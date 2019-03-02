Pritzl's hot hand leads Wisconsin past Penn State 61-57
MADISON, Wis. (AP) As Brevin Prtizl stepped to the foul line with less than 2 seconds left and the game all but won, the chant rained down from the student section: ''MVP! MVP!''
He promptly missed.
It was the only blemish on an otherwise stellar day. Pritzl came off the bench to score 17 points Saturday and lead No. 19 Wisconsin past Penn State 61-57.
The junior has long had a reputation as one of the team's best shooters, but sometimes hesitant to fire. Coming into this game, he was averaging less than 5 points for the Badgers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten).
But he hit all five of his field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 from the line. He also scored 14 of his points in the second half as the Badgers climbed out of an early hole.
''He's one of the best shooters I've ever seen,'' Wisconsin's Ethan Happ said. ''I tell him all the time. `Stop passing the ball. Shoot the ball.'''
Pritzl was also involved in a no-call in the closing seconds that helped deny Penn State (12-17, 5-13) a chance to tie.
Held without a field goal for the final eight minutes, the Nittany Lions still had a chance with 14 seconds left, down 59-57.
After a timeout, Penn State's Rasir Bolton tried to throw the ball to Lamar Stevens at the elbow. But Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson tipped it away, and the referees ruled it went off Stevens' hand. After a review, the ball stayed with Wisconsin.
Nate Reuvers was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play, but converted just one at the free throw line, leaving the door open for the Nittany Lions again. But there was a collision between Bolton and Pritzl near the sideline with less than 2 seconds left. No foul was called, and the referees ruled the ball went off Bolton.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the Badgers weren't trying to foul intentionally in that situation, up three, and Pritzl said Bolton initiated the contact.
But Penn State coach Pat Chambers argued after the game that Bolton should have been awarded three free throws, believing he made a shooting motion after the contact.
''It's unfortunate the players can't decide the game, but it is what it is,'' Chambers said. ''We've got to move on. We won't play the victim.''
It wasn't a particularly pretty game offensively for either team. The Nittany Lions shot 35 percent, below their average of nearly 42 percent.
Meanwhile, take away Pritzl, and Wisconsin made just 34 percent of its field goal attempts.
Happ scored 14 for the Badgers. Stevens led Penn State with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Reaves added 14.
HALFTIME INSPIRATION
Pritzl's heroics might have been for naught if the Badgers hadn't taken Gard's halftime speech to heart. Down 33-26 at half, the Badgers were outrebounded 19-14 over the first 20 minutes. Gard said Wisconsin was simply not tough enough. Along with Pritzl's second-half performance, Happ flipped the switch from shooting 3 for 10 in the first half to 3 of 4 in the second. He also finished with five assists.
''We didn't win the 50-50 battle in the first half,'' Gard said. ''They got almost all of them, if not 90 percent of them. We were able to change that in the second half and the result showed. We played with more energy, more toughness, more physicality.''
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Nittany Lions.
Wisconsin: Coming off a double overtime loss at Indiana on Tuesday, Wisconsin found a way to grind out a win.
UP NEXT
Penn State plays at Rutgers on Wednesday.
Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|10.3
|Reb. Per Game
|10.3
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|22.9
|Three Point %
|0.0
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|0.0
|Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Brevin Pritzl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Brevin Pritzl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Myles Dread
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton
|2.0
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Nate Reuvers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Josh Reaves
|8.0
|Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Khalil Iverson
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Penn State
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|61
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|22-55 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|32
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|5
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 12-17
|70.1 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|19 Wisconsin 20-9
|70.0 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|19.9 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
1
|B. Pritzl G
|4.7 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|46.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Stevens F
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|B. Pritzl G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|22
|10
|1
|5/19
|1/3
|11/13
|2
|39
|1
|3
|2
|1
|9
|J. Reaves
|14
|9
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|36
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|J. Wheeler
|4
|5
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|M. Dread
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Harrar
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|22
|10
|1
|5/19
|1/3
|11/13
|2
|39
|1
|3
|2
|1
|9
|J. Reaves
|14
|9
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|36
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|J. Wheeler
|4
|5
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|35
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|M. Dread
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Harrar
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|9
|1
|1
|4/10
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Watkins
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|16
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brockington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasatkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|34
|6
|19/54
|5/16
|14/19
|17
|200
|2
|7
|11
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|14
|6
|5
|6/14
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|27
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|K. Iverson
|6
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Trice
|6
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Davison
|6
|4
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|4/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Reuvers
|3
|9
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|14
|6
|5
|6/14
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|27
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|K. Iverson
|6
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Trice
|6
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Davison
|6
|4
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|4/5
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Reuvers
|3
|9
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Pritzl
|17
|2
|0
|5/5
|4/4
|3/4
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. King
|9
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Thomas IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|30
|12
|22/55
|5/13
|12/18
|16
|200
|6
|4
|5
|5
|25
-
TXARL
TROY73
60
2nd 3:24
-
CSTCAR
LAMON85
76
2nd 4:38 ESP+
-
EMICH
NILL60
59
2nd 5:38
-
LONGWD
GWEBB43
55
2nd 6:49
-
GMASON
STLOU51
66
2nd 5:26 NBCS
-
NEBOM
DENVER78
68
2nd 2:56
-
NMEXST
CHIST78
45
2nd 4:41
-
SC
MIZZOU31
39
2nd 14:51 SECN
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN28
20
1st 37.0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS27
34
1st 1:47
-
MORGAN
DELST32
22
1st 3:42
-
11TXTECH
TCU33
13
1st 4:35 ESP2
-
DRAKE
MOST33
31
1st 2:09 ESP+
-
VCU
RICH23
16
1st 3:58 CBSSN
-
MISSST
AUBURN17
23
1st 3:47 ESPU
-
WCAR
ETNST25
27
1st 3:58
-
NEAST
DREXEL37
27
1st 44.0
-
MOUNT
STFRAN13
16
1st 8:28
-
ILLCHI
DTROIT25
28
1st 5:23
-
ROBERT
WAGNER19
26
1st 1:05
-
HAMP
USCUP32
20
1st 8:20
-
HOFSTRA
DEL30
22
1st 4:53
-
IUPUI
OAK29
28
1st 1:26
-
CHARSO
PRESBY29
34
1st 3:00
-
STBON
GWASH24
31
1st 1:14 ESP+
-
MIAMI
3DUKE11
22
1st 7:38 CBS
-
NAU
MONST27
28
1st 3:58
-
UCF
8HOU18
24
1st 5:04 ESPN
-
WMMARY
JMAD21
20
1st 3:51
-
TNTECH
EILL16
8
1st 13:30
-
BALLST
WMICH12
8
1st 15:45
-
NORL
NICHST5
2
1st 16:15
-
TOLEDO
CMICH8
6
1st 15:12
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT31
46
1st 0.0
-
BING
MAINE83
60
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE79
54
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY76
70
Final
-
15KANSAS
OKLAST72
67
Final
-
6MICHST
IND62
63
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK61
62
Final
-
13LSU
BAMA74
69
Final
-
NCST
18FSU73
78
Final
-
NAVY
BU79
74
Final
-
AMER
HOLY86
66
Final
-
NKY
WISGB86
82
Final
-
FDU
CCTST70
58
Final
-
PSU
19WISC57
61
Final
-
CIT
VMI78
81
Final
-
MISS
ARK73
74
Final
-
ARKLR
GAST70
83
Final
-
NH
UMBC53
56
Final
-
FORD
DAVID52
77
Final
-
OHIO
AKRON73
49
Final
-
OHIOST
14PURDUE51
86
Final
-
WVU
OKLA80
92
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT71
50
Final
-
IOWAST
TEXAS69
86
Final
-
BUTLER
NOVA54
75
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON86
66
Final
-
RADFRD
CAMP62
64
Final
-
PITT
2UVA49
73
Final
-
4UK
7TENN52
71
Final
-
NIOWA
INDST54
71
Final
-
24WOFF
SAMFORD85
64
Final
-
ILLST
SILL63
72
Final
-
EVAN
VALPO65
63
Final
-
UMASS
DUQ73
80
Final
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0123.5 O/U
-5
4:21pm
-
SCST
BCU0
0144.5 O/U
-9
4:23pm
-
BRYANT
LIU0
0150.5 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV0
0120.5 O/U
+8.5
4:30pm
-
NDAK
SDAK0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
NCGRN
MERCER0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm
-
TNST
TNMART0
0149.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm ESP+
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
NWST
SELOU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
NDAKST
IPFW0
0155.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
ARKST
GASOU0
0156.5 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOES0
0144 O/U
-6
5:00pm NBCS
-
ALBANY
HARTFD0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
RUT
22IOWA0
0146 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm BTN
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
5:05pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0153 O/U
-17
5:15pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
AF
WYO0
0131 O/U
+2
6:00pm ATSN
-
UTAH
COLO0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPU
-
HOW
SAV0
0169 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
5UNC
CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
CORN
BROWN0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
YOUNG0
0152 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
VANDY
TEXAM0
0136 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0153 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BRAD
LOYCHI0
0122 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP2
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0143.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
COPPST
NORFLK0
0141 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm
-
SETON
GTOWN0
0157 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
PRINCE
HARV0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXPA
UMKC0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WASHST
CAL0
0153.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm PACN
-
MOREHD
EKY0
0159 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
UVM0
0135.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD0
0158.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PENN
DART0
0140.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
MILW0
0137 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0147 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0135 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0154 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MEMP
23CINCY0
0144 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
16KSTATE0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0128.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0157 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
UOP
PEPPER0
0138.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
TEXST
SALAB0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
SEMO0
0157.5 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
12NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
ARKPB0
0133.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
UGA
FLA0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SUTAH
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0146 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
USD
BYU0
0144 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0143.5 O/U
+9
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX0
0159.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
OREG0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SJST
SDGST0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
SACST
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
BOISE
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-2.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
HAWAII0
0146.5 O/U
-7
1:00am