4/14 0/4 1/3 1 37 2 1 2 1 3
J. Morgan 7 11 4 2/8 1/2 2/3 3 36 3 0 1 3 8
R. Phinisee 5 3 5 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 33 0 1 1 0 3
A. Durham 3 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
J. Smith
R. Langford
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
A. Durham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 24 4 0 9/19 3/6 3/5 2 34 0 0 1 3 1
R. Langford 9 4 0 4/14 0/4 1/3 1 37 2 1 2 1 3
J. Morgan 7 11 4 2/8 1/2 2/3 3 36 3 0 1 3 8
R. Phinisee 5 3 5 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 33 0 1 1 0 3
A. Durham 3 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
D. Green
D. Davis
Z. McRoberts
R. Thompson
E. Fitzner
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green 13 2 4 4/7 3/5 2/2 0 26 3 0 1 2 0
D. Davis 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 3 0
Z. McRoberts 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Thompson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Fitzner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 28 14 23/61 9/24 8/13 10 200 10 2 8 12 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores